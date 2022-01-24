U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Worldwide Healthcare Customer Data Platform Industry to 2027 - Increasing Technological Advancements and Rapid Pace of Digitalization is Driving Growth

Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market By Component, By Organization size, By Deployment, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market size is expected to reach $928.76 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 24.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

A healthcare customer data platform is just like a customer data platform, in which a wide range of data within the healthcare continuum is gathered automatically, and is safely stored & accessed from one centralized location. This platform accumulates data from various healthcare analytics sources including claims data, survey data, and more.

The collected data across various systems via a healthcare data platform help companies to better understand their patients and also make them focal point of their healthcare analytics initiatives. The Healthcare customer data platform assists companies to streamline clinical workflow along with gathering unified data about their patients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industrial verticals of the business domain. The healthcare customer data platform provides possible solutions for the companies to get back to the state of the pre-COVID phase. The pandemic has also motivated consumers to develop more interest in information technology solutions to properly supervise all the patient data.

There is a shift in the requirements and behavior patterns of the patients due to the pandemic. Due to this, companies are majorly re-evaluating their data analytics practices to cope up with the ever-changing business landscape. The healthcare sector has been under immense pressure owing to the pandemic, which has made it important for healthcare companies to adopt advanced technologies and solutions.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising investment by the healthcare companies in marketing and advertising activities

With the strengthening digital space, digital marketing has become one of the crucial aspects of the operations of the companies. In addition, healthcare companies are heavily investing in different marketing and advertising activities to improve their returns, boost sales, and gain more competitive edge in the market. Since healthcare customer data platform helps in coping up with constantly changing business dynamics and initiate various programs, companies are inclining towards the adoption of the platform to understand and utilize the full potential of digital medium for their purpose.

Increasing technological advancements and rapid pace of digitalization

With the advancements in technology and evolving digital landscape, companies and customers are enhancing their ways to interact with each other to enhance the customer journey. There are several digital touchpoints between organizations and their clients, which makes it important for companies to understand and evaluate customer preferences and behavior to gain a more competitive edge in the market.

Market Restraining Factor:

Scattered and fragmented data across different patients' touchpoints

Medical data are either structured data in databases & spreadsheets or scanned paper documents, digital documents, images & video files, or could be stored in some specific formats like the DICOM format utilized for MRI scans. Along with that, patient data is majorly copied, gathered various times, and stored in distinct versions by public health organizations, healthcare providers, pharmacies, insurance bodies, and patients themselves.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. Services help in managing financial, clinical, and business data from several EHR software companies and from ERP, human resource, accounting, and other system kinds, which can store and/or provide distinct data images, scanned documents and blobs, in any of the virtual formats.

Deployment Outlook

Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. Several healthcare organizations prefer on-premise healthcare customer data platforms as patients' data is highly sensitive and are more prone to security threats. By opting on-premise healthcare customer data platform, companies can reduce their chances of data breaches and security issues, which is expected to further contribute to the growth of the segment.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, marketing data segmentation, personalized recommendations, security management, customer retention & engagement, others. The personalized recommendations segment is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The distribution of customized, meaningful, and appropriate insights from customer data is important for companies to thoroughly know about their customer preferences.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to display the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the growing adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions by the companies operating in this region.

Cardinal Matrix - Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market. Companies such as Adobe, Inc., Reltio, SkyPoint Cloud, Inc.are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Reltio, SkyPoint Cloud, Inc., Treasure Data, Inc. (Softbank Vision Fund), Innovaccer, Inc., Tealium, Inc., Mercury Healthcare, Inc., and Solix Technologies, Inc.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

  • Exhaustive coverage

  • The highest number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based model available

  • Guaranteed best price

  • Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Apr - 2021,Dec)Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market by Component
4.1 Global Software Market by Region
4.2 Global Services Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market by Organization Size
5.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
5.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market by Deployment Mode
6.1 Global On-Premise Market by Region
6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market by Application
7.1 Global Predictive Analytics Market by Region
7.2 Global Marketing Data Segmentation Market by Region
7.3 Global Personalized Recommendations Market by Region
7.4 Global Security Management Market by Region
7.5 Global Customer Retention and Engagement Market by Region
7.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 Microsoft Corporation
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Financial Analysis
9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.1.6 SWOT Analysis
9.2 Salesforce.com, Inc.
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Regional Analysis
9.2.4 Research & Development Expense
9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:
9.2.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.2.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansion:
9.2.6 SWOT Analysis
9.3 Adobe, Inc.
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.3.4 Research & Development Expense
9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:
9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansion:
9.3.6 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Reltio
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.5 SkyPoint Cloud, Inc.
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.5.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.5.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.6 Treasure Data, Inc. (Softbank Vision Fund)
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.7 Innovaccer, Inc.
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.8 Tealium, Inc.
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.9 Mercury Healthcare, Inc.
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.10. Solix Technologies, Inc.
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:
9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51ib1c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


