U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,426.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,636.75
    +39.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.80
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.39
    -0.82 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -0.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9040
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,511.95
    -458.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.34
    +3.48 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.98
    -9.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

The Worldwide Healthcare Virtual Assistants Industry is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for healthcare virtual assistants should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $6.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The smart speakers as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $813.1 million in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

Chatbots as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $317.3 million in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report provides a detailed description of healthcare virtual assistants and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of healthcare virtual assistants. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.

Based on device type, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into smart speakers and chatbots.

Based on technology, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented as automatic speech recognition, text-based, and text-to-speech.

Based on end-users, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users (pharmacies, research organizations, etc.).

The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth. Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for healthcare virtual assistants.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Nuance Communications Inc., Amazon, Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica, Sensely Inc., and ADA Digital Health. For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

  • 47 tables

  • An overview of the global market for healthcare virtual assistants

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with a projection of CAGR through 2026

  • Highlights of the market potential for healthcare virtual assistants by product, technology, end-user, and region

  • Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and detailed analysis of the current market trends, and market forecast

  • Detailed description of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare; information on AI-powered chatbots and healthcare chatbots; and coverage of robot-assisted surgery and its advantages

  • An overview of intelligent virtual assistants, their key benefits, key features and latest trends, and discussion on potential issues with intelligent virtual assistant software

  • Details about cybersecurity applications of AI in healthcare, and discussion on emerging concerns over the security of patient data and major advantages like providing budget-friendly solutions for healthcare organizations processes

  • Insights into regulatory aspects such as health insurance portability and accountability act of 1996 (HIPAA) and HITRUST CSF compliance

  • Comprehensive profiles of leading companies Amazon.com Inc., Babylon, eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Sensely Inc.

The rising number of smartphone users and the increasing use of healthcare applications across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants. The rising demand for superior healthcare delivery and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors that can be attributed to the growth of the market.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The COVID-19 outbreak has put enormous stress on the healthcare sector globally. With no established treatment, an exponential increase in cases, reduced resources and susceptibility of medical staff to catching the virus, the industry found itself striving to handle the crises. In this scenario, intelligent virtual assistants (IVA) in healthcare emerged. The technology has helped in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. This study also highlights the potential growth of the market. The market players are thoroughly discussed. The research will provide a detailed overview of the market players, market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and financials.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Overview

  • What is Artificial Intelligence?

  • What Is Machine Learning?

  • What is Natural Language Processing?

  • Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

  • Virtual Assistants for Patients and Healthcare Workers

  • AI-Powered Chatbots

  • Robots for Explaining Lab Results

  • Robot-Assisted Surgery

  • Automated Image Diagnosis with AI/ML

  • AI-Powered Personal Health Companions

  • Oncology-Detecting Skin Cancer with AI

  • AI in Pathology

  • Rare Diseases Detection with AI

  • Cybersecurity Applications of AI in Healthcare

  • Medication Management with AI and ML

  • Health Monitoring with AI and Wearables

  • Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Overview

  • Key Benefits of Intelligent Virtual Assistants

  • Why Use Intelligent Virtual Assistants?

  • Key Features of Intelligent Virtual Assistants

  • Trends Related to Intelligent Virtual Assistants

  • Potential Issues with Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software

  • Healthcare Chatbots

  • Healthcare Chatbot Applications

  • Regulatory Aspects

  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)

  • HITRUST CSF Compliance

  • Digital Health Regulations in the Asia-Pacific Region

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Overview

  • Reasons for Virtual Assistants Gaining Popularity During the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Sudden Demand for Experienced Remote Workers

  • Virtual Assistants Help Compensate for Revenue Loss

  • Need for Quick and Flexible Service

  • On-demand Professional Expertise

  • Freedom to Mix and Match Skill Sets

  • Readiness of the Health System

  • Readiness of Technology Providers

  • Impact of Virtual Assistants in Post-COVID Health Delivery

  • Conclusion

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Rising Number of Smartphone Users and the Increasing Use of Healthcare Applications

  • Increasing Demand for Excellent and Superior Healthcare Delivery

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

  • COVID-19 Outbreak to Boost the Acceptance of Healthcare Virtual Assistants

  • Market Restraints

  • Emerging Concerns Over the Security of Patient Data and the Absence of Structured Data in the Healthcare Sector

  • Market Opportunities

  • Multi-Language Assistance in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools

  • Growing Focus on Improving Conversational Virtual Assistant Tools

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • Amazon

  • Verint Systems Inc.

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

  • Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Product

  • Smart Speakers

  • Chatbots

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown Technology

  • Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Technology

  • Automatic Speech Recognition

  • Text-Based

  • Text-To-Speech

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by End User

  • Healthcare Providers

  • Healthcare Payers

  • Patients

  • Other End Users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Amazon.Com Inc.

  • ADA Health

  • Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.

  • Egain Corp.

  • Healthtap Inc.

  • Infermedica

  • Kognito

  • Medrespond Llc

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • Sensely Inc.

  • Verint Systems Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oskcyi

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • Yandex Buys Uber Out of Food-Delivery, Self-Driving Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Yandex NV is buying out Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares in its food tech, delivery and self-driving businesses in an all-cash deal valued at $1 billion. The Russian internet giant will own 100% of Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery, as well as a self-driving venture that operates cars and drones, according to a statement Tuesday. Both boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close by year-end.Yandex had been looking to buy out Uber for over a year as the coro

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Oil dips on hurricane impact on U.S. refining, weak China data

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 9 cents, or 0.13%, at $69.12 a barrel as of 0640 GMT, reversing some of Monday's gains. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 8 cents, or 0.11%, to $73.33 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% on Monday.

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Scania stops European truck production this week over chip shortage

    Truckmaker Scania, part of Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, will halt production at its European truck plants this week due to the shortage of semi-conductors, it said on Monday. Scania is pausing production at its truck plants in Sweden, France and the Netherlands for the whole week, a company spokesperson said. "We are slowing down to a temporarily lower production volume," Scania press chief Karin Hallstan said, adding the company's South American plants will pause truck production next week.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Russia's Yandex restructures JV ownership with Uber in $1 billion deal

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex said on Tuesday it would buy Uber's stakes in their joint foodtech, delivery and self-driving businesses, and increase its stake in a mobility-focused joint venture as part of a $1 billion deal. The company added that it had received a call option to purchase Uber's remaining stake in mobility businesses for up to $2 billion. The restructured joint venture MLU will continue to focus on mobility businesses, including ride-hailing and car sharing, Yandex said.

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.