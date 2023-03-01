U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Worldwide Hearing Aid Devices Industry to 2027: Players Include Demant, Eargo, Gn Store Nord, Rion and Sebotek Hearing Systems

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hearing Aid Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a detailed analysis of the hearing aid market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of hearing aids, along with a discussion of the drivers, restraints and challenges in the market.

The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rankings for key market players. It covers the competitive landscape and regulatory scenario. The report details the market share of hearing aids based on product, patient type and type of hearing loss.

The market is segmented into behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, in-the-ear (ITE) aids, receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) hearing aids and canal hearing aids, based on product. The study does not cover hearing implants and Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAP) under the scope of this study.

The market is segmented into pediatric, adult and geriatric patients and into sensorineural and conductive hearing loss types. The report includes the company profiles of key players with detailed information about business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report explains the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific segment. Market estimate data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year and forecast out to 2027.

Report Includes

  • 71 data tables and 27 additional tables

  • A detailed overview of the global markets for hearing aid devices within the MedTech industry

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the upcoming market potential for hearing aids, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for hearing aid devices market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product, patient type, type of hearing loss, and region

  • Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and India

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the global market outlook of hearing aid devices

  • Review of the international regulatory landscape for hearing aids with emphasis on recently approved products as well as products under development or in different stages of clinical trials

  • Identification of the companies best positioned to meet the demand owing to their proprietary technologies, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and other market strategic advantages

  • Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, WS Audiology, GN Store Nord A/S, and Starkey Hearing Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Hearing Aid Market: Background and Technology
3.1 Hearing Aid Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Dynamics
4.1.1 Market Drivers
4.1.2 Market Restraints
4.1.3 Market Opportunities
4.1.4 Market Challenges

Chapter 5 Industry Overview
5.1 Pricing of Hearing Aids
5.1.1 Hearing Aid Pricing, by Company
5.2 Value Chain for Hearing Aids
5.3 Reimbursement Scenarios
5.3.1 Reimbursement Scenario in North America
5.3.2 Reimbursement Scenario in Europe
5.3.3 Reimbursement Scenario in Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Reimbursement Scenario in the Rest of World
5.4 Hearing Aid Satisfaction
5.5 Introduction of OTC Hearing Aids

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
6.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Product
6.2 Behind-Ear Hearing Aids
6.3 Receiver-In-Ear Hearing Aids
6.4 Canal Hearing Aids
6.4.1 In-Canal (Itc)
6.4.2 Completely-In-Canal (Cic)
6.5 In-Ear Hearing Aids

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Patient Type
7.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Patient Type
7.2 Pediatric
7.3 Adults
7.4 Geriatric

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type of Hearing Loss
8.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Type of Hearing Loss
8.2 Sensorineural Hearing Loss
8.3 Conductive Hearing Loss

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
9.1 Global Market for Hearing Aids, by Region
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario
10.1 Hearing Aid Regulations in North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Hearing Aid Regulations in Europe
10.3 Hearing Aid Regulations in Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 Japan
10.3.2 China
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Singapore
10.4 Hearing Aid Regulations in Rest of the World
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Saudi Arabia
10.4.4 South Africa

Chapter 11 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
11.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Hearing Aid Market
11.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Hearing Aid Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis
12.2 Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

  • Arphi Electronics Private Ltd.

  • Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.

  • Austar Hearing Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Demant A/S

  • Eargo Inc.

  • Gn Store Nord A/S

  • Rion Co. Ltd.

  • Sebotek Hearing Systems LLC

  • Sonova Group

  • Starkey Laboratories Inc.

  • Ws Audiology A/S

  • Zounds Hearing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msrrjv-aid?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hearing-aid-devices-industry-to-2027-players-include-demant-eargo-gn-store-nord-rion-and-sebotek-hearing-systems-301758723.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

