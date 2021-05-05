U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Worldwide Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2020-2024 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants |Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The "Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market is poised to grow by 5.94 million units between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 30% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for EVs are low air and noise pollution. Moreover, the popularity of EVs is growing because of the increased marketing by vendors. Demand for electricity, especially during peak hours is growing with an increasing number of EVs. To cater to this growing demand vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers are being developed and tested which can transfer power bi-directionally between the vehicle and the grid. These factors compel plug-in vehicles to use bi-directional on-board chargers which is a key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hybrid and electric vehicle on-board chargers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market growth in APAC can be attributed to the adoption of innovative technologies.

Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-board Charger Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry

https://www.technavio.com/report/hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-on-board-charger-market-industry-analysis

The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market is segmented by type (BEVs and PHEVs), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

The growth of the BEVs market segment has been significant. Air and noise pollution can be widely reduced by BEVs which makes them the preferred mode of transportation of the future. Although BEVs are expensive, they are a better and more viable long-term option due to their long lifespan and low maintenance costs. BEVs provide a great degree of comfort to the passengers and are smooth to drive.

The hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of new technologies and increased investments to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

  • Improvements in power capacity of on-board AC chargers

  • Increasing demand for HEVs and EVs

  • Favorable standards for electrical connectors

Market Challenges

  • Growth of wireless charging infrastructure

  • Increasing popularity of DC fast charging

  • Increased vehicle weight due to on-board chargers

Future Trends

  • Invention of bi-directional on-board chargers

  • Electric powertrain as universal charger

  • Integration of systems for light weighting of on-board charger

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Companies Mentioned

  • Bel Fuse Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DEFA AS

  • EVolve Electrics Ltd.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Innoelectric GmbH

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:

Electric Vehicle Charger Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The electric vehicle charger market size has the potential to grow by 18,512.61 thousand units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The electric vehicle range extender market size has the potential to grow by USD 290.20 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The electric commercial vehicle market size has the potential to grow by 531.99 thousand units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The electric vehicle (EV) battery market has the potential to grow by USD 37.69 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.48%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-on-board-charger-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hybrid-and-electric-vehicle-on-board-charger-market-2020-2024---opportunity-analysis-for-new-entrants-technavio-301283973.html

SOURCE Technavio

  • Australia’s Spat With China Opens Door for Grain Rival Argentina

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in Argentina are pouncing on a trade feud between grain rival Australia and voracious crop buyer China.Argentine growers are set to expand barley plantings by 28% this year after China slapped tariffs on Australian exports of the grain used in livestock feed, one of a slew of similar restrictions imposed by Beijing amid souring relations.Farmers on Argentina’s Pampas crop belt usually compete with Australia for a share of global wheat sales while sending their barley to camel herds in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. But the diplomatic upheaval -- coming amid rising concern among Argentine farmers that the government may raise wheat-export taxes -- has opened a door to ally China.Because wheat and barley are almost interchangeable when used as animal feed ingredients, barley is a sought-after replacement when wheat prices soar. Benchmark U.S. wheat futures have surged 53% since late June, touching an eight-year high last week.Australia has been China’s biggest provider of barley over the past decade, according to MIT Media Lab data through 2019, with the Asian giant regularly sourcing well over half of its imports from Australian farms.Read more on the China-Australia trade feud:Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for BeijingChina Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After TariffsAustralia Won’t Swap Values for China Talks, Minister Payne SaysFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France' STMicro sees no reason to take part in EU chip alliance

    Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics sees no reason to join a potential European Union semiconductors alliance, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the European Commission is seeking to boost Europe's independence in microchips. CEO Jean-Marc Chéry told BFM Business that the Commission's initiative is a positive development but added that his firm had no interest in taking part. STMicro produces a wide range of chips, from low-margin microcontrollers to more sophisticated sensors used in smartphones and autonomous vehicles.

