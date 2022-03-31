Worldwide Household Cooking Appliances Industry to 2028 - Featuring AB Electrolux, Daewoo Electronics and Whirlpool Among Others
DUBLIN, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cooking Appliances Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A home appliance, also known as a domestic appliance, a commercial appliance, or a kitchen appliance, is basically a machine that helps in various household activities like cooking, washing, and food preparation. Different types of cooking appliances are available today that help in performing several tasks more easily and economically.
Cooking appliances can be classified into three categories namely, electrical cooking appliances, fuel cooking appliances, and gas cooking appliances. Among all these appliances, electrical cooking appliances are the best for homes and small restaurants because of their speed and ease of use.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing population is ultimately fuelling growth of the residential sector which in turn augmenting growth of the household cooking appliances market. According to the United Nation, the world's population is expected to increase by 2 billion persons in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050, and could peak at nearly 11 billion around 2100.
On the other hand, the high initial cost of household appliances is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of household cooking appliances market.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the household cooking appliances market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global household cooking appliances market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include AB Electrolux, Daewoo Electronics Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group Company, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips Electronics, Videocon Industries Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd., Stoves Appliance Company (Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd.), and Miele & Cie. KG
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global household cooking appliances market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global household cooking appliances market
7. Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis
Company Profiles
8. Section
