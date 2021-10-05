U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Hypodermic Needles Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hypodermic Needles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global hypodermic needles market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. the report provides revenue of the global hypodermic needles market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. the report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global hypodermic needles market from 2021 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the hypodermic needles market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global hypodermic needles market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global hypodermic needles market. these serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global hypodermic needles market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global hypodermic needles market. Key players operating in the global hypodermic needles market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global hypodermic needles market profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Hypodermic Needles Market Report

  • What is the sales/revenue generated by hypodermic needles across all regions during the forecast period?

  • What are the opportunities in the global hypodermic needles market?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

  • Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • What is the market position of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunity
4.3. Global Hypodermic needles Market Forecast
4.4. Global Hypodermic needles Market Outlook

5. Market Outlook
5.1. Regulatory Scenario
5.2. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc.)
5.3. Number of Epidural and Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
5.4. Cancer Statistics
5.5. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short-/ mid-/ long-term impact)

6. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
6.3. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast, by Type
6.3.1. Safety Needles
6.3.2. Non-safety Needles
6.4. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by Type

7. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
7.3. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast, by Application
7.3.1. Drug Delivery
7.3.1.1. Chemotherapy
7.3.1.2. Spinal/Epidural Infusion
7.3.1.3. Plastic Surgery
7.3.1.4. Others
7.3.2. Others
7.4. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by Application

8. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
8.3. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast, by End-user
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Cancer Treatments Centers
8.3.3. Dermatology Clinics
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by End-user

9. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by Region
9.1. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis, by Region
9.2. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
9.3. Global Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast, by Region
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Europe
9.3.3. Asia Pacific
9.3.4. Latin America
9.3.5. Middle East & Africa

10. North America Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis

11. Europe Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis

12. Asia Pacific Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis

13. Latin America Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis

14. Middle East & Africa Hypodermic Needles Market Analysis

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Competition Matrix
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. BD
15.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.1.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.1.3. Financial Overview
15.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.1.5. Strategic Overview
15.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
15.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.2.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.2.3. Financial Overview
15.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.2.5. Strategic Overview
15.2.3. Medtronic
15.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.3.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.3.3. Financial Overview
15.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.3.5. Strategic Overview
15.2.4. Cardinal Health
15.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.4.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.4.3. Financial Overview
15.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.4.5. Strategic Overview
15.2.5. Medline Industries, Inc.
15.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.5.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.5.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.6. Smiths Medical
15.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.6.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.6.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.6.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.7. Novo Nordisk A/S
15.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.7.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.7.3. Financial Overview
15.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.7.5. Strategic Overview
15.2.8. Terumo Corporation
15.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.8.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.8.3. Financial Overview
15.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.2.8.5. Strategic Overview
15.2.9. Cadence Science, Inc.
15.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.9.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.9.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.9.4. Strategic Overview
15.2.10. EXELINT International, Co.
15.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
15.2.10.2. Product Portfolio
15.2.10.3. SWOT Analysis
15.2.10.4. Strategic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3b2kjm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hypodermic-needles-industry-to-2031---key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301393240.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

