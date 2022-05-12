The Worldwide Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion 2027

Company Logo

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market (2022-2027) by Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is segmented based on Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, and Geography.

Type, the market is classified into Automatic, and Manual.

Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Intercity Buses, Coach Buses, School Buses, Transit Buses, and Trucks.

Channel, the market is classified into OEM, and Aftermarket.

Propulsion, the market is classified into IC Engine, Hybrid/ Electric, and Fuel Cell.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Coachair Pty Ltd, Denso Corporation, Eberspacher Gruppe, Grayson Automotive Services Ltd., International Hispacold, SA, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Konvekta AG, Mahle GmbH, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., ProAir LLC, Sanden Holdings Corporatio (Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited), Subros Limited, Sutrak Corporation, Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive QuadrantThe report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Expansion of the Construction and Industrial Sectors

4.1.2 Increasing Number of E-Commerce Activities

4.1.3 Increase in Smart Transportation System

4.1.4 Strict Regulations Related to Climate Control for Low Emission Vehicles

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials

4.2.2 High Cost Associated with Replacement and Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants

4.3.2 Potential Demand for Electric Heavy Vehicles

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in HVAC Designs In Automotive

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Benefits of HVAC Systems in Developing Countries

4.4.2 Concerns with Excessive Noise, Over Heated Seats, and Environmental Issues



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automatic

6.3 Manual



7 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intercity Buses

7.3 Coach Buses

7.4 School Buses

7.5 Transit Buses

7.6 Trucks



8 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Propulsion

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IC Engine

9.3 Hybrid/Electric

9.4 Fuel Cell



10 Americas' Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market



11 Europe's Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market



13 APAC's Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Coachair Pty Ltd

15.2 Denso Corporation

15.3 Eberspacher Gruppe

15.4 Grayson Automotive Services Ltd.

15.5 International Hispacold, SA

15.6 Japan Climate Systems Corporation

15.7 Konvekta AG

15.8 Mahle GmbH

15.9 Mobile Climate Control, Inc.

15.10 ProAir LLC

15.11 Sanden Holdings Corporatio (Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited)

15.12 Subros Limited

15.13 Sutrak Corporation

15.14 Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd



16 Appendix

