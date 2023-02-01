The Worldwide Healthy Snacks Industry is Expected to Reach $152 Billion by 2029: Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods Drives Growth
Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthy Snacks Market by Type (Cereal & Granola Bars, Nuts, Meat, Biscuits, Cookies), Product Claim (Gluten free, Low fat), Packaging Type (Wraps, Boxes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Healthy Snacks Market is expected to reach $152.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2029.
The growth of this market is attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers, the rising demand for functional/healthy foods, and the increasing popularity of convenience foods & on-the-go snacking.
Furthermore, emerging economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa and the increasing sales of products through online channels are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the healthy snacks market based on type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography.
Market Insights
Drivers
Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers
Rising Demand for Functional/Healthy Foods
Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods & On-the-go Snacking
Restraints
High Cost of Healthy Snacks as Compared to Conventional Snacks
Opportunities
Emerging Economies in Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East & Africa
Increasing Sales of the Product through Online Channels
Challenges
Volatile Prices of the Raw Materials
Companies Mentioned
General Mills Inc. (U.S.)
Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.)
Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
Unilever PLC (U.K.)
Kellogg Company (U.S.)
Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)
The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)
Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)
B&G Foods Inc. (U.S.)
Del Monte Foods Inc. (U.S.)
PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.)
KIND LLC (U.S.)
Danone S.A. (France)
Select Harvests Limited (Australia)
Scope of the Report:
Healthy Snacks Market, by Type
Cereal & Granola Bars
Nuts & Seeds
Dried Fruits
Meat Snacks
Biscuits & Cookies
Trail Mix Snacks
Other Healthy Snack Types
Healthy Snacks Market, by Product Claim
Gluten-free
Low-fat
Sugar-free
Other Product Claims
Healthy Snacks Market, by Packaging Type
Wraps
Pouches
Boxes
Other Packaging Types
Healthy Snacks Market, by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Channels
Other Distribution Channels
Healthy Snacks Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific
Japan
India
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, product claim, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography?
What is the historical market size for the healthy snacks market?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the healthy snacks market?
Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
Who are the major players in various countries, and what are their market shares?
How is the competitive landscape for the healthy snacks market?
What are the recent developments in the healthy snacks market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the healthy snacks market, and how do they compete with other players?
