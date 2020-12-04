Worldwide Home Office Furniture Industry to 2026 - Development of Multi-functional Furniture is Driving Growth
The global home office furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2020-2026. Furniture plays an important role in the home office environment. These furniture products are primarily used in commercial and residential spaces. The home office furniture majorly involves products, such as non-decorated kitchenware, sofas, tables, chairs, drawers, and couches. Home businesses have limited budget; thus, home office furniture should be economical as well as aesthetically appealing.
Market Drivers
Growing Urbanization
Rise in Entrepreneurship and Work from Home
Development of Multi-functional Furniture
Market Challenges
Rise in Price of Raw Materials
Intense Market Competition
Report's Scope
The global home office furniture market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global home office furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, distribution channel, price range, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Product Type Segmentation
Seating
Tables
Storage Units and File Cabinets
Others
Material Type Segmentation
Wood
Metal
Plastic
Glass
Others
Distribution Channel Segmentation
Direct Sales
Specialist Store
Non-Specialist Stores
Online
Others
Price Range Segmentation
Low
Medium
High
Key Topics Covered:
1.Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Objective of the Study
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews
1.3.4 Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Home Office Furniture Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges
4. Global Home Office Furniture Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Product Type
4.3 Market by Material Type
4.4 Market by Distribution Channel
4.5 Market by Price Range
4.6 Market by Region
4.7 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Product Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Seating
5.3 Tables
5.4 Storage Units and File Cabinets
5.5 Others
6. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Material Type
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Wood
6.3 Metal
6.4 Plastic
6.5 Glass
6.6 Others
7. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Direct Sales
7.3 Specialist Store
7.4 Non-Specialist Stores
7.5 Online
7.6 Others
8. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Price Range
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Low
8.3 Medium
8.4 High
9. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Region
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Netherlands
9.2.7 Russia
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 United Arab Emirates
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries
13.2.2 Haworth Inc.
13.2.3 Herman Miller Inc.
13.2.4 HNI Corporation
13.2.5 Hooker Furniture
13.2.6 Inter IKEA Group
13.2.7 Kimball International
13.2.8 Knoll Inc.
13.2.9 KOKUYO Co. Ltd,
13.2.10 Masco
13.2.11 Poltrona Frau
13.2.12 Sears Holdings
13.2.13 Steelcase Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ejtnd
