U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,390.15
    -28.49 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,472.29
    -265.77 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,765.07
    -26.09 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.32
    -15.82 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.51
    +2.41 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.40
    +30.30 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.47 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0055 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    +0.0170 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3526
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5650
    +0.1550 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,946.69
    -131.69 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.34
    -0.87 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Worldwide Industrial Batteries Industry to 2027 - Featuring C&D Technologies, EnerSys and GS Yuasa Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global industrial batteries market reached a value of US$ 19.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 28.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Industrial batteries are electrochemical devices used as a power source for large, rugged equipment. They consist of cathodes, anodes and electrolyte solutions and offer resistance to vibrations and extreme temperatures. Lithium-ion, nickel-based, lithium titanate, lithium magnesium oxide and lead-based batteries are some of the commonly available variants. They are widely used in medical equipment, uninterruptible power source (UPS), safety alarms, tracking systems and automobile accessories. In comparison to the traditionally used consumer batteries, industrial variants have longer operation life and can be utilized in extreme environments and remote locations. As a result, industrial batteries are extensively used in energy, grid storage, utility, and telecommunication systems

Rapid industrialization and increasing requirement for factory automation across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising requirement for continuous and reliable sources of energy is leading to the widespread adoption of industrial batteries to power heavy-duty equipment. Additionally, the increasing utilization of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries across industries is favouring the market growth. Li-ion batteries are widely used in surveillance and alarm systems, industrial electronics, and solar power backup storage systems.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of green industrial batteries that assist in reducing carbon footprint and are environmentally friendly, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing product utilization in health monitoring systems, critical care equipment and power cleaning tools in hospitals and healthcare centres is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), along with the widespread product adoption in the manufacturing industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, American Battery Solutions, Bulldog Battery Corporation, C&D Technologies Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Industrial Battery & Services Inc., Johnson Controls International, Panasonic Corporation and Saft (TotalEnergies SE)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global industrial batteries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial batteries market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global industrial batteries market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Industrial Batteries Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Drive Type
6.1 Electric
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hydraulic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Lithium-Ion Battery
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Lead-Acid Battery
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Forklift
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Telecom
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 UPS
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Amara Raja Group
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 American Battery Solutions
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Bulldog Battery Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 C&D Technologies Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 EnerSys
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Exide Industries Limited
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 GS Yuasa Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Industrial Battery & Services Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Johnson Controls International
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Saft (TotalEnergies SE)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/610ho0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industrial-batteries-industry-to-2027---featuring-cd-technologies-enersys-and-gs-yuasa-among-others-301481595.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Ahead on Monday

    Busting out of a two-day losing streak, shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up 3.1% as of 10:55 a.m. ET Monday in response to a bullish note from investment bank Piper Sandler. As StreetInsider.com relates this morning, Piper Sandler decided to give Tesla some love this Valentine's Day, reiterating its buy rating on the stock and raising its price target to $1,350 -- implying that new buyers can expect to see as much as a 55% gain on the electric car company's shares this year. Updating its valuation to account for new "forecast ... deliveries, capex, and margins," Piper says it expects Tesla to generate more cash going forward, such that the stock is now worth more on a discounted cash flow-based model.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • Why Rivian Stock Jumped as Much as 10% Monday

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) spiked 10% early Monday morning after a filing showed one well-known billionaire investor made a large investment in the company in the fourth quarter of 2021. A 13-F filing by Soros Fund Management, the investment fund run by billionaire-investor George Soros, disclosed a nearly 20 million share stake in Rivian as of Dec. 31, 2021. The investment was worth over $2 billion as of the end of the filing period.

  • Market Check: Stocks mixed as Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns rise

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre gives an update on the mixed market in travel, oil, and retail.

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On a

  • Got $3,000? 4 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Investors might end up with a severe case of whiplash trying to keep time with the stock market's gyrations. Active customers hit 552.2 million last year, up 25% from 2020, helping to drive third-quarter revenue to $33.9 billion, also a 25% year-over-year gain.

  • Why JPMorgan is defending Goodyear

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Goodyear's earnings with a hit from inflation-related costs.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop as Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns rise

    Stocks fell Monday morning as investors eyed the escalating threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine alongside ongoing concerns over inflation and an aggressive move toward policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.