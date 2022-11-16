Worldwide Immuno-oncology Industry to 2028 - Featuring Novartis, Merck, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-oncology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global immuno-oncology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global immuno-oncology market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 18% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on immuno-oncology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on immuno-oncology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global immuno-oncology market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global immuno-oncology market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

An increase in the research and development in cancer immunotherapy will be driving the growth of the market

Increasing utilization in developed countries will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

High costs as compared to chemotherapy and radiotherapy will hamper the market growth.

3) Opportunities

The introduction of innovative and advanced treatment options creates new growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the immuno-oncology market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the immuno-oncology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global immuno-oncology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Global Immuno-oncology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Immuno-oncology Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Targets

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Indication

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Immuno-oncology Market



4. Immuno-oncology Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Immuno-oncology Market by Type

5.1. Immune Cell Therapy

5.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3. Checkpoint Inhibitors

5.4. Cytokines

5.5. Cancer Vaccines

5.6. Others



6. Global Immuno-oncology Market by Targets

6.1. LAG-3

6.2. Anti-CTLA-4

6.3. MAGE-A3

6.4. VEGF

6.5. HDAC

6.6. Others



7. Global Immuno-oncology Market by Indication

7.1. Malignant Tumors

7.2. Benign Tumors

7.3. Others



8. Global Immuno-oncology Market by End Users

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Specialty Clinics

8.3. Others



9. Global Immuno-oncology Market by Region 2022-2028



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Immuno-oncology Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Bristol Myers Squibb Company

10.2.2. Novartis AG

10.2.3. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

10.2.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

10.2.5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

10.2.6. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

10.2.7. Eli Lilly and Company

10.2.8. Fresenius Kabi AG

10.2.9. Pfizer Inc.

10.2.10. AstraZeneca PLC



