The Worldwide Healthcare Virtual Assistants Industry is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2026
Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for healthcare virtual assistants should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $6.0 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The smart speakers as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $813.1 million in 2021 to $4.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
Chatbots as a segment of the healthcare virtual assistants market should grow from $317.3 million in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 37.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed description of healthcare virtual assistants and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of healthcare virtual assistants. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.
Based on device type, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into smart speakers and chatbots.
Based on technology, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented as automatic speech recognition, text-based, and text-to-speech.
Based on end-users, the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users (pharmacies, research organizations, etc.).
The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing the market growth. Market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are discussed in the report.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for healthcare virtual assistants.
Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Nuance Communications Inc., Amazon, Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica, Sensely Inc., and ADA Digital Health. For market estimates, data have been provided for the 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
47 tables
An overview of the global market for healthcare virtual assistants
Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2021 with a projection of CAGR through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for healthcare virtual assistants by product, technology, end-user, and region
Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and detailed analysis of the current market trends, and market forecast
Detailed description of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare; information on AI-powered chatbots and healthcare chatbots; and coverage of robot-assisted surgery and its advantages
An overview of intelligent virtual assistants, their key benefits, key features and latest trends, and discussion on potential issues with intelligent virtual assistant software
Details about cybersecurity applications of AI in healthcare, and discussion on emerging concerns over the security of patient data and major advantages like providing budget-friendly solutions for healthcare organizations processes
Insights into regulatory aspects such as health insurance portability and accountability act of 1996 (HIPAA) and HITRUST CSF compliance
Comprehensive profiles of leading companies Amazon.com Inc., Babylon, eGain Corp., HealthTap Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Sensely Inc.
The rising number of smartphone users and the increasing use of healthcare applications across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants. The rising demand for superior healthcare delivery and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors that can be attributed to the growth of the market.
Reasons for Doing This Study
The COVID-19 outbreak has put enormous stress on the healthcare sector globally. With no established treatment, an exponential increase in cases, reduced resources and susceptibility of medical staff to catching the virus, the industry found itself striving to handle the crises. In this scenario, intelligent virtual assistants (IVA) in healthcare emerged. The technology has helped in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. This study also highlights the potential growth of the market. The market players are thoroughly discussed. The research will provide a detailed overview of the market players, market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and financials.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Overview
What is Artificial Intelligence?
What Is Machine Learning?
What is Natural Language Processing?
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
Virtual Assistants for Patients and Healthcare Workers
AI-Powered Chatbots
Robots for Explaining Lab Results
Robot-Assisted Surgery
Automated Image Diagnosis with AI/ML
AI-Powered Personal Health Companions
Oncology-Detecting Skin Cancer with AI
AI in Pathology
Rare Diseases Detection with AI
Cybersecurity Applications of AI in Healthcare
Medication Management with AI and ML
Health Monitoring with AI and Wearables
Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Overview
Key Benefits of Intelligent Virtual Assistants
Why Use Intelligent Virtual Assistants?
Key Features of Intelligent Virtual Assistants
Trends Related to Intelligent Virtual Assistants
Potential Issues with Intelligent Virtual Assistants Software
Healthcare Chatbots
Healthcare Chatbot Applications
Regulatory Aspects
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)
HITRUST CSF Compliance
Digital Health Regulations in the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Overview
Reasons for Virtual Assistants Gaining Popularity During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Sudden Demand for Experienced Remote Workers
Virtual Assistants Help Compensate for Revenue Loss
Need for Quick and Flexible Service
On-demand Professional Expertise
Freedom to Mix and Match Skill Sets
Readiness of the Health System
Readiness of Technology Providers
Impact of Virtual Assistants in Post-COVID Health Delivery
Conclusion
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rising Number of Smartphone Users and the Increasing Use of Healthcare Applications
Increasing Demand for Excellent and Superior Healthcare Delivery
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
COVID-19 Outbreak to Boost the Acceptance of Healthcare Virtual Assistants
Market Restraints
Emerging Concerns Over the Security of Patient Data and the Absence of Structured Data in the Healthcare Sector
Market Opportunities
Multi-Language Assistance in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Tools
Growing Focus on Improving Conversational Virtual Assistant Tools
Competitive Landscape
Nuance Communications Inc.
Amazon
Verint Systems Inc.
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Product
Smart Speakers
Chatbots
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown Technology
Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Technology
Automatic Speech Recognition
Text-Based
Text-To-Speech
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User
Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by End User
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Patients
Other End Users
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Amazon.Com Inc.
ADA Health
Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd.
Egain Corp.
Healthtap Inc.
Infermedica
Kognito
Medrespond Llc
Microsoft Corp.
Nuance Communications Inc.
Sensely Inc.
Verint Systems Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oskcyi
