Worldwide Green Building Materials Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alumasc Group, CertainTeed and PPG Industries Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Building Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global green building materials market reached a value of US$ 280.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 523.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.06% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The green building materials market is currently being catalysed by a growing demand for structures with low greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the reduced operational and maintenance costs provided by the construction of new green buildings due to less energy consumption is further stimulating the demand for these materials.

Green Building Materials refer to materials which enhance the sustainability and efficiency of a building structure in terms of design, construction, maintenance and renovation. These materials are derived from renewable waste products and are highly energy efficient. Some of the popular materials used in the construction of green buildings are bamboo, hempcrete, straw bales, mycelium, wood, rammed earth, timbercrete, grasscrete, recycled plastic, etc. Over the past few years, Green Building Materials have been widely utilized in various construction activities as they reduce environmental impact associated with installation, transportation, fabrication, processing, disposal and recycling of building materials.

Additionally, the rising adoption of green buildings due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the health and environment hazards of carbon emission has resulted in fostering the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, the favourable policies and initiatives offered by various governments, particularly in the developed nations, to encourage green construction is further giving impetus to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Alumasc Group Plc, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, CertainTeed Corporation, RedBuilt, LLC, PPG Industries, DuPont, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Lafarge, BASF SE, Owens Corning and National Fiber.

This report provides a deep insight into the global green building materials market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the green building materials industry in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global green building materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global green building materials market?

  • What are the major applications?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global green building materials industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global green building materials industry?

  • What is the structure of the global green building materials market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global green building materials industry?

  • How are green building materials manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Green Building Materials Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Margin Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.3 Manufacturing
5.9.4 Marketing
5.9.5 Distribution
5.9.6 End-Use
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Insulation
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Roofing
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Framing
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Interior Finishing
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Exterior Siding
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Region

8 Green Building Materials Manufacturing Process
8.1 Product Overview
8.2 Raw Material Requirements
8.3 Manufacturing Process
8.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players
9.3.1 Alumasc Group Plc
9.3.2 Bauder Limited
9.3.3 Binderholz GmbH
9.3.4 CertainTeed Corporation
9.3.5 RedBuilt, LLC
9.3.6 PPG Industries
9.3.7 DuPont
9.3.8 Forbo International SA
9.3.9 Interface Inc.
9.3.10 Kingspan Group plc
9.3.11 Lafarge
9.3.12 BASF SE
9.3.13 Owens Corning
9.3.14 National Fiber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqatll

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-green-building-materials-industry-to-2027---featuring-alumasc-group-certainteed-and-ppg-industries-among-others-301522667.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

