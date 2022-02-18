U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

The Worldwide Hi-Fi System Industry is Expected to Reach $17.71 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hi-Fi System Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Hi-Fi System Market is estimated to be USD 13.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Market Dynamics

The Global Hi-Fi System Market is driving due to rising infotainment services. Increasing innovations in wireless audio technology and advanced sound quality are driving the market's growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of portable devices is fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, issues related to operating frequency compliance in Hi-Fi systems, health-related issues like chronic sleep, damage in the ear cell. The problem arises from the prolonged use of audio devices such as a loudspeaker, headphones, etc., restricting the market and hampering growth.

Furthermore, the growing market for speakers, soundbars, new products, nonconventional applications in headphones, and growing funding by original equipment manufacturers in research and development activities create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, bandwidth constraints, delays in coding, and delivering high-quality and synchronized audio in Hi-Fi systems through wireless are challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.

The Global Hi-Fi System Market is segmented based on Application Type, System Type, Connectivity Technology Type, Distribution Channel Type, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple, Inc, Bose Corporation, DEI Holdings, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LG Electronics, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Group Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Group Corporation, and Yamaha Corporation, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hi-Fi System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Infotainment Services
4.1.2 Increasing Innovations in Wireless Technology
4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Portable Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Issue Related to Operating Frequency Compliance
4.2.2 Health Issues Associated with Prolonged Use of Devices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The Growing Market for Speaker and Soundbars
4.3.2 Investment and Funding on Research & Development Activities
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Delivering High-Quality and Synchronized Audio

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Automotive
6.3 Commercial
6.4 Residential
6.5 Others

7 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By System Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Product
7.2.1 Blu-Ray Player
7.2.2 Speaker & Soundbar
7.2.3 CD Players
7.2.4 DVD Players
7.2.5 Headphone & Earphone
7.2.6 Microphone
7.2.7 Network Media Player
7.2.8 Turntable
7.3 Device
7.3.1 Amplifier
7.3.2 DAC
7.3.3 Preamplifier
7.3.4 Receiver

8 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Connectivity Technology Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wired
8.2.1 Audio Jacks and Cable
8.2.2 Ethernet Cable
8.3 Wireless
8.3.1 AirPlay
8.3.2 Bluetooth
8.3.3 Wi-Fi
8.3.4 Others

9 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Distribution Channel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ecommerce
9.3 Retail

10 Global Hi-Fi System Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Apple, Inc
12.2 Arcam Limited
12.3 Armstrong Hi-Fi Video Services Ltd
12.4 Bang & Olufsen
12.5 BBK Electronics Corporation
12.6 Bose Corporation
12.7 Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH
12.8 Cambridge Audio
12.9 Casio Computer Co., Ltd
12.10 Danish Audiophile Loudspeaker Industries
12.11 DEI Holdings, Inc
12.12 Human, Inc
12.13 JVC Kenwood Holdings, Inc
12.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V
12.15 LG Electronics, Inc
12.16 Linn Products Limited
12.17 Mclntosh Laboratory, Inc
12.18 Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation
12.19 Panasonic Corporation
12.20 Plantronics, Inc
12.21 Samsung Group
12.22 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
12.23 Sharp Corporation
12.24 Sonos, Inc
12.25 Sony Group Corporation
12.26 Sound United, LLC
12.27 Tannoy Ltd
12.28 Vervent Audio Group
12.29 Vizio, Inc
12.30 VOXX International Corporation
12.31 Yamaha Corporation

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7xqcs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-hi-fi-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-17-71-billion-by-2026--301485814.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

