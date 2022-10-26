The Worldwide Horse Riding Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Horse Riding Equipment Market By Type, By Gender, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horse riding equipment market was valued at $1,975.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,750.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Horse riding equipment also called equestrian equipment include protective clothing used by the horse rider. The horse riding equipment set comprises riding boots, riding jackets, helmets, gloves, and other necessary gears. Horse riding equipment provide comfort and protection to the rider.

The horse riding equipment industry is rapidly evolving, owing to increase in adoption of emerging sports technologies and the latest trends among youth population. Introduction of innovative products are the medium for manufacturers to sustain in the competitive market, attract new consumers, and cater to the requirements of existing consumers. Increase in fan base of popular sport events such as Olympics, horse riding tournaments, and others, fuels the demand for horse riding equipment, which drives the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in popularity of sport and fitness activities among the youth propels the overall market growth. However, increase in preference for indoor activities such as playing video games and rise in use of smartphones among youth due to an increase in internet penetration adversely hinder the market growth. In addition, proclivity of consumers toward other leisure activities such as virtual reality gaming, watching movies, live music shows, and others, restrains the growth of the horse riding equipment industry.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the growth of the horse riding equipment market. Moreover, the horse riding equipment market was experiencing a steady rise in past years; however, due to halt of all sports and sporting related activities, the growth of the whole sports equipment and apparel market has come to a halt.

The horse riding equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, gender, sales channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into helmets, vests, stirrup, and others. By gender, it is segregated into male and female. By sales channel, market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, independent sports outlet, sports retail chain and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

The players operating in the global horse riding equipment market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their horse riding equipment market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Antares Sellier, Ariat International, Inc, Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG, Colonial Saddlery, Dainese, Decathlon S.A, Fabtron Inc, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, and Mountain Horse.

