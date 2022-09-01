Worldwide Hair Care Industry to 2027 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hair Care Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair care market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the migration of rural populations to metropolitan areas.

According to Migration Data Portal.org, small cities have 1 million inhabitants whereas the megacities recorded more than 10 million inhabitants across the globe. The rural-urban migration will assist the rural population to increase their standard of living through more optimal farm sizes, which will assist in accelerating the growth of the hair care market globally. Thus, this will result in the introduction of modified products which will fulfill the various need of the consumers based on different regions, cultures, and hair types.

The global hair care market is segmented based on product type and the distribution channel. Based on the product type, the market is segmented as shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair colorants, hair styling products, and others. Further, the others products includeswaxes, pastes, mousses, and hair treatment products. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Online and offline channel.

The offline channel is classified segmented into supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and pharmacies/ drug stores, and others. Among the product type, the shampoo segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period due to the increased demand and usage among men globally. Various market players are also inclined towards developing new shampoo specifically catering to men consumers.

Further, Kao Corp., L'oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Revlon Inc. Oriflame Holding AG, Shieseido Co. Ltd, and Amway Corpo., among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global hair care market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

For instance, in October 2020, Procter & Gamble, Inc. launched new 100% reusable and recyclable aluminum bottles and refilled pouches across its hair care brands. These refill pouches vehave been developed by using 60% less plastic. The company has committed to reduce the use of virgin petroleum plastic by 50% by the end of 2030. Additionally, with the introduction of new packaging system of its hair care products, the company will be able to cater the attention of consumers across the globe.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global hair care market. The adoption of new technology across the end-users industry assists the growth of the market in the region. Further, due to the increase in demand for hair care products and usage of premium hair care products in tier 1 cities for the countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.

Comprehensive research methodology of the global hair care market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hair care market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global hair care market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