  • Europe Looks to Secure Chip Supply After ‘Naive’ Past Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe was naive to outsource so much of its semiconductor design and manufacturing in recent decades, a top government official said ahead of unveiling more details around plans to double the region’s chip production by 2030.European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said it was possible to redress the imbalance, and the global chip shortage hobbling automakers and electronics suppliers was evidence that now is the time to act.“We want to come back to our former market share of production for the needs of our industry,” said Breton, the former chief executive officer of French IT giant Atos SE and France Telecom SA. Europe’s share of semiconductor manufacturing has dropped over the years because the region has been “too naive, too open,” he added in an interview.On Wednesday, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, will unveil more details about a strategy announced in March to double production to at least 20% of the world’s chips by 2030. It will involve creating an industry alliance of Europe’s leading semiconductor companies and research centers as well as more than a dozen EU governments, Breton said. At least 22 countries have already signed a letter of intent.The alliance of European players will have to decide how to boost the design and production of 20-nanometer to 10-nanometer chips, which are smaller and more powerful than most currently manufactured in Europe, Breton said, without offering a timeline. Advances in manufacturing are measured in nanometers, or billionths of a meter, with smaller and smaller transistors crammed onto silicon wafers with each new iteration.In parallel, the EU will work on plans to produce the next generation of leading edge chips by 2030. Officials are targeting production below 5-nanometers down to 2-nanometers, an ambitious goal not yet reached by industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.For years, Europe accounted for a major chunk of global semiconductor manufacturing. In 1990, capacity reached about 44% but it’s now closer to 10%. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan account for about 60% of production, according to Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association. European chip designers including NXP Semiconductors NV and Infineon Technologies AG now outsource most production to TSMC and other foundry operators.Europe’s decline in consumer technology, such as the failure of Nokia Corp. and Ericsson AB’s once-popular mobile phones, is partly to blame for the supply chain shift, according to Jan-Peter Kleinhans, head of technology and geopolitics at think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung.While Europe’s auto industry is still strong, the sector has been one of the hardest hit by the global chip shortage. Ford Motor Co. said Monday it would halt production at its German plants for several weeks due to a lack of semiconductors, joining a growing list of manufacturers idling factories.The crisis has underscored the region’s dependence on foreign companies for critical supplies and is driving the EU’s ambition to regain self-sufficiency in the area. But the EU’s plan to go below 5-nanometer production is so ambitious that the bloc will need help from overseas foreign players like TSMC, which dedicated years of research and invested billions of dollars to develop their production expertise.“We know that to go there, it will be better to do this with partners,” Breton said of the ambitious 2-nanometer goal, referring to the strategy as “going to the moon.”Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, has backed the EU’s plans. It’s already expanding 7-nanometer production in Europe and is also considering building a state-of-the-art semiconductor foundry in the region. But the company has struggled to advance its manufacturing in recent years. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger last week also suggested the company would likely need hefty financial support from European governments to invest in the bloc’s strategy.An Intel spokesman pointed to companies in Asia that get roughly 40% of the costs of building a new factory subsidized by the state. A new factory costs at least $10 billion and it would take two of them in one location to take advantage of economies of scale, the spokesman said.It remains unclear how much money Europe is willing to spend to reclaim its chipmaking prowess. Still, around 19 member states have already backed the commission’s plans and have agreed to establish an investment instrument co-financed by the countries and participating companies. At least 20% of the EU’s 672.5 billion-euro ($808 billion) recovery and resilience facility has also been allocated for digital priorities, though it’s up to individual countries to decide how much to spend specifically on the semiconductor strategy.“The EU has some semiconductor industry champions, but it faces fierce competition from other countries that view chip production as a national priority,” Gelsinger wrote in the Financial Times last week, adding that those governments are providing generous incentives to attract semiconductor manufacturing.“Europe must match this to stand a chance of competing,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • ‘Reopening’ stocks give S&P 500, Dow strong footing, tech names lag

    (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday after a week of largely upbeat earnings strengthened expectations of sustained profit growth for companies, while some high-flying growth stocks lagged a broader rally.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Inflation?

