U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.67
    -11.42 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,772.52
    -44.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,850.12
    +19.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.57
    +21.24 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.33
    +4.93 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,055.50
    +59.60 (+2.99%)
     

  • Silver

    26.97
    +1.25 (+4.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3102
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6560
    +0.3470 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,540.09
    +926.31 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.78
    +3.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Worldwide Heat Stress Monitor Industry to 2026 - Technological Integration in Heat Stress Monitoring Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Heat Stress Monitor Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is estimated to be USD 14.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.18 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20%.

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is the growing adoption of heat stress monitors by various industries such as the military, manufacturing, mining, and athletics. The increasing workplace and employee safety awareness and rules and regulations related to environmental and safety for heat stress management are significant factors driving the market's growth. On the other hand, rigidity and strict compliance among industries in different countries will hamper the market's growth.

Apart from this, lack of training, awareness, and information related to the device environment in dealing with the heat stress monitoring conditions associated with lack of skilled employees are the challenges that may negatively affect the market shortly.

Furthermore, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the heat stress monitoring process is technological advancement. The developing low-cost heat stress monitoring devices will create opportunities for the global heat stress monitor market to grow in the forecasted period effectively.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Product Type, Offering Type, Life Form Type, Technology Type, Sensor Type, and Geography.

  • By Application Type, the market is classified into Mining and Oil & Gas, Manufacturing Plants, Military, Athletics and Sports, and Others.

  • By Product Type, the market is classified into Fix/Portable HSM and Handled HSM.

  • By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware & Software and Services.

  • By Life Form Type, the market is classified into Humans and Animals (Cattle).

  • By Technology Type, the market is classified into Natural Wet Bulb and Without Wet Bulb.

  • By Sensor Type, the market is classified into Dry Bulb, Natural Wet Bulb, Black Globe Temperature, Relative Humidity, and Air Flow Sensors.

  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Besantek Corporation, LSI Lastem s.r.l, Nielsen-Kellerman, PCE Instruments UK Ltd, REED Instruments, Inc, Sper Scientific Ltd, Romteck Australia, Runrite Electronics, Sato Keiryoki Mfg Co Ltd, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Heat Stress Monitor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand and Adoption by Various Industries
4.1.2 Environmental and Safety Regulations for Heat Stress Management
4.1.3 Increasing Workplace Safety Awareness
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Strict Compliance Across Industries
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Integration in Heat Stress Monitoring
4.3.2 Developing Low-Cost Heat Stress Monitors
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Training for Heat Stress Conditions
4.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mining and Oil & Gas
6.3 Manufacturing Plants
6.4 Military
6.5 Athletics and Sports
6.6 Others

7 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fix/Portable HSM
7.3 Handled HSM

8 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Offering Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware & Software
8.3 Services

9 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Life Form Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Human
9.3 Animals (Cattle)

10 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Technology Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Natural Wet Bulb
10.3 Without Wet Bulb

11 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Sensor Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Dry Bulb
11.3 Natural Wet Bulb
11.4 Black Globe Temperature
11.5 Relative Humidity & Air Flow Sensors

12 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.1 America
12.1.1 Argentina
12.1.2 Brazil
12.1.3 Canada
12.1.4 Chile
12.1.5 Colombia
12.1.6 Mexico
12.1.7 Peru
12.1.8 United States
12.1.9 Rest of Americas
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Austria
12.2.2 Belgium
12.2.3 Denmark
12.2.4 Finland
12.2.5 France
12.2.6 Germany
12.2.7 Italy
12.2.8 Netherlands
12.2.9 Norway
12.2.10 Poland
12.2.11 Russia
12.2.12 Spain
12.2.13 Sweden
12.2.14 Switzerland
12.2.15 United Kingdom
12.2.16 Rest of Europe
12.3 Middle East and Africa
12.3.1 Egypt
12.3.2 Israel
12.3.3 Qatar
12.3.4 Saudi Arabia
12.3.5 South Africa
12.3.6 United Arab Emirates
12.3.7 Rest of MEA
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Australia
12.4.2 Bangladesh
12.4.3 China
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Indonesia
12.4.6 Japan
12.4.7 Malaysia
12.4.8 Philippines
12.4.9 Singapore
12.4.10 South Korea
12.4.11 Sri Lanka
12.4.12 Thailand
12.4.13 Taiwan
12.4.14 Rest of Asia

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Accutron Instruments, Inc
14.2 Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd
14.3 AMETEK, Inc
14.4 Anaum International Electronics, LLC
14.5 Besantek Corporation
14.6 Doculam
14.7 Envirocon Instrumentations
14.8 Fujitsu Limited
14.9 Gaugewear, Inc
14.10 Honeywell International, Inc
14.11 Industrial Scientific Corporation
14.12 LSI Lastem s.r.l
14.13 Misumi Corporation
14.14 Narda Safety Test Solutions GmbH
14.15 Nielsen-Kellerman
14.16 Numag Data Systems Pvt Ltd
14.17 PCE Instruments UK Ltd
14.18 REED Instruments, Inc
14.19 Romteck Australia Pty Ltd
14.20 Runrite Electronics
14.21 Sato Keiryoki Mfg Co Ltd
14.22 SCADACore
14.23 Scarlet Tech
14.24 Sensidyne, LP
14.25 Sper Scientific Ltd
14.26 Svan Analytics Instruments, Pvt Ltd
14.27 Swan Environmental Private Limited
14.28 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
14.29 TES Electronical Electronic Corp
14.30 TSI, Inc
14.31 Worthington Industries, Inc

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv8rqp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-heat-stress-monitor-industry-to-2026---technological-integration-in-heat-stress-monitoring-presents-opportunities-301498234.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton among luxury brands leaving Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Karina Mitchell explains why luxury brands are cutting ties with Russia despite being exempt from sanctions.

  • What You Need To Know About Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:CAG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged 15.6% in February

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock's rebound in February may have led investors to expect better days ahead, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The crash in growth stocks and the stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill that proposed billion of dollars in incentives on renewable energy hit Plug Power shares hard earlier this year. Although Plug Power guided for $900 million to $925 million in revenue in 2022 and reiterated its 2025 outlook of $3 billion in sales and 17% in operating margin, the market expected even more.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were falling 7.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline is a continuation of the sell-off that began last week after Ocugen announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This sustained downswing for Ocugen is understandable.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.