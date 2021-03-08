Worldwide Indexable Inserts Industry to 2025 - Featuring Advanced Carbide Tool, Alesa & Allegheny Technologies Among Others
DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indexable Inserts - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With over 15 years experience in the cutting tools industry, the publisher's intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available. This intelligence dataset focuses on the global market for indexable inserts which represents the majority of demand within the cutting tool industry.
The indexable inserts dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, tool type, workpiece material, grade, and competitors.
Data and analysis is available for the years 2004 to 2025 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2025.
The Indexable Inserts Published Research Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
To determine the size of the total market opportunity by tool types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Methodology & Sources
The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. This includes primary and secondary research. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
General Insert Definitions
General Terminology
Geometries
Coatings
Applications
Tool Types
Insert Selection & Design
Specifications: Grade, Angle, Thickness, Features
ANSI versus ISO classification systems
Insert geometry significance
Characteristics by geometry
Use of chipbreakers
Workpiece Material Evaluation
Developments in Insert Grades
Trends in General Materials Science
Sintered Tools
Brazed Tools
Insert Geometry Refinements
Advances in Machining
Developments in Machine Tool Design
Insert versus Machine Tool Development
Impact of Advances in Insert Grade
Impacts of Advances in Workpiece Material
High-Speed Machining (HSM)
Coolant Based Machining
Hard Turning
Powder Metallurgy
Micromachining
Swiss Machining
Impact of Coatings On Manufacturing
Ceramic Coatings
TiN, TiCN, TiC, TiCN, TiAlN
Diamond Coatings
Advances in Coatings Technology
TiAL Black and gold developments
Diamond-like-carbon (DLC) Developments
Nanostructured Material Coatings
Impact on Tooling and Productivity
Coatings Processes
CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition)
PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition)
Developments in Coatings Technology
Global Technological Environment
International Standards
ANSI Standards
ISO (International Standards Organization)
JIS, AFNOR, BSI, DIN, UNI, SACS and CAM
Section Two: Market Overview
Global Cutting Tools Market Overview
Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2019-2025
Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
Global Industry Trends
World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2019-2025
Machine Tools Industry Overview
Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2019-2025
Trends & Forecasts
Industry Trends & Forecasts
Cycles of Growth and Decline
High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
Cutting Tool Producer Strategies in Reducing Costs
Machine Shop Strategies in Reducing Costs
Offsetting Increasing Labor Costs
Reduction of Energy Costs
Machine Tool Selection
Impacts of Just-In-Time Practices
Economics of Machining
Economics of High-Speed Machining
Economic Benefits of Dry Machining
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Materials
Tungsten
Cobalt
Tantalum
High-speed steel
Ceramics
Aluminum oxide
Silicon carbide
Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
PCD Diamond
Blanks
Coatings
Relevant Legislation
Government Oversight & Associations
Environmental Impact
Waste Removal
Coolant Use and Disposal
Work Environment and Safety
Regional Market Data and Analysis
Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Region: 2019-2025
Regional Trends
High growth markets in a slow global economy
Developing Nations versus Mature Economies
Manufacturing Trends by Country
Distribution Channels
Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2019-2025
Distribution Channels Defined
Direct to the End-User
Private Labelling
Distributors (international, national regional, local)
Manufacturer's Representatives
Catalog Houses
Online Channels & Mass Merchandisers
Value Added Resellers
Private Labelling: How This Significant Industry Affects Competition and Brand Name Recognition
Multi-Tier Distribution Model: How it Affects Cost to the End-User
Channel Mark-ups Explained
Pricing
Average Selling Price by Product Type
End-User Industry Pricing Analysis
Pricing Trends by Country
Cutting Tool Grade Trends
Product Grade Overview
Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Grade: 2019-2025
Cutting Tool Grades
Carbide Tools
Ceramic Tools
Advantages of Ceramic Tools
Solid Ceramic Tools, Alumina
SiC (silicon carbide), SiN (silicon nitride)
SiC Whisker Reinforced Tools
CMC (ceramic matrix composites)
Cermet Tools
CBN/PCBN Tools
Diamond Tools
General Conclusions
Tool Type
Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Application Product Type - Milling, Turning, Drilling & Other: 2019-2025
Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Type - Solid versus Indexable Tooling: 2019-2025
Advances in Insert Design and Application
Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Workpiece Material
Global Demand ($MM) for Cutting Tools by Workpiece Material: 2019-2025
End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
Machining Non-Metallic Materials
Plastics
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)
Ceramic Composites
End-User Analysis
Global Demand for Cutting Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2019-2025
Statistics & Overall Market Data
Forecasts and Predictions: 2020 and Beyond
High growth markets in a diverse global economy
Key Sectors by Country and Region
Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Analysis of Criteria for End-User Product Selection
End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
Key End-Users by Industry
Competitive Environment
Historical Structure of the Industry
What has changed over the last 20 years?