    May.05 -- Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office, discusses the potential&nbsp;inflation&nbsp;pressures and the implications for financial markets. U.S. Treasury Secretary&nbsp;Janet Yellen&nbsp;said Tuesday afternoon she wasn’t forecasting interest-rate increases to rein in any inflation spurred by President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s proposed spending, clarifying comments that ruffled financial markets a few hours earlier. Dugan speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Six Reasons Asia's Oil Refiners Aren't Going Away Anytime Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Predictions of peak oil and the impending demise of fossil fuels will hit Asian oil refiners especially hard. The region is home to three of the top four oil-guzzling nations, and more than a third of global crude processing capacity. Yet, Asian refiners are expanding at a breakneck pace, even building massive new plants designed to run for at least half a century.What is going on?After a century of powering the world’s vehicles, oil refiners are having to plan for an oil-free future in mobility as cars begin switching to batteries, ships burn natural gas, and innovation brings on other energy sources such as hydrogen. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts oil demand for transportation will peak as early as 2026.Yet, even as a slew of headlines announce oil major BP Plc selling its prized Alaskan fields or Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulling the plug on refineries from Louisiana to the Philippines, Asia’s big refineries are planning for a much longer transition. Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium, and the nation will end more than a century of U.S. dominance this year. And China’s capacity will continue climbing – to about 20 million barrels a day by 2025, from 17.4 million barrels at the end of 2020. India’s processing is also rising rapidly and could jump by more than half to 8 million barrels a day in the same time.“Asia is going to be the center of global activity and hence the choices that are being made in Asia about pioneering cleaner technology development, or not, are very important,” said Jeremy Bentham, vice president of global business environment at Royal Dutch Shell Group. “Economic development is going to be very Asian centered, hence the consumption of energy will be very Asian centered and hence then the opportunity to take a lead in deploying clean technologies is there.”Refiners have begun the long path of reinventing their business. There has been a flurry of announcements from processors in South Korea, China and India in the past few months about ‘net-zero’ targets, switching to hydrogen and capturing carbon. But behind those promises is a business model that will continue to rely for several decades on rising demand for traditional vehicle fuels and even faster growth in the use of petrochemicals and plastics.“Energy transition is happening in many ways already,” said Sushant Gupta, research director for Asia Pacific refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. “But in Asia, over the next two decades, we still see transport fuel demand. It will be slower, but will still be there.”Here, then, is a roadmap for Asian oil refiners to make it to 2100 by adapting their businesses in stages.1. Keep making gasolineGasoline and diesel for vehicles may be the first major product area to vanish from refineries, but it is unlikely to happen soon in Asia. About 3.5 million barrels per day of global capacity will be shuttered by the end of 2023 -- 1 million barrels more than has already been announced, industry consultant FGE predicts. But Asia’s big, new refineries have the advantage of modern facilities, located close to growing markets.Rongsheng Petrochemical Co.’s 800,000 barrels-a- day plant at Zhoushan became fully operational this year and will yield almost 30% transport fuels, mostly gasoline and diesel, and 70% petrochemicals. Hengli Petrochemical began operating its 400,000 barrels-a-day refinery in northeastern China in late 2018, which can produce almost 10 million tons annually of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. While Asian refiners produce more vehicle fuel, processors in the mature Western markets are likely to see demand peak sooner as automakers switch to electric propulsion. Already, Shell’s Convent Louisiana facility, three plants of Marathon Petroleum Corp. and two of Phillips 66 are being either shut down or converted into oil terminals or biofuel plants on concern that gasoline demand will never recover from the pandemic-induced slump. Almost 80% of US refinery output on average is gasoline or middle distillates – a category that is mostly diesel, according to the IEA.“There will be closures and there will be the transformation of existing refineries to shift yields from transport fuels to petrochemicals,” Gupta said. Even so, he expects gasoline and diesel yields globally to drop by only 2.5%-3% by 2040.Some fuel markets will last longer than others. While natural gas and alternatives are becoming increasingly important fuels for big ships, it will take decades to wean the armadas of ferries, fishing vessels and small craft off marine diesel. And jet kerosene will probably remain the only viable propulsion for large aircraft until well into the second half of the century.2. Produce more plasticShifting more capacity to plastics and polymers can be done relatively easily using existing plants. Petrochemicals will account for more than a third of global oil demand growth to 2030 and nearly half through 2050, the International Energy Agency predicts.Even if the drive to eliminate single-use plastics revives in a post-Covid world, the demand for other petrochemical products, which include everything from water pipes to nail polish, is predicted to keep rising. Asia’s expanding middle class will drive demand for consumer goods and plastics used in buildings and packaging. Ironically, even manufacturers of autos and airplanes will use more plastic as they strive to lighten vehicles to meet emissions standards, according to FGE.The overall result is that global plastics consumption will rise more than 60% to close to 600 million tons by 2050 from 2019 levels, requiring refiners to produce an additional 7 million barrels a day in feedstock, FGE said.