Worldwide Household Cooking Appliances Industry to 2028 - Featuring AB Electrolux, Daewoo Electronics and Whirlpool Among Others

DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cooking Appliances Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A home appliance, also known as a domestic appliance, a commercial appliance, or a kitchen appliance, is basically a machine that helps in various household activities like cooking, washing, and food preparation. Different types of cooking appliances are available today that help in performing several tasks more easily and economically.

Cooking appliances can be classified into three categories namely, electrical cooking appliances, fuel cooking appliances, and gas cooking appliances. Among all these appliances, electrical cooking appliances are the best for homes and small restaurants because of their speed and ease of use.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing population is ultimately fuelling growth of the residential sector which in turn augmenting growth of the household cooking appliances market. According to the United Nation, the world's population is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050, and could peak at nearly 11 billion around 2100.



On the other hand, the high initial cost of household appliances is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of household cooking appliances market.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the household cooking appliances market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global household cooking appliances market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include AB Electrolux, Daewoo Electronics Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group Company, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips Electronics, Videocon Industries Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd., Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.), and Miele & Cie. KG

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global household cooking appliances market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global household cooking appliances market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Key Developments

Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Global Household Cooking Appliances - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Household Cooking Appliances - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Household Cooking Appliances, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2019, 2022, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Conventional

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Microwave

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Combination

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Household Cooking Appliances, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2019, 2022, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region, 2021 - 2028

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million)

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million)

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million)

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million)

Middle East & Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Million)

7. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

AB Electrolux

Daewoo Electronics Corporation.

Whirlpool Corporation.

Haier Group Company

LG Electronics

Panasonic .

Philips Electronics

Videocon Industries Limited

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.

Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.)

Miele & Cie. KG

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvn6lx

