The Worldwide Horse Riding Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Horse Riding Equipment Market By Type, By Gender, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global horse riding equipment market was valued at $1,975.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,750.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Horse riding equipment also called equestrian equipment include protective clothing used by the horse rider. The horse riding equipment set comprises riding boots, riding jackets, helmets, gloves, and other necessary gears. Horse riding equipment provide comfort and protection to the rider.

The horse riding equipment industry is rapidly evolving, owing to increase in adoption of emerging sports technologies and the latest trends among youth population. Introduction of innovative products are the medium for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive market, attract new consumers, and cater to the requirements of existing consumers. Increase in fan base of popular sport events such as Olympics, horse riding tournaments, and others, fuels the demand for horse riding equipment, which drives the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in popularity of sport and fitness activities among the youth propels the overall market growth. However, increase in preference for indoor activities such as playing video games and rise in use of smartphones among youth due to an increase in internet penetration adversely hinder the market growth. In addition, proclivity of consumers toward other leisure activities such as virtual reality gaming, watching movies, live music shows, and others, restrains the growth of the horse riding equipment industry.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the growth of the horse riding equipment market. Moreover, the horse riding equipment market was experiencing a steady rise in past years; however, due to halt of all sports and sporting related activities, the growth of the whole sports equipment and apparel market has come to a halt.

The horse riding equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into helmets, vests, stirrup, and others. By gender, it is segregated into male and female. By sales channel, market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, independent sports outlet, sports retail chain and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global horse riding equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their horse riding equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Antares Sellier, Ariat International, Inc, Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG, Colonial Saddlery, Dainese, Decathlon S.A, Fabtron Inc, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, and Mountain Horse.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global horse riding equipment market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

  • Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

  • The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

  • A - Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2019 to 2028 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

  • Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

  • Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Helmets

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Vests

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Stirrup

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GENDER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Male

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Female

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hypermarket and supermarket

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Independent Sports Outlet

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Sports Retail Chain

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: HORSE RIDING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Antares Sellier

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Ariat International, Inc

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Cavallo GmbH and Co. KG

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Colonial Saddlery

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Dainese

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Decathlon S.A,

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Fabtron Inc

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 HKM Sports Equipment GmbH

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Mountain Horse

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g31q7y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-horse-riding-equipment-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-7-billion-by-2030--301659987.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

