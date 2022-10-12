U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,626.50
    +27.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,442.00
    +176.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,947.00
    +102.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.80
    +15.90 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.80
    -9.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    -0.27 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.24
    +0.79 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1069
    +0.0094 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3900
    +0.5910 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.40
    +104.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    +4.26 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.12
    +17.89 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

The Worldwide Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Industry is Projected to Reach $20 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market

Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market
Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market By Type, By Deployment Mode: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare claims management solutions market was valued at $12, 690.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $20, 284.18 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7 % from 2021 to 2030.

The healthcare claims management solutions are used for optimization, organization, billing, and updating the medical claims related to patients' diagnosis, treatment, and medications. Different types of software solutions are applied for the medical claims for customer or patients. The widely used software include, Waystar, Kareo, TriZettoQNXT, NextGenHealthcare HER, eClinicalWorksRCM, anthenaCollector, Availity, AdvancedMD.

A healthcare insurance claim request of the patient is submitted to the insurance company to obtain services from insurance company, which is done using software. The advantages of healthcare claim management system include, increase in efficiency and accuracy, improved organization-wide communication and accountability, and healthcare analytics that inform strategy and action for the patients.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disease, changed lifestyle, and technological advancements in healthcare claims management solutions drive the market growth. In addition, rise in geriatric population globally boosts the market growth. Increase in latest and advanced software, development in healthcare claim management initiatives and centers for diagnosis, and increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases are factors that drive the growth of the market.

Increasing concerns regarding the patient data safety & and security increase the threat of cyber-attacks and the potential misuse of patient-related confidential data, which hinders the growth of healthcare claims management solution market. Increase in investment in the Asia-Pacific region offers huge market potential advanced techniques for the growth of the market. Thus, rise in investments in emerging markets to improve healthcare IT infrastructure from various government agencies is expected to create opportunities in the healthcare claims management solutions market.

The healthcare claims management market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into web-based mode, cloud-based mode, and on-premise. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include, Oracle Corporation, ALLISCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, Athenahealth Inc., COGNIZANT Technology Solution Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks LLC, Optum, Inc., The SSI Group, Inc., and GE Healthcare.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the healthcare claims management solutions industry, market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the healthcare claims management solutions market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing healthcare claims management solutions market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the healthcare claims management solutions market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global healthcare claims management solutions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Software
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Services
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Web-based
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Cloud-based
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 On-premise
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Oracle Corporation
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 Athenahealth Inc.
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 Quest Diagnostics
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 McKesson Corporation
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 eClinicalWorks LLC
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Optum, Inc,
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 The SSI Groups Inc.
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 GE Healthcare
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekw8az

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Credit Suisse stock falls amid Justice Department investigation

    Shares of Credit Suisse are tumbling after reports surfaced that the Justice Department is investigating its role in asset hiding.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • Report: Amid weak PC demand, layoffs coming to Intel

    Layoffs may be on the way at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer. The moves would come as the semiconductor industry is pushing the state for more incentives. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported late Tuesday that Intel is planning significant workforce reductions that could affect the sales and marketing division.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $9.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day.

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • General Motors vs. Ford: Which Auto Stock Should You Buy?

    The Automotive-Domestic Industry is in the top 36% of over 250 Zacks Industries and two stocks investors may consider buying out of the group are General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F).

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • Cash is King Now, Not Gold

    While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice - cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% … Continue reading → The post Cash is King Now, Not Gold appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • 11 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best mining stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. Mining Industry Analysis: Projections and Risks The mining sector has been a traditional hedge against inflation. Commodity prices have been […]