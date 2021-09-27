U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Green Data Center Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Technology, Dell and Eaton Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global green data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A green data center refers to an environment-friendly facility that accommodates computers and servers for storage, management and distribution of data. It primarily operates on solar, wind or hydropower, and the components are designed for maximum energy efficiency and minimal carbon footprint. Some of the typically used components include energy-conserving power supply, centralized humidification, efficient servers, routers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and light-emitting diode (LED) systems. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, these systems aid in segregating workload, provide centralized control and ease of data migration, are more resilient and offer next-generation storage experience to the user.

The market is primarily being driven by the growing requirement for energy-efficient computing systems, which is further facilitated by increasing digitization across industries. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness and the widespread adoption of data centers to store and manage the constantly increasing amounts of data, are driving the market growth. Green data centers are usually designed with on-site wind and solar farms that are constructed on the terrace of the building or facility. They also use the wastewater by recycling it for cooling purposes.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of low-emission building materials, paints, carpets, waste recycling systems and sustainable landscaping, for the construction of these data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are also using alternative technologies, such as evaporative cooling, heat pumps, photovoltaic cells and catalytic converters, for producing energy-efficient systems. This, along with significant growth in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, represents some of the other factors driving the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Technology Inc., Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Ltd, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Vertiv Co.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global green data center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global green data center market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the data center type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global green data center market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Green Data Center Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Power Systems
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Servers
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Monitoring and Management Systems
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 Networking Systems
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.5 Cooling Systems
6.1.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.6 Others
6.1.2.6.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 System Integration Services
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Maintenance and Support Services
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.3 Training and Consulting Services
6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Data Center Type
7.1 Colocation Data Centers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Managed Service Data Centers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cloud Service Data Centers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Enterprise Data Centers
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
8.1 Healthcare
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 BFSI
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Government
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Telecom and IT
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Cisco Technology Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Dell EMC Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Eaton Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Ericsson Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 HCL Technologies Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Hitachi Ltd
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 HP Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 IBM
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Schneider Electric SE
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Siemens AG
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.14 Vertiv Co
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8897bw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-green-data-center-industry-to-2026---featuring-cisco-technology-dell-and-eaton-among-others-301385864.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

