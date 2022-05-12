U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.50
    -25.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,580.00
    -163.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,844.75
    -125.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,707.80
    -7.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.31
    -1.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.31 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    -0.0079 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.33
    +1.34 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7970
    -1.1510 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,720.18
    -4,169.34 (-13.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.61
    -109.08 (-15.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.29
    -179.37 (-2.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

The Worldwide Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market
Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market (2022-2027) by Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.91 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market is segmented based on Type, Vehicle Type, Channel, Propulsion, and Geography.

  • Type, the market is classified into Automatic, and Manual.

  • Vehicle Type, the market is classified into Intercity Buses, Coach Buses, School Buses, Transit Buses, and Trucks.

  • Channel, the market is classified into OEM, and Aftermarket.

  • Propulsion, the market is classified into IC Engine, Hybrid/ Electric, and Fuel Cell.

  • Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Coachair Pty Ltd, Denso Corporation, Eberspacher Gruppe, Grayson Automotive Services Ltd., International Hispacold, SA, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Konvekta AG, Mahle GmbH, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., ProAir LLC, Sanden Holdings Corporatio (Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited), Subros Limited, Sutrak Corporation, Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive QuadrantThe report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Expansion of the Construction and Industrial Sectors
4.1.2 Increasing Number of E-Commerce Activities
4.1.3 Increase in Smart Transportation System
4.1.4 Strict Regulations Related to Climate Control for Low Emission Vehicles
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials
4.2.2 High Cost Associated with Replacement and Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Development of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants
4.3.2 Potential Demand for Electric Heavy Vehicles
4.3.3 Technological Advancements in HVAC Designs In Automotive
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Benefits of HVAC Systems in Developing Countries
4.4.2 Concerns with Excessive Noise, Over Heated Seats, and Environmental Issues

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automatic
6.3 Manual

7 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Intercity Buses
7.3 Coach Buses
7.4 School Buses
7.5 Transit Buses
7.6 Trucks

8 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 OEM
8.3 Aftermarket

9 Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market, By Propulsion
9.1 Introduction
9.2 IC Engine
9.3 Hybrid/Electric
9.4 Fuel Cell

10 Americas' Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

11 Europe's Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

13 APAC's Global Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Coachair Pty Ltd
15.2 Denso Corporation
15.3 Eberspacher Gruppe
15.4 Grayson Automotive Services Ltd.
15.5 International Hispacold, SA
15.6 Japan Climate Systems Corporation
15.7 Konvekta AG
15.8 Mahle GmbH
15.9 Mobile Climate Control, Inc.
15.10 ProAir LLC
15.11 Sanden Holdings Corporatio (Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited)
15.12 Subros Limited
15.13 Sutrak Corporation
15.14 Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vska8q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Kore

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gai

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • The Tech Selloff Is Ugly. But the 2000 and 2008 Crashes Were Far Worse.

    The Nasdaq Composite is firmly in bear territory, but it has a long way to go to match tech meltdowns of the past.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks getting crushed on Wednesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to These 5 Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today. The major stock market indices are in the red today after the inflation data for April was published. It was […]

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • Disney earnings ‘a sigh of relief’ after Netflix's subscriber loss: Analyst

    Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.