Worldwide Hyperconverged Infrastructure Industry to 2028 - Rise in Demand for Data Protection and Disaster Recovery is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global market for hyperconverged infrastructure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.73% during the forecasted period from 2021 to 2028.



Several developing countries have witnessed a rapid rise in internet penetration over the past few years, owing to the increase in the number of mobile devices. Moreover, the growing digitization initiatives have increased the demand for connected devices. This has resulted in an increase in the number of data centers, thereby driving the growth of the hyperconverged infrastructure market.



However, issues with cloud compatibility, scalability problems, and added costs of power distribution redesigning in existing facilities have hindered the global market's growth.



Regional Outlook

The global hyperconverged infrastructure market encompasses the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing region in the hyperconverged infrastructure market. The region's strong growth can be attributed to the ever-increasing hybrid cloud deployments and increase in the number of mission-critical applications' virtualization. Other than this, the increase in data centers, especially among SMEs, is likely to fuel the market's growth over the forecast period.



Additionally, the increase in digital innovation is playing a pivotal role in stimulating the acceptance of HCI, AI, and cybersecurity across various industries. This will fuel the development of the hyperconverged infrastructure market across the region's nations, including India and China.



Competitive Outlook

The distinguished companies competing in the hyperconverged infrastructure market are Sangfor Technologies, Fujitsu, NEC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies, VMware Inc, Pivot3, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, HiveIO, Nutanix Inc, NetApp Inc, Scale Computing, DataCore, Cisco, and Dell Technologies Inc.



Dell Technologies Inc was formed after Dell acquired the EMC Corporation. It is a leading company that focuses on bringing hardware, software, and services from edge to the data center to the cloud. The company's business segments include client solutions, infrastructure solutions, and others. With a strong focus on R&D activities, Dell has operations spread across the globe. It is headquartered in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Effects of Data Sovereignty on the Market

2.2.2. Higher Adoption of Converged and Hyperconverged Infrastructure

2.2.3. Growth in Mergers & Acquisition in Data Centre Segment

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.6.2. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.6.3. New Product Launches

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Rise in the Number of Data Centres

2.8.2. Rise in Demand for Data Protection and Disaster Recovery

2.8.3. Increase in Demand from Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

2.8.4. Cost Savings Due to Hyperconverged Infrastructure

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Issues With Cloud Compatibility

2.9.2. Problems With Scalability

2.9.3. Added Costs of Power Distribution Redesigning Within Existing Facility

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increased Data Center Infrastructure Investments

2.10.2. Rise in Edge Data Investments Due to 5G Rollouts



3. Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market - by Components

3.1. Hardware

3.2. Software



4. Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market - by End-User

4.1. Remote Office/ Branch Office

4.2. Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure

4.3. Data Center Consolidation

4.4. Backup Recovery/ Disaster Recovery

4.5. Virtualizing Critical Applications

4.6. Others



5. Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market - by Industry Vertical

5.1. Banking Finance & Service Industry

5.2. It & Telecommunications

5.3. Government

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Manufacturing

5.6. Education

5.7. Energy & Utilities

5.8. Others



6. Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market - Regional Outlook

Story continues

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Cisco

7.2. Dell Technologies Inc

7.3. Fujitsu

7.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.5. Hitachi Vantara

7.6. Hiveio

7.7. Huawei Technologies

7.8. Ibm

7.9. Microsoft Corporation

7.10. Nec

7.11. Netapp Inc

7.12. Nutanix Inc

7.13. Pivot3

7.14. Scale Computing

7.15. Sangfor Technologies

7.16. Vmware Inc

7.17. Datacore



8. Methodology & Scope



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am9gix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hyperconverged-infrastructure-industry-to-2028---rise-in-demand-for-data-protection-and-disaster-recovery-is-driving-growth-301465919.html

SOURCE Research and Markets