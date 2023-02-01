U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Worldwide Immunoassay Industry to 2027 - Featuring Autobio Diagnostics, AVIVA Systems Biology, Awareness Technology, Axis-Shield Diagnostics and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country. With Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up.

Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Multiplex is becoming table stakes.

Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

The analyst profiles over 60 companies, large and small, working in this area. Learn all about the pitfalls and opportunities in this extensive report.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides
1.1 Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis
1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report
2.1.1 Enzyme Based
2.1.2 Immunofluorescence
2.1.3 Chemiluminescence
2.1.4 DNA/NAT
2.1.5 RIA & Other
2.1.6 Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services
2.1.7 Infectious Disease
2.1.8 Auto Immune
2.1.9 Endocrinology
2.1.10 Oncology
2.1.11 Cardiology
2.1.12 Other Specialty
2.2 Market Definition
2.2.1 Market Sizes
2.2.2 Currency
2.2.3 Years
2.3 Methodology
2.3.1 Methodology
2.3.2 Sources
2.3.3 Authors
2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending
2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics
2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Pathology Supplier
3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory
3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
3.1.10 Audit Body
3.1.11 Certification Body
3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
3.2.3 Hospital Testing Share
3.2.4 Economies of Scale
3.2.5 Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.2.6 Physician Office Lab's
3.2.7 Physician's and POCT.
3.3 Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion
3.3.1 Instruments - Genetics changes the picture
3.3.1.1 RIA - A Technology Shows its Age
3.3.1.2 Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle
3.3.1.3 The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications
3.3.1.4 Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling
3.3.1.5 Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis
3.3.2 Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture
3.3.2.1 Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market
3.3.2.2 Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier
3.3.3 Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets
3.3.4 OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential
3.3.5 Economies of Scale. Going Away?
3.3.6 Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers
3.3.7 Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

4 Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors
4.1.2 Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement
4.1.3 Consumer Channels Open Wider
4.1.4 Immunity Technology Comes of Age
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
4.2.2 Threat from PCR Based Instruments
4.2.3 Lower Barriers to Entry
4.2.4 Wellness has a downside
4.3 Immunoassay Instrumentation
4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity
4.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
4.3.3 LISTING of INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS
4.3.4 Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

5 Immunoassay Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
5.2 Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests
5.3 Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches
5.4 Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization
5.5 Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay
5.6 Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex
5.7 Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx for Antipsychotic Drug Testing
5.8 Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics
5.9 Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
5.10 FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test
5.11 Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform
5.12 FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay
5.13 Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute
5.14 BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership
5.15 BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays
5.16 COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing
5.17 Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021
5.18 PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook
5.19 Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing
5.20 Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza
5.21 Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition
5.22 New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes
5.23 Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species
5.24 ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit
5.25 Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay
5.26 Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests
5.27 Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

6 Profiles of Key Companies
6.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.2 Abcam
6.3 Abionic
6.4 Accel Diagnostics
6.5 Applied BioCode
6.6 Arlington Scientific
6.7 Arrayit Corporation
6.8 Atomo Diagnostics
6.9 Aureum Diagnostics
6.10 Aurora Biomed
6.11 Autobio Diagnostics
6.12 AVIVA Systems Biology
6.13 Awareness Technology
6.14 Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
6.15 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
6.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.17 Biocartis
6.18 Biomatik
6.19 bioMerieux Diagnostics
6.20 Bioneer Corporation
6.21 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
6.22 BioTek Instruments
6.23 Boditech Med, Inc
6.24 Boster Biological Technology
6.25 Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)
6.26 Diasorin S.p.A.
6.27 Dynex Technologies
6.28 Enzo Biochem
6.29 Eurofins Scientific
6.30 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
6.31 Fujirebio
6.32 Gold Standard Diagnostics
6.33 Grifols
6.34 Hycor Biomedical
6.35 Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
6.36 Immunodiagnostik AG
6.37 Inova Diagnostics
6.38 JR Biomedical
6.39 Luminex Corp
6.40 Maxim Biomedical
6.41 Mbio Diagnostics
6.42 Meso Scale Discovery
6.43 Millipore Sigma
6.44 Mindray
6.45 Molecular Devices
6.46 MP Biomedical
6.47 Operon
6.48 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
6.49 Perkin Elmer
6.50 Qiagen
6.51 Quidel
6.52 R&D Systems
6.53 Randox Toxicology
6.54 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
6.55 SD Biosensor
6.56 Siemens Healthineers
6.57 Sysmex
6.58 Tecan
6.59 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.60 TOSOH Bioscience
6.61 Veredus Laboratories
6.62 Vircell
6.63 YD Diagnostics
6.64 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

