Worldwide Hepatitis Diagnostic Tests Industry to 2027 - Featuring Siemens, Abbott Laboratories and MedMira Among Others

The global hepatitis diagnostic tests market reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hepatitis represents a major global health threat that requires an urgent response. According to estimates, hepatitis causes 1.3 Million-1.5 Million deaths each year, a figure that is comparable to the deaths caused by tuberculosis and even higher than those caused by HIV. Moreover, while mortality from diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria are now declining, mortality from hepatitis has been rising. According to estimates around 325-350 Million people across the globe are carriers of hepatitis B or C virus infections, which may remain asymptomatic for decades. Moreover, every year, around 1.75 Million people get infected by the hepatitis C virus infection. Unless these people receive timely testing and treatment, they are at risk of severe liver disease and even death. Diagnostic tests help in the early detection of hepatitis infections and increase the chances of survival of the patient by correct medication and treatment.



The global demand of hepatitis diagnostic tests is currently exhibiting strong growth. This market is currently being catalyzed by a number of factors such as the increasing burden of hepatitis across the globe, rising number of blood transfusions and donations, technological advancements and the advantages offered by PoC (Point of Care) test, and rising awareness levels. A major trend being witnessed in this market has been a shift from conventional testing methods to molecular diagnostics. This has resulted in an increased accuracy and reduced the total time required to get the results.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, MedMira Inc, Qiagen Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann Roche, Diasorin S.p.A, bioMerieux, Hologic Inc and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hepatitis diagnostic tests industry?

What is the breakup of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market on the basis of test type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?

What is the structure of the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global hepatitis diagnostic tests market?

