Worldwide Household Insecticide Industry to 2026 - Increasing Focus on Launching New Products at Reasonable Prices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Household Insecticide Market Research Report by Insect Type, by Source, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Household Insecticide Market size was estimated at USD 8,375.29 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,946.48 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.15% to reach USD 12,681.08 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Household Insecticide to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Insect Type, the Household Insecticide Market was examined across Ants, Cockroaches, Flies & Moths, Mosquitoes, and Rats & Rodents.

  • Based on Form, the Household Insecticide Market was examined across Liquid, Powdered Granule, and Sprays.

  • Based on Source, the Household Insecticide Market was examined across Natural and Synthetic.

  • Based on Geography, the Household Insecticide Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Household Insecticide Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Household Insecticide Market, including Amplecta AB, Dabur India Limited, Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd, Liphatech Inc., Neogen Corporation, Nicols International SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sumitomo Chemicals, Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd., and Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Household Insecticide Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Household Insecticide Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Household Insecticide Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Household Insecticide Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Household Insecticide Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Household Insecticide Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Household Insecticide Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increase in incidence of vector-borne diseases
5.1.1.2. Rise in government initiatives promoting the use of household insecticides
5.1.1.3. Advancements in insecticide release technology such as sprays, aerosols, and gels
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Adverse effects on human health on overexposure
5.1.2.2. Increase in resistance of vector to insecticides
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Consumer preference shift towards safer and environment-friendly household insecticides
5.1.3.2. Increasing focus on launching new products at reasonable prices
5.1.3.3. Greater opportunities in developing countries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent regulations by government
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Household Insecticide Market, by Insect Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ants
6.3. Cockroaches
6.4. Flies & Moths
6.5. Mosquitoes
6.6. Rats & Rodents

7. Household Insecticide Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Liquid
7.3. Powdered Granule
7.4. Sprays

8. Household Insecticide Market, by Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Natural
8.3. Synthetic

9. Americas Household Insecticide Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Household Insecticide Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Household Insecticide Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Amplecta AB
13.2. Dabur India Limited
13.3. Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd.
13.4. FMC Corporation
13.5. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
13.6. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd
13.7. Liphatech Inc.
13.8. Neogen Corporation
13.9. Nicols International SA
13.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
13.11. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
13.12. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
13.13. Sumitomo Chemicals
13.14. Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd.
13.15. Zhongshan Lanju Daily Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euszz4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


