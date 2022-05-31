U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Worldwide Head-Mounted Display Industry to 2027 - Escalating Use of HMDs for Video Games Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Head-Mounted Display Market (2022-2027) by Component, Technology, Connectivity, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Head-Mounted Display Market is estimated to be USD 5.74 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.05 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 36.35%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Head-Mounted Display Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are BAE Systems, Beyeonics Ltd, Dynabook Americas, Epson, Everysight, Google, HTC, Lenovo Magic Leap, Lynx, Merge Labs, Meta Company, Micosoft, Nimo Planet, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Head-Mounted Display Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Head-Mounted Display Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Head-Mounted Display Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Surge in Investments by Major Players in Development of HMDS
4.1.2 Increased Adoption of AR and VR Technologies Due to Growing Digitization Availability of Low-Cost HMDS
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Standardization for HMD Design
4.2.2 Display Latency and Energy Consumption Affect Overall Performance of VR Devices
4.2.3 Health Concerns Related to Low Resolution and Lack of Movement
4.2.4 Trade Issues Between US and China
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Escalating Use of HMDs for Video Games
4.3.2 Surging Demand for Lightweight HMDS and Portable Devices
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Low Awareness about HMDS

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Processors And Memory
6.3 Controllers
6.4 Sensors
6.4.1 Magnetometers
6.4.2 Accelerometers
6.4.3 Gyroscopes
6.5 Cameras
6.6 Displays
6.7 Lenses
6.8 Cases And Connectors
6.9 Others

7 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Augmented Reality
7.3 Virtual Reality

8 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Connectivity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wired
8.3 Wireless

9 Global Head-Mounted Display Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer
9.3 Commercial
9.4 Enterprise And Industry
9.5 Engineering & Design
9.6 Aerospace & Defense
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Education
9.9 Others

10 Americas' Global Head-Mounted Display Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Global Head-Mounted Display Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Head-Mounted Display Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Global Head-Mounted Display Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 BAE Systems
15.2 Beyeonics Ltd
15.3 Dynabook Americas
15.4 Epson
15.5 Everysight
15.6 Google
15.7 HTC
15.8 Lenovo Magic Leap
15.9 Lynx
15.10 Merge Labs
15.11 Meta Company
15.12 Micosoft
15.13 Nimo Planet
15.14 Oculus VR
15.15 Optinvent
15.16 Panasonic
15.17 Realwear
15.18 Samsung Electronics
15.19 Seiko
15.20 Solos
15.21 Sony
15.22 Thales
15.23 Ultraleap
15.24 Vuzix
15.25 Xiaomi

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19v7a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-head-mounted-display-industry-to-2027---escalating-use-of-hmds-for-video-games-presents-opportunities-301558178.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

