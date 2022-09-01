The Worldwide High-intensity Sweeteners Industry is Expected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-intensity Sweeteners Market by Product, Source, Form, Application - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The high-intensity sweeteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4.20 billion by 2029.

Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. This market is characterized by more diversified operations, which offer healthy products, mainly due to rising health-consciousness and consumer preference for foods that contain healthy ingredients.



The high growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising demand for functional food products, the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and the surging demand for natural sweeteners. However, stringent government regulations and adverse health effects associated with high-intensity sweeteners are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on product, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into sucralose, stevia, aspartame, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, luo han guo (monk fruit), neotame, and other high-intensity sweeteners. The stevia segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Increasing consumer awareness regarding consumption of food products with natural ingredients, growing consumer preference for clean label and healthy products, and increasing consumer preference towards reduced sugar and healthy products are key factors behind the fast growth of the stevia market.



Based on source, the artificial segment is expected to command a larger share of the high-intensity sweeteners market in 2022. However, natural high-intensity sweeteners are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, the high growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming food products with natural ingredients, the growing consumer preference for clean label and healthy products, and the rising adoption of stevia and other natural sweeteners by leading food & beverage companies.



Based on form, the solid form segment is expected to hold the larger share of the high-intensity sweeteners market in 2022. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide availability and benefits such as ease of handling, transportation, and storage; better shelf-life; ease of use in various applications due to high mixability; and effective product formulation.



Based on application, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into beverages, food, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The food segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer preferences for healthy food, changing food consumption patterns, and extensive use of sweeteners in different foods, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The fastest growth rate of this region is mainly attributed to the change in consumer lifestyles, the emerging trend of healthy food & food ingredients, the rising awareness about the health benefits of sugar-free products, the rising incidence of obesity & diabetes, and rapid urbanization.



Some of the key players operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market are Tate & Lyle PLC, (U.K.), ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), The NutraSweet Co. (U.S.), Sudzucker AG (Germany), Layn Corporate (China), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China), HSWT France SAS (France), and STEVIALITE Holding (Colombia) and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Functional Foods

4.2.2. Rising Incidence of Diabetes and Obesity

4.2.3. Growing Demand for Natural High-intensity Sweeteners

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2. Adverse Health Effects Associated with High-intensity Sweeteners

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Economies

4.4.2. Rising R&D Activities to Develop Sugar-free Products

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Product Labelling and Claim Issues

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Rising Demand for Clean-label Products

4.6.2. Increasing Adoption of Healthy Lifestyles

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. Introduction

4.7.2. North America

4.7.3. Europe

4.7.4. Asia-Pacific

4.7.5. Rest of the World



5. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global High-intensity Sweeteners Market



6. Global High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sucralose

6.3. Stevia

6.4. Aspartame

6.5. Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K)

6.6. Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit Extract)

6.7. Saccharin

6.8. Neotame

6.9. Other High-intensity Sweeteners



7. Global High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Artificial

7.3. Natural



8. Global High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Solid

8.3. Liquid



9. Global High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Beverages

9.3. Food

9.4. Nutritional & Health Supplements

9.5. Pharmaceuticals

9.6. Other Applications



10. High-intensity Sweeteners Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. U.K.

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. Tate & Lyle Plc

12.2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

12.3. Cargill, Incorporated

12.4. Ingredion Incorporated

12.5. JK Sucralose Inc. (Formerly Known as Sheyang Yongshuang Zhuji Co., Ltd.)

12.6. The NutraSweet Co.

12.7. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

12.8. Sudzucker AG

12.9. HSWT France SAS

12.10. Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd.

12.11. Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

12.12. STEVIALITE Holding



13. Appendix



