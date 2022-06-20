U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Herpes Zoster Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $303.4 Million by 2030

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herpes Zoster Treatment Market by Treatment Type Route Administration and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global herpes zoster treatment market was valued at $217.09 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $303.42 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Herpes zoster (shingles) is a viral infection, caused due to the varicella-zoster virus. It is usually a painful rash on the skin that causes flickering, torment, and itchy blisters on the back, chest, and face and spreads to The rest of the body. Symptoms typically start with pain along the affected dermatome, which is followed by an enlarged vesicular eruption in 2-3 days. Symptoms include lymph nodes, fever, chills, and headache, itching, raised dots on skin and redness in that area, stabbing or shooting pain, tingling, or burning feeling in or under the skin, and upset stomach.

Anyone who gets herpes zoster has a history of chickenpox, often decades earlier. These two conditions come from the same virus, called varicella zoster. In addition, individuals with herpes zoster can infect another person who never had chicken pox, yet the individual will foster chicken pox and not herpes zoster. Herpes zoster is pervasive in older adults as they have weak immune system. Individuals going through radiation treatment or chemotherapy have weakened immune system and are more inclined to get herpes zoster sickness.

In addition, PCR can be used to detect VZV DNA rapidly and sensitively, and is now widely available. After the analysis of herpes zoster, drug is given for treatment, which incorporates oral medications and antibodies. Antihistamines, desensitizing creams, gels, or fixes are given to lessen the agony. Vaccines are given to more established individuals who have a higher risk of acquiring herpes zoster.

Herpes zoster occurs due to reactivation of varicella zoster virus in older age and the incidences of herpes zoster is higher in geriatric population compared to adults and children. For instance, in 2021, the U.S. reported that the risk of herpes zoster increases with age. It has been expected that the incidence of herpes zoster in the U.S. will increase with increasing older age population.

Moreover, increase in geriatric population, coupled with rising incidences of herpes zoster also contribute toward growth of the market. However, dearth of skilled professionals is expected to hinder growth of the market. Conversely, increase in drug development provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The global herpes zoster treatment market is segmented into treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. By treatment type, the market is categorized into antiviral medications, anti-inflammatory medications, and others. On the basis of route of administration, it is segregated into oral and topical. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global herpes zoster treatment market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

  • This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

  • Region-& country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Driver
3.5.1.1. Increase in geriatric population, coupled with rise in incidences of herpes zoster
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled professionals
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Herpes Zoster Treatment Market

CHAPTER 4: HERPES ZOSTER TREATMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Antiviral medications
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Anti-inflammatory medications
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HERPES ZOSTER TREATMENT MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2. Oral
5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Topical
5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: HERPES ZOSTER TREATMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Hospital pharmacies
6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.2. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Drug stores & retail pharmacies
6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.2. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Online providers
6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: HERPES ZOSTER TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES.
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Operating business segment
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.1.4. Business performance
8.2. BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.3. CAMBER PHARMACEUTICALS
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. CIPLA INC.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance.
8.5. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.6. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance.
8.7. MERCK & COMPANY INC.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.8. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG (SANDOZ)
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.9. PFIZER INC.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.10. TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9r39yz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-herpes-zoster-treatment-industry-is-expected-to-reach-303-4-million-by-2030--301571136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

