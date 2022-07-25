U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

The Worldwide Hydrographic Survey Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market (2022-2027) by Type, Depth, Platform, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 3.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.14 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advance Land & Hydrography Survey India, CEE Hydrosystems, Edge Tech, Esri, Fugro N.V, IIC Technologies, Interocean Systems, LLC., Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Marine, Mind Technology, INC, OceanAlpha Group, Quality Positioning Services B.V., SCCS Survey., Seafloor Systems, Inc, Subsea - Europe Services Gmbh, Synergy Positioning Systems, Syqwest Inc. , Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.), Unique Group, Valeport, Wartsila?, Xylem, Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Offshore Renewable Wind Energy Projects
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Offshore Oil Exploration, Oil, And Gas
4.1.3 Rise in Marine Constructions and Marine Activities
4.1.4 Increase in the Use of Unmanned Systems
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Investment Cost and Seasonal Demand
4.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professional
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Monitoring of Volcanoes
4.3.2 Technological Advancements in Hydrographic Survey Equipment
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Fluctuations in the Oil & Gas Industry

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensing System
6.3 Positioning System
6.4 Subsea Sensors
6.5 Software
6.6 Unmanned Vehicle
6.7 Others

7 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Depth
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Shallow Water
7.3 Deep Water

8 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surface Vessels
8.3 USVs and UUVs
8.4 Aircraft

9 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey
9.3 Port and Harbor Management
9.4 Offshore Oil and Gas Survey
9.5 Others

10 Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Research
10.4 Defence

11 Americas' Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Advance Land & Hydrography Survey India
16.2 CEE Hydrosystems
16.3 Edge Tech
16.4 Esri
16.5 Fugro N.V
16.6 IIC Technologies
16.7 Interocean Systems, LLC.
16.8 Kongsberg Maritime
16.9 Teledyne Marine
16.10 Mind Technology, INC
16.11 OceanAlpha Group
16.12 Quality Positioning Services B.V.
16.13 SCCS Survey.
16.14 Seafloor Systems, Inc
16.15 Subsea Europe Services Gmbh
16.16 Synergy Positioning Systems
16.17 Syqwest Inc.
16.18 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
16.19 Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)
16.20 Unique Group
16.21 Valeport
16.22 Wartsila
16.23 Xylem, Inc

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r6ibq

Attachment

