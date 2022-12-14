U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

The Worldwide Hair Straightener Industry is Expected to Reach $728.8 Million by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hair Straightener Market

Global Hair Straightener Market
Global Hair Straightener Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Straightener Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair straightener market reached a value of US$ 556.16 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 728.85 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A hair straightener is an indispensable hair styling tool used to straighten frizzy, curly or unmanageable hair while providing a glossy texture for a longer duration. It comprises the cord, power button, temperature control systems, heating elements, and straightening plates manufactured from ceramics and diverse coatings as some standard components.

Hair straighteners are safe, reliable, easy to use, and formaldehyde-free. They moisturize and condition hair naturally while evenly distributing the heat and prevent the drying of hair by breaking the hydrogen bonds. On account of these properties, hair straighteners are extensively used in salons and residential spaces. At present, it is commercially available in wide, medium, narrow, and mini plate product types.

Hair Straightener Market Trends:

The global hair straightener market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer consciousness regarding the significance of personal grooming and the growing concerns about maintaining the hair quality to enhance their overall physical appearance.

This can be further attributed to the rising salon chains across the globe, rapid urbanization, evolving preferences, and rising disposable incomes. In line with this, the escalating awareness regarding the detrimental effects of chemical hair treatments caused by several active ingredients has further facilitated the widespread adoption of hair straighteners, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the introduction of modern energy-efficient electronic hair styling products with light-emitting diode (LED) indicators, smartphone connectivity, and built-in sensors to automatically control dryer heat and hair moisture levels in real-time is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as extensive celebrity endorsements, deployment of aggressive marketing tactics, strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer hair straighteners with advanced features, and their availability on different distribution channels, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$556.16 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$728.85 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Beurer GmbH, Bio Ionic Inc. (Beauty By Imagination), Cloud Nine Hair, Conair Corporation, Cortex Beauty, Dyson Limited, FHI Heat (Luxury Brands LLC), Geloon Electronic Technology Limited, Izutech, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation and Revlon Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hair straightener market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair straightener market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the plate type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hair straightener market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hair Straightener Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Plate Type
6.1 Ceramic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Titanium
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Tourmaline
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Offline
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Online
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Household
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Beurer GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Bio Ionic Inc. (Beauty By Imagination)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Cloud Nine Hair
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Conair Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Cortex Beauty
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Dyson Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 FHI Heat (Luxury Brands LLC)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Geloon Electronic Technology Limited
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Izutech
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 John Paul Mitchell Systems
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Panasonic Holdings Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Revlon Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrw2tq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


