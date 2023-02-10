The Worldwide Human Nutrition Industry is Expected to Reach $566.8 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Nutrition Market, By Type, By Application, By Population, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Human Nutrition Market was valued at USD 334.46 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 566.81 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).

In Terms of volume, The Global Human Nutrition Market was valued at more than 10 million tons in 2021, and it is expected to reach more than 15 million tons by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4 % over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).



Human nutrition is concerned with the provision of vital nutrients in food that are required for human survival and wellness. Poor nutrition is a long-term issue that is often related with poverty, food scarcity, or a lack of awareness of nutritional needs.

Rising sickness prevalence due to poor eating, rising demand for fortified food items, rising disposable income, and rising health consciousness and need for nutritional supplements are driving growth in the global human nutrition industry.

Factors such as increased sickness incidence due to improper eating, rising demand for fortified food items, rising disposable income, and rising health consciousness and need for nutritional supplements are moving the global Human Nutrition Market ahead.



Segments covered in this report



The Global Human Nutrition market is segmented By Type, By Application, By Population, By Distribution Channel.

Based on type, the market is categorized into Vitamins, Minerals, Carotenoids, Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Carbohydrates, Fats & Fatty Acid, Lipids, Enzymes, Others.

Based on application, the market is categorized into Dietary Nutrition, Functional Nutrients, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Others.

Based on population, the market is categorized into Podiatric Population, Adult Population, Maternal Population, Athlete Population.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is categorized into OTC, Prescription.

By region, the global Human Nutrition market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Driver

The rise of a high-income middle class in emerging nations is predicted to boost the global human nutrition market's growth. There were 679 million middle-class families in emerging nations at the end of 2018, a figure that is predicted to grow by 2.7% by 2030. In developed countries, the number of middle-class families was 176 million in 2018 and is predicted to rise by 6.3% by 2030.



Restraint



The Covid-19 pandemic's economic crisis, along with damaged food and health systems, threatens to drastically increase malnutrition in low- and middle-income countries.

Nutrition-specific financing needs for select maternal, infant, and young child global targets have increased from previous estimates of USD 7 billion/year for 2016-2025 to USD 10.8 billion/year for 2022-2030; total needs are estimated at USD 3950 billion per year when accounting for nutrition-sensitive needs across the entire range of SDG 2 targets (aims to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030).



Market Trends



The global increase in the incidence and prevalence rate of chronic diseases, as well as the rising expense of healthcare, has raised substantial awareness for the human nutrition industry. Chronic disorders such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis have been on the rise in recent years, creating a huge opportunity for market growth.



