U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.75
    +14.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,857.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,619.50
    +31.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.70
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.36 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.33 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0275
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.23
    -0.89 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0066 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3840
    -0.7120 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,047.06
    -159.83 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.65
    -2.71 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.77
    +48.92 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Worldwide Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Industry to 2027 - Supportive Government Policies and Subsidies are Boosting the Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Component, and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Growing popularity of the hybrid vehicles due to rise in concerns regarding the negative effect of carbon emissions into the environment and rapid advancements in the automotive industry drives the demand for the global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market.

Hybrid vehicles are in high demand as they offer several benefits including low operational and maintenance costs and less pollution. Favorable government policies and availability of income tax rebates and subsidies to the manufacturers and buyers of hybrid and electric vehicles are the other prominent factor that boosts the market growth.

Increase in adoption of electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles and the high-end investments for the development of charging infrastructure further drives the global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market growth.

Increases in Sales and Production of Hybrid Vehicle Drives the Market Growth

Hybrid vehicles are powered by a combination of electric motor and internal combustion engine. The primary benefit of hybrid vehicle so that it consumes less fuel and emit less carbon dioxide than regular and diesel engines. Hybrid vehicles have greater fuel efficiency as they don't rely on a single fuel to run the vehicle. It uses regenerative braking which means when brakes are applied while driving the hybrid vehicles, the energy produced and used to recharge the high voltage battery.

Hybrid vehicles requires less maintenance as they experience less wear and tear. Consumers are becoming more aware and are looking for novel solutions that can produce fuel-efficient vehicles are making the manufacturers to improve the propulsion system in the vehicles. Market players are making the use of advanced simulation technologies and instrumentation and test systems. They are also offering customized powertrain solutions to the customers. The high sales of hybrid vehicles powertrain are expected to bolster global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market growth over the forecast period.

Supportive Government Policies and Subsidies Boosts the Market Growth

Several governments are offering several subsidies to customers purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles. The demand for hybrid vehicles is growing in developing countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico due to stringent emission standards and the rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles. Government of India announced extension of the scheme FAME II in 2021 to promote the electric vehicle sales throughout the country.

The European Commission proposed a cut of 55% cut in carbon emissions from cars by 2030 and 100% cut in the carbon emissions by 2035. United Kingdom a target of net-zero emission by 2050 and proposed a ban on the sale of fossil fuel powered vehicles by 2035. The US Department of Transportation has set Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for the automobiles which creates the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Also, the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and the Saudi Arabian government announced its plans to promote sustainable mobility solutions in their countries. Massive support from the government authorities and the rise in the consumer awareness about the benefits of using alternate fuel vehicles are expected to propel the global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market growth over the next five years.

Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Magna International Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Cummins Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, Continental AG, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.2. Aided Brand Recall and Unaided Brand Recall
5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

6. Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value and Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV))
6.2.2. By Propulsion (HEV, PHEV)
6.2.3. By Component (Battery, Motor, Controller, Engine, Transmission, Others)
6.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type, by Region)

7. North America Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Outlook

8. Asia Pacific Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Outlook

9. Europe & CIS Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Outlook

10. South America Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)
14.1.1. Robert Bosch GmbH
14.1.2. BorgWarner Inc.
14.1.3. Magna International Inc.
14.1.4. Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd
14.1.5. Cummins Inc.
14.1.6. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.1.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
14.1.8. Schaeffler AG
14.1.9. Continental AG
14.1.10. Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b2jfc

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hybrid-vehicle-powertrain-component-industry-to-2027---supportive-government-policies-and-subsidies-are-boosting-the-market-301684958.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Dives To Fresh Bear Lows; Buffett Sells More BYD

    Tesla stock hit new lows on the Cybertruck anniversary. Warren Buffett sold a new slice of his longtime BYD stake.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • 3 Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry continues to grow, and it's becoming more profitable as companies establish their place in the market. In the video below, Travis Hoium covers why First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) would be great in any energy portfolio.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • Looking to Ride the Self-Driving Boom? Analysts Suggest 2 Stocks to Buy

    The automotive industry is at the beginning of a major shake-up, akin to the first flowering and spread of combustion-engine cars in the first place. Important new technologies are bursting onto the scene, including electric drive systems – and autonomously controlled vehicles. In China, car makers are already building autonomous cars with full-stack sensor systems, and they’re getting them onto the roads. We can look forward to a similar evolution in the US auto industry, perhaps starting as ea

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • 3 No-Brainer Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The energy industry can be a great spot for dividend investors. The sector tends to generate lots of cash flow, which companies can return to shareholders via dividends. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three energy dividend stocks that three Fool.com contributors believe are no-brainer buys right now.

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures were steady after a volatile run as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook and concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnWest Te

  • Rivian Under Scrutiny As Employees Allege Safety Breach At Illinois Plant

    At least a dozen employees at Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) accused the electric-vehicle maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, Bloomberg reports. The complaints filed with federal regulators allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process. They also detail a range of injuries, including a crushed hand, a broken foot, a sliced ear, and broken ribs. Also Read: Amid Hea

  • This is now the cheapest new car in America, and one of a vanishing species

    The affordable subcompact car is an endangered species, but Nissan is doing its part to keep cheap and cheerful alive.