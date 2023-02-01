U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

The Worldwide Healthy Snacks Industry is Expected to Reach $152 Billion by 2029: Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthy Snacks Market by Type (Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts, Meat, Biscuits, Cookies), Product Claim (Gluten free, Low fat), Packaging Type (Wraps, Boxes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthy Snacks Market is expected to reach $152.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.

The growth of this market is attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers, the rising demand for functional/healthy foods, and the increasing popularity of convenience foods & on-the-go snacking.

Furthermore, emerging economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa and the increasing sales of products through online channels are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the healthy snacks market based on type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography.

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers

  • Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods

  • Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods & On-the-go Snacking

Restraints

  • High Cost of Healthy Snacks as Compared to Conventional Snacks

Opportunities

  • Emerging Economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa

  • Increasing Sales of the Product through Online Channels

Challenges

  • Volatile Prices of the Raw Materials

Companies Mentioned

  • General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

  • Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

  • Unilever PLC (U.K.)

  • Kellogg Company (U.S.)

  • Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)

  • B&G Foods Inc. (U.S.)

  • Del Monte Foods Inc. (U.S.)

  • PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)

  • KIND LLC (U.S.)

  • Danone S.A. (France)

  • Select Harvests Limited (Australia)

Scope of the Report:

Healthy Snacks Market, by Type

  • Cereal & Granola Bars

  • Nuts & Seeds

  • Dried Fruits

  • Meat Snacks

  • Biscuits & Cookies

  • Trail Mix Snacks

  • Other Healthy Snack Types

Healthy Snacks Market, by Product Claim

  • Gluten-free

  • Low-fat

  • Sugar-free

  • Other Product Claims

Healthy Snacks Market, by Packaging Type

  • Wraps

  • Pouches

  • Boxes

  • Other Packaging Types

Healthy Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Specialty Stores

  • Online Channels

  • Other Distribution Channels

Healthy Snacks Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography?

  • What is the historical market size for the healthy snacks market?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the healthy snacks market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the healthy snacks market?

  • What are the recent developments in the healthy snacks market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the healthy snacks market, and how do they compete with other players?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12k9fx-snacks?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


