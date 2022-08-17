U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.25
    -18.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,586.00
    -72.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.10
    -9.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.19 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0177
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.01
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8300
    +0.6150 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,874.31
    -234.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.53
    -2.38 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.80
    -13.26 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

The Worldwide Grocery Delivery Software Industry is Expected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Grocery Delivery Software Market

Global Grocery Delivery Software Market
Global Grocery Delivery Software Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Grocery Delivery Software Market (2022-2027) by Type, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Grocery Delivery Software Market is estimated to be USD 6.34 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.48 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.39%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bakord by Uisort Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Burpy Inc., FATbit Technologies, Good Eggs, Inc., Mercatus Technologies Inc., Rappi, Snackdash, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Trend of Digitalization in Grocery Businesses
4.1.2 Time-Saving Coupled with the Convenience
4.1.3 Ongoing Integration with E-Commerce Platforms
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Security Concerns and Poor Design of Software Along with Low-Profit Margins
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Integration of Order Management or POS System
4.3.2 Emerging Autonomous Grocery Delivery Models and Application of AI/ML
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Low Penetration of Grocery Delivery Software In Small Towns

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Grocery Delivery Software Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 App-Based
6.3 Web-Based

7 Global Grocery Delivery Software Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

8 Americas' Grocery Delivery Software Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Grocery Delivery Software Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Grocery Delivery Software Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Grocery Delivery Software Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 App Emporio Pvt. Ltd.
13.2 Bakord by Uisort Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
13.3 Burpy Inc.
13.4 DoorDash, Inc.
13.5 Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd
13.6 FATbit Technologies
13.7 Fresh Direct, LLC
13.8 goBrands, Inc.
13.9 Good Eggs, Inc.
13.10 GrocerKey, Inc.
13.11 Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
13.12 Local Express
13.13 Mercato, Inc.
13.14 Mercatus Technologies Inc.
13.15 OurHarvest LLC
13.16 Pofi Technologies Pvt. Ltd
13.17 Rappi
13.18 Snackdash

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwszlg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • ZIM Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

    Year-to-date, ZIM shares have been notably strong, increasing by a double-digit 11% in value and extensively outperforming the S&P 500.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Tencent Unveils First Sales Fall, Job Cuts as Economy Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after its workforce shrank almost 5%, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the S

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Dow Futures Dip, Fed Minutes on Tap—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    As inflation shows signs of cooling, investors will be closely monitoring what the Federal Reserve has to say about the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • Target set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday's opening

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at Target's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.