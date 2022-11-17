U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

The Worldwide Healthcare CRM Industry is Expected to Reach $25 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare CRM Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode, Functionality, End-use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare CRM Market size is expected to reach $25 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

In addition, patients' increasing need for early therapy with home care, digital care, portable surveillance, and illness monitoring devices promotes the expansion of the market for healthcare CRM. There is an increase in the number of chronic conditions, like diabetes and cancer, that require rapid medical support and treatment and are predicted to increase the demand for healthcare goods.

Government partnership with communities of providers, patients, and payers is anticipated to stimulate economic expansion. The usage of direct targeted marketing or social marketing is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period. Several of the major and reasons for the implementation of these technologies include improved departmental integration, decreased costs, higher patient satisfaction, and multifaceted administrative staff advantages.

A CRM acts as a synchronized database and centralized platform for medical staff and patient communication. When patients visit a clinic, nurses may view all of their data on a single dashboard, allowing them to respond to their needs more quickly. In addition, CRMs provide robust capabilities for automating regular processes including as payments, appointment scheduling, and patient notifications.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has offered India with both obstacles and chances for growth. The crisis has unleashed the floodgates for Indian startups, several of which have responded to the occasion and hastened the creation of inexpensive, scalable, and rapid solutions. In addition, the pandemic is stimulating the rise of telemedicine as well as the home healthcare sector in different nations. The pandemic has compelled organizations operating in the healthcare sector to adopt advanced solutions and systems, which would escalate the demand for healthcare CRM in the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Technological Innovations And Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Conditions

For the expansion of the healthcare customer relationship management (CRM) industry, the key market participants are embracing new technologies. A healthcare customer relationship management (CRM) platform employs technologies like the internet of things, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.

Such technologies boost the software's effectiveness and efficiency. As stated by the National Center for Chronic Condition Prevention and Health Promotion, six out of ten Americans suffer from a chronic disease like stroke, diabetes, heart attack, or cancer.

Increasing Healthcare Delivery Efficiency

A CRM in healthcare is also essential for expediting service delivery. To use this approach, a physician may quickly provide potential patients with all pertinent information. For instance, the ability to examine client databases enables the identification of patients with comparable conditions. Due to this, the total process of establishing a diagnosis in the case should become significantly quicker. In addition, the top healthcare CRM allows users to examine historical patient reports. This expedites the diagnostic process.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Shortage Of Qualified Personnel

Professionals are required for the operation and management of healthcare CRM software and platforms. People working on healthcare CRM solutions must be familiar with the most recent software, technologies, and information technology instruments. There is a lack of skilled professionals who are trained for operating the advanced solutions and systems to optimize the healthcare procedures. Along with that, many healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting such solutions, however, their workforce is not fully aware and well-versed with healthcare CRM solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Geographical Expansion
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers : 2018, Jul - 2022, Jan) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare CRM Market by Deployment Mode
4.1 Global Cloud/Web-based Model Market by Region
4.2 Global On-premise Model Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Healthcare CRM Market by Functionality
5.1 Global Sales Market by Region
5.2 Global Customer Service & Support Market by Region
5.3 Global Digital Commerce Market by Region
5.4 Global Cross -CRM Market by Region
5.5 Global Marketing Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Healthcare CRM Market by End Use
6.1 Global Healthcare Providers Market by Region
6.2 Global Healthcare Payers Market by Region
6.3 Global Life Sciences Industry Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Healthcare CRM Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 IBM Corporation
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.1.6 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Microsoft Corporation
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.2.6 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation)
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.3.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.3.6 SWOT Analysis
8.4 SAP SE
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Financial Analysis
8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.4.4 Research & Development Expense
8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.4.6 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Accenture PLC
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Financial Analysis
8.5.3 Regional Analysis
8.5.4 Research & Development Expense
8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.5.6 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.7 Salesforce.com, Inc.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Financial Analysis
8.7.3 Regional Analysis
8.7.4 Research & Development Expense
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Verint Systems, Inc.
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Financial Analysis
8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.8.4 Research and Development Expense
8.9 Creatio EMEA Ltd.
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.9.2.1 Geographical Expansions:
8.10. hc1.com Inc.
8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5730xd

