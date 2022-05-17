Worldwide High Performance Composites Industry to 2027 - Featuring Toray Industries, BASF and SABIC Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Composites market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global high performance composites market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global high performance composites market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on high performance composites market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on high performance composites market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global high performance composites market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global high performance composites market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Distinct properties of high performance composites

Growing demand from end user industries

2) Restraints

High cost of production

3) Opportunities

Growing investments in R&D of new high performance composites

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the high performance composites market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the high performance composites market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global high performance composites market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. High Performance Composites Market Highlights

2.2. High Performance Composites Market Projection

2.3. High Performance Composites Market Regional Highlights



3. Global High Performance Composites Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the High Performance Composites Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Material

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of High Performance Composites Market



4. High Performance Composites Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global High Performance Composites Market by Material

5.1. Resins

5.2. Fibers



6. Global High Performance Composites Market by End Users

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Aerospace and Defense

6.3. Consumer Goods

6.4. Electronics

6.5. Energy

6.6. Others



7. Global High Performance Composites Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America High Performance Composites Market by Material

7.1.2. North America High Performance Composites Market by End Users

7.1.3. North America High Performance Composites Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe High Performance Composites Market by Material

7.2.2. Europe High Performance Composites Market by End Users

7.2.3. Europe High Performance Composites Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific High Performance Composites Market by Material

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific High Performance Composites Market by End Users

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific High Performance Composites Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW High Performance Composites Market by Material

7.4.2. RoW High Performance Composites Market by End Users

7.4.3. RoW High Performance Composites Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global High Performance Composites Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Toray Industries, Inc.

8.2.2. BASF SE

8.2.3. SGL Group-The Carbon Company

8.2.4. Solvay S.A.

8.2.5. Teijin Limited

8.2.6. Owens Corning Corporation

8.2.7. Koninklijke TenCate NV

8.2.8. Huntsman International LLC

8.2.9. Arkema, AGY

8.2.10. SABIC