“Petrochemicals will become the new base-load for oil demand, driven by economic growth and rising consumption especially in emerging markets,” Goldman Sachs said last month.China, the biggest market, is leading the transition. The country’s new mega refineries can convert as much as half of their crude oil into petrochemicals, way more than the traditional 10%-15% yield for most processors.In South Korea, home to three of the world’s 10 biggest refining complexes, four new steam crackers will come onstream over the next 4-5 years to make ethylene, the building block for plastics, according to Gupta. India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns the world’s biggest refining complex, plans to replace sales of road fuels like diesel and gasoline, eventually producing only jet fuel and petrochemicals, as part of a plan to reach net zero by 2035. Rival Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s biggest refiner, aims to double petrochemicals output from its nine refineries.3. Switch to hydrogenEventually, markets for traditional transportation fuel will dry up and refiners have already started working on replacements. Perhaps the most promising from the point of view of their traditional business model is hydrogen, which, like gasoline, is a combustible, storable and transportable fuel that could power vehicles of all sizes and types.“Hydrogen is the ultimate green option,” said to S.S.V. Ramakumar, director for research and development at Indian Oil, which is running a pilot project in New Delhi to power buses using hydrogen spiked with natural gas. “But there is a journey for hydrogen to make to attain that status of mainstream energy source.”China’s biggest refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, touted the gas in a recent broadcast on state television, and the National Development and Reform Commission, the nation’s top planning body, selected it as one of the nation’s “future industries.” Sinopec has about 27 pilot hydrogen refueling stations and plans to expand the network to around 1,000 by 2025.“In some cases it will be hydrogen as a gas or liquefied form, and in some cases people are looking at carriers of hydrogen like ammonia, potentially as a fuel for marine,” said Shell’s Bentham.Refiners are already among the biggest hydrogen producers because they use it to remove sulfur from fuels and to maximize production of gasoline and other lighter fuels. With less gasoline needed, some of that hydrogen can be diverted. But current production of the gas is largely powered using fossil sources, with every kilogram of hydrogen producing about 10 kilograms of CO2, according to Ramakumar.Like most companies studying hydrogen, Indian Oil is banking on eventually using electricity from wind, solar and hydro power to make carbon-free hydrogen by electrolysis, but it’s also looking at making the fuel from compressed biogas.Whatever the production method, the cost of making hydrogen needs to drop substantially if it’s to compete commercially with natural gas. That may mean finding places with cheap renewable energy, such as Chile and Saudi Arabia, or relying on improved technology. Under India’s National Hydrogen Energy Mission roadmap, the country could use renewables to make some of the world’s cheapest hydrogen, according to BloombergNEF.4. Make biofuelsHydrogen isn’t the only option. An alternative popular in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia that produce palm oil, is to adapt refineries to produce biofuels. “There are limitations to the amount of vegetation and land available for developing those kinds of fuels, but they are there and they will play a role,” said Shell’s Bentham.Indonesia, the world’s largest palm-oil producer, is planning to produce more biofuels at existing petroleum refineries and also set up dedicated refineries to turn palm oil into biodiesel. It increased the required blend of palm biodiesel to 30% last year. Marathon Petroleum Corp., the largest U.S. refiner, is converting a plant in Dickinson, North Dakota, to make renewable diesel, while Phillips 66’s Rodeo refinery near San Francisco will make fuel from used cooking oil and other fats. Refiners in Asia and across the globe are also investing in a host of technologies in renewables, energy storage and other alternative fuels. Indian Oil is evaluating prototype batteries based on aluminum-air technology with Israeli startup Phinergy. Trials could take six months to a year and, if successful, would lead eventually to a gigawatt-scale manufacturing facility, Ramakumar said.5. Capture carbonEven with the switch to plastics and hydrogen, refineries and the fuels they make will still produce greenhouse gases, so a third part of the plan has to include ways to capture those gases and store or reuse them. The methods to do this have generally been too expensive to be commercial, but rising penalties for CO2 emissions and increased spending on technology are likely to balance the equation.China’s Sinopec aims to have a 1 million ton carbon capture project running by 2025, while Indian Oil plans to turn carbon monoxide and CO2 into ethanol at its Panipat refinery. To get the technology to work, some companies are teaming up with innovative startups. South Korea’s biggest refiner, SK Innovation Co., has joined a carbon capture and storage research project led by Norway-based Sintec.6. Get it rightThe speedy adoption of technologies such as electric vehicles is causing the biggest shock to the oil industry in half a century and navigating a way through the changes that have already begun won’t be easy. There are likely to be far fewer oil refineries in the second half of the century and the ones that survive will need to adapt rapidly and embrace new markets and new production systems. “Refiners can no longer ignore these emerging technologies and no longer can they just rely on traditional refining,” WoodMac’s Gupta said. “Non-conventional ways will become more conventional.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreigners needed to fill Singapore tech jobs crunch, says central banker

