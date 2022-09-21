U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

The Worldwide HIV/AIDS Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $39.9 Billion by 2027

0
·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Medication Class, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 30.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 39.93 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ViiV Healthcare, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase In Number of HIV Infected Patients Worldwide
4.1.2 Initiatives and Awareness Drives by Governments
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for the Drugs Approval
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increase R&D Initiatives for the Development of the Long-Acting Suppression Antiretroviral Therapy
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Commercialization of HIV Drugs

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market, By Medication Class
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Multi-class Combination Drugs
6.3 Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)
6.4 Protease Inhibitors (PIs)
6.5 Entry Inhibitors
6.6 HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

7 Global HIV/AIDS Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospitals
7.3 Retail
7.4 Online
7.5 Others

8 Americas' HIV/AIDS Drugs Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's HIV/AIDS Drugs Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's HIV/AIDS Drugs Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's HIV/AIDS Drugs Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 AbbVie Inc
13.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
13.3 C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG
13.4 Cipla Ltd.
13.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
13.6 Gilead Sciences, Inc.
13.7 GSK plc
13.8 Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd
13.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
13.10 Mylan N.V.
13.11 Pfizer Inc.
13.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.13 ViiV Healthcare

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el4hzo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-hivaids-drugs-industry-is-expected--to-reach-39-9-billion-by-2027--301629608.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