7 The Global Market
7.1 Global Market by Country
7.1.1 Global Market by Country Table
7.1.2 Global Market by Country Chart
7.2 Global Market by Application
7.2.1 Global Market by Application Table
7.2.2 Global Market by Application Segment Growth Chart
7.2.3 Global Market by Application Segment Annual Chart
7.2.4 Global Market by Application Segment Base vs. Final
7.2.5 Global Market by Application Base Year
7.2.6 Global Market by Application Final Year
7.3 Global Market by Technology
7.3.1 Global Market by Technology Table
7.3.2 Global Market by Technology Segment Growth Chart
7.3.3 Global Market by Technology Segment Annual Chart
7.3.4 Global Market by Technology Segment Base vs. Final
7.3.5 Global Market by Technology Base Year
7.3.6 Global Market by Technology Final Year
7.4 Global Market by Product
7.4.1 Global Market by Product Table.
7.4.2 Global Market by Product Segment Growth Chart
7.4.3 Global Market by Product Segment Annual Chart
7.4.4 Global Market by Product Segment Base vs. Final
7.4.5 Global Market by Product Base Year
7.4.6 Global Market by Product Final Year
7.5 Global Market by User
7.5.1 Global Market by User Table
7.5.2 Global Market by User Segment Growth Chart
7.5.3 Global Market by User Segment Annual Chart
7.5.4 Global Market by User Segment Base vs. Final
7.5.5 Global Market by User Base Year
7.5.6 Global Market by Application Final Year

8 Global Market by Application
8.1 Endocrinology Applications
8.1.1 Endocrinology Applications by Country Table
8.1.2 Endocrinology Applications Growth Chart
8.2 Immune Applications
8.2.1 Immune Applications by Country Table
8.2.2 Immune Applications Growth Chart
8.3 Oncology Applications
8.3.1 Oncology Applications by Country Table
8.3.2 Oncology Applications Growth Chart
8.4 Infectious Disease Applications
8.4.1 Infectious Disease Applications by Country Table
8.4.2 Infectious Disease Applications Growth Chart
8.5 Cardiology Applications
8.5.1 Cardiology Applications by Country Table
8.5.2 Cardiology Applications Growth Chart
8.6 Other Applications
8.6.1 Other Applications by Country Table
8.6.2 Other Applications Growth Chart

9 Immunoassay by Technology
9.1 Enzyme
9.1.1 Enzyme by Country Table
9.1.2 Enzyme Growth Chart
9.2 Flourescence
9.2.1 Flourescence by Country Table
9.2.2 Flourescence Growth Chart
9.3 Chemiluminescence
9.3.1 Chemiluminescence by Country Table
9.3.2 Chemiluminescence Growth Chart
9.4 Nucleic Acid
9.4.1 Nucleic Acid by Country Table
9.4.2 Nucleic Acid Growth Chart
9.5 Rapid/POC
9.5.1 Rapid/POC by Country Table
9.5.2 Rapid/POC Growth Chart
9.6 Other Technology
9.6.1 Other Technology by Country Table 284
9.6.2 Other Technology Growth Chart

10 Immunoassay by Product
10.1 Instrument
10.1.1 Instrument by Country Table
10.1.2 Instrument Growth Chart
10.2 Reagents
10.2.1 Reagents by Country Table
10.2.2 Reagents Growth Chart
10.3 Services
10.3.1 Services by Country Table
10.3.2 Services Growth Chart

11 Immunoassay by User
11.1 Hospital
11.1.1 Hospital by Country Table
11.1.2 Hospital Growth Chart
11.2 Outpatient Lab
11.2.1 Outpatient Lab by Country Table
11.2.2 Outpatient Lab Growth Chart
11.3 POC/Other
11.3.1 POC/Other by Country Table
11.3.2 POC/Other Growth Chart
12 Vision of the Future of Immunoassay

13 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad1wvf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-immunoassay-industry-to-2027---featuring-autobio-diagnostics-aviva-systems-biology-awareness-technology-axis-shield-diagnostics-and-beckman-coulter-diagnostics-among-others-301736103.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

