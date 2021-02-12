Worldwide Hyperlipidemia Drugs Industry to 2025 - by Drug Type, End-user and Region
Dublin, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperlipidemia Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hyperlipidemia drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019. Hyperlipidemia, or high cholesterol, refers to a medical ailment characterized by high levels of fats in the bloodstream. It is the abnormal elevation of lipids and/or lipoprotein levels that can lead to stroke, peripheral vascular disease, atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.
It is usually caused by genetic factors, unhealthy lifestyles and inadequate diet. Some of the commonly used hyperlipidemia drugs include statins, Proprotein Convertase Subtilisin/Kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, bile acid sequestrants, fibric acid derivatives or fibrates and combination and miscellaneous antihyperlipidemic agents. These drugs reduce cholesterol production levels in the liver while further removing it from the bloodstream.
The increasing prevalence of hyperlipidemia across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to high levels of cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, rising health consciousness among the masses and growing awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives for hypercholesterolemia is also favoring the market growth.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of novel drug classes with enhanced efficacy, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These drugs offer improved endothelial function and stability of atherosclerotic plaques and cause minimal inflammation and damage to the cells. Other factors, including the extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biomedical sciences, along with overall improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hyperlipidemia drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hyperlipidemia drugs market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, drug type and end-user
Breakup by Drug Type:
Statins
Bile Acid Sequestrants
Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors
PCSK9 Inhibitors
Fibric Acid Derivatives
Others
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (GlaxoSmithKline Plc), Immuron Limited, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global hyperlipidemia drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hyperlipidemia drugs market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global hyperlipidemia drugs market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
