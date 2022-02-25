U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Worldwide Grocery Delivery Software Industry to 2027 - Integration With E-Commerce Platforms and Payment Gateway Software Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grocery Delivery Software Market Research Report by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Grocery Delivery Software Market size was estimated at USD 5,691.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,147.70 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.44% to reach USD 10,038.07 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Grocery Delivery Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the market was studied across Cloud-Based and Web-Based.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Grocery Delivery Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market, including AppEmporio Private Limited, Burpy Inc., Farmdrop Limited, FATbit Technologies, Fresh Direct, LLC, goBrands, Inc., Good Eggs, Inc., GrocerKey, Inc, GrocersApp Services Ltd., Instacart, Local Express, Mercato, Inc., Mercatus, Inc., OurHarvest LLC, Pofi Technologies, Snackdash, and Unata Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Grocery Delivery Software Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Means food and grocery stores to create a delivery offering without the need to hire shoppers or drivers who service one specific store
5.1.1.2. Time-saving coupled with convenience as a major contributing factor
5.1.1.3. The increased demand for automation in grocery delivery
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Security concerns and low-profit margins
5.1.2.2. Escalating storage as well as the delivery cost
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration with a retail management system or retail POS software to better organize orders
5.1.3.2. Integration with e-commerce platforms and payment gateway software
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Disorganized and inefficient delivery system
5.1.4.2. Penetration in small towns
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Grocery Delivery Software Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cloud-Based
6.3. Web-Based

7. Grocery Delivery Software Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

8. Americas Grocery Delivery Software Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Grocery Delivery Software Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Grocery Delivery Software Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. AppEmporio Private Limited
12.2. Burpy Inc.
12.3. Farmdrop Limited
12.4. FATbit Technologies
12.5. Fresh Direct, LLC
12.6. goBrands, Inc.
12.7. Good Eggs, Inc.
12.8. GrocerKey, Inc
12.9. GrocersApp Services Ltd.
12.10. Instacart
12.11. Local Express
12.12. Mercato, Inc.
12.13. Mercatus, Inc.
12.14. OurHarvest LLC
12.15. Pofi Technologies
12.16. Snackdash
12.17. Unata Inc

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi3vqu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-grocery-delivery-software-industry-to-2027---integration-with-e-commerce-platforms-and-payment-gateway-software-presents-opportunities-301490419.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