    A boom in technology jobs across all sectors in Singapore and a shortage of tech workers means the country will have to rely on foreigners to fill the gap, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday. Singapore is emerging as a regional tech hub but headhunters say it faces a severe talent crunch as more firms move in. This is partly because of government policies to tighten foreign hiring to offset falling Singaporean employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • Costco Testing Key Resistance Level

    A rally above this harmonic barrier should support a rapid advance into the 2021 peak, setting off a potential breakout attempt.

  • Dirty Polluters Going Green Could Lead Next Leg of ESG Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Polluters trying to go green have been tipped by analysts and fund managers as the next companies that could attract billions of dollars worth of ESG inflows.Bank of America believes the best prospects include reforming firms that are currently high carbon-dioxide emitters in the energy, metals and mining industries. Newton Investment Management favors companies looking to dispose of coal assets and switch to sustainable energy.The Biden administration’s commitment to the environment and the European Union’s green stimulus plan are spurring demand for more responsible investing as the world recovers from the Covid pandemic. About 86% of investors say climate change will be at the center of their policy or a major factor in the next two years, up from 33% two years ago, a Robeco survey has found.The surge in ESG assets in the past year has pushed valuations into the stratosphere. The MSCI World ESG Leaders Index, which tracks more than 700 stocks screened for high environmental, social and governance criteria, has jumped about 80% from its March 2020 low to a series of record highs. Its price-to-earnings ratio is up to 30.4, from just 14 in March last year.The Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Green Bond Index, which is based on more than 600 ESG-compliant bonds, has jumped 11% in the past year, defying a selloff in global debt markets.“Over the last 12 months, market returns have been very, very compelling,” said Arian Neiron, managing director and head of Asia Pacific in Sydney at VanEck, which oversees $50 billion globally. “They’ve tapered off a bit with the technology complex and with the long end of the curve going off. We think it’s an entry point, particularly in clean energy. ESG is going to be standard.”VanEck favors companies that offer home-energy solutions such as Enphase Energy Inc., wind-turbine manufacturers like Vestas Wind Systems A/S, and Verbund AG, a producer of hydropower. The money manager began a clean energy exchange-traded fund in Australia in March to take advantage of increasing demand.‘Decade of Opportunity’Bank of America also sees potential in firms moving toward climate improvement in the chemical, fertilizer and paint industries.Companies that have set near-term emission reduction targets are more appealing because they have an action plan and are undergoing change now, said Sameer Chopra, head of Asia ESG research at Bank of America in Sydney.Chopra said concerns about expensive valuations are premature. “Is it a bubble? No, not really. It seems like a lot because it’s come off a very small base, you are doing big numbers off a small base, but it’s very early and we think this is another decade of opportunity to grow.”Other money managers are more wary following the run up in prices.“As ESG demand grows, investors may need to be more mindful of the potential clustering risk around the ESG trade,” said Guillaume Mascotto, head of ESG and investment stewardship at American Century Investments in New York. “While these ESG-friendly assets have significant potential in the longer term, we believe caution is warranted.”The Newton Sustainable Global Equity Fund favors companies that have a clear plan to transition their businesses to accommodate the changing world, even if they are not necessarily at the vanguard of ESG.These may include utilities that are trying to get rid of coal assets and shift to renewables, as well as air-conditioning companies that are developing technologies to produce more efficient units, said Yuko Takano, who manages the fund in London.“We want to dig a little bit deeper into the less obvious areas where there is some element of technology innovation going that is not necessarily a focal area for most investors but we find to be quite interesting,” Takano said.Green BondsThe surge in ESG assets is not just moving stocks, it is also being felt in fixed income.Issuance of so-called green bonds, which raise funds for projects that deliver environmental benefits, jumped to $111 billion in the first quarter, nearly three times a year earlier, according to Calvert Research and Management in Washington.“The pandemic has heightened the awareness of environmental, social and governance factors as drivers of social responsibility and impact, as well as financial performance -- turning 2020 into a pivotal year for responsible investing, especially in fixed income,” Brian S. Ellis, fixed-income portfolio manager and Henry Mason, ESG research associate, wrote in a note.In the first quarter, Calvert invested in a U.S. electric-power producer whose parent company is the first U.S. utility to commit to being carbon neutral by 2050. It also bought a holding in a semiconductor producer whose parent has become the first South Korean company to commit to transitioning to 100% renewable energy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE shareholders reject CEO Culp's $230 million pay in rare rebuke

    NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co shareholders rejected top executives' compensation packages, including a payout of as much as $230 million to CEO Larry Culp, at the industrial conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. While the shareholder vote was non-binding, the move was a rare rebuke of a major corporation's handling of its executive pay. As part of an extension of Culp's employment contract to 2024, GE last August canceled old shares given to him and granted him new shares tied to lower financial targets.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethanol-Maker’s Sales Slump Shows Why It Wants to Ditch Biofuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Green Plains Inc.’s first-quarter revenue trailed analysts’ estimates after declines in its ethanol business, highlighting volatility that’s prompting the company to shift away from the biofuel.Revenue fell 13% from a year earlier to $553.6 million, compared with the $625.3 million average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Ethanol sales volumes slid 26% from the year-earlier period, in part due to winter weather woes that slowed output throughout the industry.The slump comes after U.S. ethanol producers struggled with lower demand as the virus pandemic limited car travel and fuel use. While corn-based ethanol consumption is rebounding with economies reopening and gasoline demand nationwide on the rise, Green Plains Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker has already decided to reduce the company’s reliance on corn-based biofuel as its main product.“Green Plains 2.0 is in sight,” Becker told analysts on an earnings conference call Monday.Becker seeks to reinvent the company into a maker of high-protein and sugar ingredients made from corn for use in products ranging from pet food to candy, with ethanol merely a byproduct. The plan has drawn backing from Wall Street. The stock has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. Shares slipped 0.7% at 12:27 p.m. in New York.First-quarter ethanol crush margins, which includes extracting “ultra-high protein” ingredients from corn, swung to profitability after posting a loss in the same period last year.Key InsightsThe Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s adjusted Ebitda of $15.4 million. Analysts had forecast $16.1 million in ebitda.Company posted a first-quarter loss per share of 17 cents, smaller than the 46-cent loss analysts expected.Lower production volumes of ethanol were likely due to impacts of the February cold snap throughout the central U.S. and plant upgrades and maintenance, Truist Securities analyst Jordan Levy wrote in a note; he has a “buy” rating on the stock.Get MoreClick here for the earnings statementFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the stock market might give back its April gains

    The market will give back its April gains over the next two months.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Animal spirits are alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 35% over a 24-hour period through midday in Asia Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 50%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin fell a third day on Tuesday. It was up 0.2% to $54,865 as of 12:05 p.m. in Hong Kong on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strategists raise 2021 stock market outlooks, though additional upside may be limited

    With the economic recovery well under way and the stock market hovering just below all-time highs, Wall Street firms are building a case for stocks to keep climbing into the end of 2021.

  • Jessica  Alba’s Honest Co., Investors Raise $413 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co., the personal care brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, raised $413 million in an initial public offering priced within a marketed range.The company and its shareholders on Tuesday sold about 25.8 million shares for $16 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The shares had been marketed for $14 to $17, with the company offering 6.5 million shares and existing investors selling 19.4 million.The company has a market value at the IPO price of about $1.45 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, that value rises to more than $1.7 billion.Founded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. The Los Angeles-based company specializes in baby products such as diapers and wipes, which accounted for 63% of last year’s sales, as well as household cleaning supplies and personal care items.Now the company’s chief creative officer, Alba owns 5.65 million shares. She didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings. The share sale gives her a stake valued at about $90 million.Investors selling some of their shares in the IPO included private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filings show.Childhood AilmentsAlba has said she sought to find products with fewer harsh chemicals following childhood struggles with allergies and asthma. She became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and said in a recent filing that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Los Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020.Boom FadingAlready, though, the pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.