Barriers of Market Entry
Capital Investment
Supply Chain
Customer Loyalty
Global Trade
Factors of Competition
Competitor Sales and Market Shares
Pricing Trends
Marketing Strategies
New Market Entrants
Barriers to Market Entry
Performance versus Price
Manufacturing Processes
End-User Criteria for Product Selection
Company Strategies
Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies
Section Three: Carbide Inserts
Global Industry General
General Trends & Total Demand by Type
Factors Affecting Demand by Region
Growth Levels by Region, Grade and End-User Industry
Key Sectors
Ceramic coated
CBN/PCBN
Diamond coated
Competitive Environment
Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
Future Outlook ($MM): 2019-2025
Section Four: Ceramic Inserts
Global Industry General
General Trends & Total Demand by Type
Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region
Solid versus indexable Ceramic Tools
Growth Levels
Key Sectors
Tool Types
Alumina
SiC (silicon carbide)
SiN (silicon nitride)
SiC Whisker Reinforced Tools
CMC (ceramic matrix composites)
Special machining considerations
Raw SiC Fiber Materials Cost
Competitive Environment
Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
Future Outlook ($MM): 2019-2025
Section Five: cBN/PcBN Inserts
Global Industry General
General Trends & Total Demand by Type
Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region
Growth Levels
Key Sectors
Savings in machining
High-speed machining
Competitive Environment
Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
Future Outlook ($MM): 2019-2025
Section Six: PCD Diamond Inserts
Global Industry General
General Trends & Total Demand by Type
Factors Affecting Insert Demand by Region
Growth Levels
Key Sectors
Savings in machining
High-speed machining
Competitive Environment
Key Producers by Industry
Future Outlook
Future Outlook ($MM): 2019-2025
Companies Mentioned
Advanced Carbide Tool
Alesa
Allegheny Technologies
AMAMCO Tool
Arch Micro Tool
Asahi Diamond Industrial
ATA Group
Balax
Becker Diamant
Belin
Best Carbide Cutting Tools
BIAX Schmid & Wezel
BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling
Boehlerit
Ceramtec
Ceratizit
Cerin
Cogsdill Tool Products
Craft Tech Cutting Tools
Craig Tools International
CVD Diamond
DAPRA
Diametal
Diamond Pauber
Dijet Industrial
Dura-Mill
E-Z Burr Tool
Ehwa Diamond Industrial
Elenco Carbide Tool
EMAG
Ferguson Tools
Five Star Tool
Forbes Precision Tools
Fullerton Tool
Garr Tool
Grobet
Guhring
Harvey Tool
Higred Tools
Hitachi Metals
IMCO Carbide Tool
Internal Tool
Iscar
Jarvis Cutting Tools
Jiangsu Funlin Super Hard Tools
Jiangyin Huaxing Diamond Tools
Kennametal
Komet Group
Korloy Inc
LMT Tools
Lukas-Erzett
MA Ford
Mapal
Mastercut Tool
Melin Tool Company
Midwest Cutting Tools
Miranda Tools
Monster Tool
Morgood Tools
Morse Cutting Tools
Perino
Pferd
Regal Cutting Tools
Rock River Tool/li>
Rohit Industries
Sandvik
Seco Tools
SGS Tool
Shiballoy Multiflex
SJ Tools
Specialty Carbide Products
Sprenger Schleiftechnik
Tec-Spiral
Walter
ZhuZhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8idw2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-indexable-inserts-industry-to-2025---featuring-advanced-carbide-tool-alesa--allegheny-technologies-among-others-301242438.html
SOURCE Research and Markets