U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +2.32 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +19.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.95 (+4.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    +0.0074 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0097 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0990
    -0.5350 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,055.97
    +564.30 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.42
    +4.73 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Worldwide Hostels Market to Reach $7.27 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hostels Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hostels market reached a value of nearly $5,741.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $5,741.3 million in 2021 to $7,278.7 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 and reach $9,502.8 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, growth in world population, a rise in disposable income, acceptance of solo travel and an increase in paid leaves globally.

Going forward, millennial travelers, rising spend on leisure, shift in travel trends, the resurgence of staycations, government initiatives, increasing internet penetration and smartphone usage and an increase in budget-conscious travelers will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the hostels market in the future include communal lodging Issues and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The hostels market is segmented by type into students, workers and other types. The students market was the largest segment of the hostels market segmented by type, accounting for 79.1% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the workers market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hostels market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

The hostels market is segmented by price point into economy, mid-range and luxury. The economy market was the largest segment of the hostels market segmented by price point, accounting for 50.3% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the luxury market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hostels market segmented by price point, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

The hostels market is segmented mode of booking into online bookings, direct bookings and other booking modes. The other booking modes market was the largest segment of the hostels market segmented by mode of booking, accounting for 48.6% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the online bookings market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hostels market segmented by mode of booking, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hostels market, accounting for 36.9% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hostels market will be Africa, and, Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.6% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and, Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.4% and 5.4% respectively.

The top opportunities in the hostels market segmented by type will arise in the students segment, which will gain $1,194.2 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by price point will arise in the economy segment, which will gain $697.7 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in segment by mode of booking will arise in the direct bookings segment, which will gain $719.3 million of global annual sales by 2026. The hostels market size will gain the most in the USA at $299.6 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the hostels market include focusing on hybrid hostels, focusing on eco-friendly hostel pattern, focusing on yoga hostels providing health benefits, leveraging digital technology in their hotel management systems and adopting artificial intelligence technology for higher engagement.

Player-adopted strategies in the hostels market include focus on strategic acquisitions to expand hostel business and focus on strengthening business through expansions.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Price Point: Economy; Mid-Range; Luxury
2) By Type: Students; Workers; Other Types
3) By Booking: Online Bookings; Direct Bookings; Other Booking Modes

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

7. Major Market Trends

8. Global Market Size and Growth

9. Global Hostels Market Segmentation

10. Hostels Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11. Asia-Pacific Market

12. Western Europe Market

13. Eastern Europe Market

14. North America Market

15. South America Market

16. Middle East Market

17. Africa Market

18. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

19. Company Profiles

20. Key Mergers and Acquisitions

21. Global Hostels Market Opportunities And Strategies

22. Hostels Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

23. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • A&O Hotels and Hostels

  • Che Lagarto

  • St Christopher's Inns

  • Vietnam Backpacker Hostels

  • Loki Hostels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfh81t

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hostels-market-to-reach-7-27-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-4-9-301690553.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Stocks jump as Fed Chair Powell signals slowing interest rates

    Comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell about slowing interest rate hikes pushed markets higher in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Why Alibaba, Baidu, and Other Chinese Stocks Rallied on Wednesday

    While there was some company-specific news, it appears the broader economic and regulatory developments ultimately drove the stocks higher. Today marked the second day of gains after Chinese officials responded to widespread demonstrations in China to protest lockdowns resulting from the government's zero-COVID policy. In a press conference on Tuesday, government health authorities announced steps to increase the vaccination rate among China's elderly population.

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) were skyrocketing 27.2% higher as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after the company announced Thursday evening that it's in discussions with Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) about potentially being acquired. There were two words in Horizon's press release that investors should note: "highly preliminary."

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Accelerator Today

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was rising this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that smaller interest rate hikes will begin in December. The electric vehicle stock was up by 5.3% as of 3:34 p.m. EST. Speaking at the Brookings Institution today, Powell said that the Federal Reserve will likely begin smaller increases to the federal funds rate at its December meeting.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Novavax (NVAX) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Novavax (NVAX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.