The Worldwide Grow Light Industry is Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Grow Light Market

Grow Light Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grow Light Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Grow Light Market is projected to reach USD 4,431.66 million by 2027 from USD 2,047.94 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.72% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Grow Light Market size was estimated at USD 657.14 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 735.59 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% to reach USD 1,382.33 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Grow Light Market size was estimated at USD 488.45 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 566.96 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.54% to reach USD 1,103.28 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Grow Light Market size was estimated at USD 902.34 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 1,022.84 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.66% to reach USD 1,946.04 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on grow light identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



This research report categorizes the grow light to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Installation:

Story continues

New Installation

Retrofit

Watt:

Above 300 Watt

Below 300 Watt

Technology:

Fluorescent Lighting

High-intensity Discharge

LED

Product:

Hardware

Software & Services

Lighting Type:

Interlighting

Toplighting

Spectrum:

Full-spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Application:

Greenhouse

Indoor Farming

Turf and Landscaping

Vertical Farming

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois Massachusetts New Jersey New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

Aerofarms

Bowery Farming, Inc.

California Lightworks

Emium Lighting, LLC

Epistar Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Gavita International B.V.

Heliospectra AB

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Kessil

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LumiGrow, Inc.

Osram Licht AG

Platinum LED Lights LLC

Savant Systems Inc.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Thrive Agritech Inc.

Valoya Ltd.

VividGro LED Grow Lights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3r4dy

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



