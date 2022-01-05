U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,782.25
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,687.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,223.25
    -52.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.29 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.12
    +0.52 (+3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7400
    -0.3860 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,231.20
    -389.06 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.43
    +8.08 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.37
    +12.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Worldwide Immuno Oncology Assays Industry to 2026 - Clinical Trials to Cure Different Cancers in Immunotherapy Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno Oncology Assays Market Research Report by Indication, Product, Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market size was estimated at USD 4,125.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,733.10 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% reaching USD 9,577.67 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Immuno Oncology Assays to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Indication, the market was studied across Bladder Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Melanoma.

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Consumables and Software.

  • Based on Technology, the market was studied across Flow Cytometry, Immunoassay, Ngs, and PCR.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Clinical Diagnostics and Research.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Immuno Oncology Assays Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Creative Biolabs, Inc., ElsaLys Biotech SA, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Foundation Medicine, Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanostring Technologies, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Sartorius AG, The General Electric Company, The Smithers Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Immuno Oncology Assays Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing incidences of cancer
5.2.2. Adoption of targeted therapy over other treatment options
5.2.3. Development of bioinformatic tools enhancing the drug development process
5.2.4. Rise in healthcare expenditure and healthcare insurance
5.2.5. Technological advancement and R&D for the treatment of cancer
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Clinical trials to cure different cancers in immunotherapy
5.4.2. Companion diagnostics have the potential to improve immunotherapy efficacy and ensure greater safety
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Cancer limiting the immune response

6. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Indication
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bladder Cancer
6.3. Colorectal Cancer
6.4. Lung Cancer
6.5. Melanoma

7. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.3. Software

8. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Flow Cytometry
8.3. Immunoassay
8.4. Ngs
8.5. PCR

9. Immuno Oncology Assays Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinical Diagnostics
9.3. Research

10. Americas Immuno Oncology Assays Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Immuno Oncology Assays Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Immuno Oncology Assays Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
14.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
14.3. BioAgilytix Labs, LLC
14.4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
14.5. Creative Biolabs, Inc.
14.6. ElsaLys Biotech SA
14.7. Eurofins DiscoverX Products, LLC
14.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.9. Foundation Medicine, Inc.
14.10. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
14.11. Illumina, Inc.
14.12. Merck KGaA
14.13. Nanostring Technologies, Inc.
14.14. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
14.15. PerkinElmer, Inc.
14.16. QIAGEN GmbH
14.17. Sartorius AG
14.18. The General Electric Company
14.19. The Smithers Group Inc.
14.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
14.21. Twist Bioscience Corporation

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5w3k3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shu

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Kings are companies that are part of the S&P 500 index and have increased their annual payouts to shareholders annually for at least 50 years. Providing a half-century of annual payout growth signals that a company has a relatively strong underlying business and has been able to survive and thrive through big changes and shakeups along the way. If you're seeking companies that can reliably increase their dividend payouts, read on for a look at five top Dividend King stocks to buy in 2022 and hold for the long term.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    For the second straight day, the share price of otherwise popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell on Tuesday. BioNTech is, it nearly goes without saying by now, the co-developer of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine with pharmacuetical sector powerhouse Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Both companies saw their share prices rise precipitously, more or less in line with the exploding popularity and widespread use of Comirnaty following the Food and Drug Administration's initial granting of an EUA for the vaccine in December 2020.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Beyond Meat said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday. Beyond Meat stock jumped 8.2% to $66.67 in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Zoom Video Communications, Zscaler, and Just Eat Takeaway.com Fell Hard Today

    "Stay at home" growth stocks suffered amid rising bond yields, high oil prices, and optimism about the duration of the omicron surge.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Market check: Chip stocks tumble, electric vehicle stocks pare gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the markets as the Dow extends gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq move lower, and certain sectors tumble.

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 4.5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 2%-plus gain yesterday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a turn for the worse this morning. You can probably thank ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) for this slump. Yesterday, ASML, a manufacturer of machinery for the production of semiconductor chips that counts both Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) among its customers, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, reported that part of its factory in Berlin, Germany, caught fire on Sunday.