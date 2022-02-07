U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

The Worldwide Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Industry is Expected to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, Ph Regulators, Solublizers/ Hydrotropes, Enzymes), Product Type, and Region (APAC,North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial cleaning chemicals market is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from USD 48.1 billion in 2021.

The overall growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market is closely connected to the growth of end-use segments, such as manufacturing & commercial offices, healthcare, retail & food service, automobile & aerospace, hotels, and food processing & dairy industry, among others. Cleaning plays a very important role in the growth and performance of these industries. Healthcare, hospitality, and retail are the sectors where there is direct client interaction and, thus, these industries are focused on ensuring a clean environment. In the manufacturing, automotive, and food processing industries, better hygiene not only results in quality products, but is also safe for workers' health.

The Surfactants is the largest ingredient type of industrial cleaning chemicals for the industrial cleaning chemicals market in 2020

Surfactants are organic chemicals that change the properties of water by lowering the surface tension of water. Surfactants enable the cleaning solution to wet a surface (such as clothes, dishes, and countertops) more quickly, so the soil can be readily loosened and removed (usually with the aid of mechanical action). Surfactants are the most widely used ingredient in every cleaning product. The demand for surfactants is very high due to their high performance in industrial cleaning products.

General cleaning & medical device cleaning is estimated to be the largest product type of industrial cleaning chemicals market between 2021 and 2026.

General cleaners include cleaning chemicals used for floor care, hard surface care, carpet care, and cleaning of medical devices. They are used to clean and maintain basic hygiene at the workplace. High demand from hospitals and other healthcare institutes is driving the market in medical device cleaning applications.

Healthcare is estimated to be the largest application of the industrial cleaning chemicals market in 2020.

The segment involves cleaning for preparation of surfaces for sterilization, cleaning of clothes, disinfecting, and cleaning of floor surfaces. The increasing demand for the elimination of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), pathogens, and faster evaporation in medical device cleaning is driving the healthcare segment in the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

North America is expected to be the largest industrial cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

North America is the largest market for industrial cleaning chemicals, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. The strong awareness regarding hygiene and various cleanliness standards in the developed economies in the region is fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market with a share of 31.4% in 2020. The massive industrial growth in the region has been fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market for the past few years, and this is expected to continue over the next five years. Domestic and foreign investments in key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and construction have been consistently growing over the past decade, which is expected to drive the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market
4.2 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific: Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application and Country, 2020
4.4 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Size, by Application Vs. Region
4.5 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries Post COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.2 Workplace Hygiene Initiatives
5.2.1.3 Increased Concern About Enabling a Healthier Environment
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Government & Environmental Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Green & Bio-Based Industrial Cleaning Chemicals
5.2.3.2 Use of Enzymes in Detergent Products Chemicals
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lengthy Authorization for Biocidal Products
5.2.4.2 Reduced Production Capacity and Lack of Workforce in Industrial Cleaning Sector
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
5.5 COVID-19 Impact
5.6 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis
5.6.1 Manufacturing & Commercial Offices
5.6.2 Healthcare
5.6.3 Retail & Food Service
5.6.4 Hospitality
5.6.5 Automotive & Aerospace
5.6.6 Food Processing
5.6.7 Others
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Raw Materials
5.7.2 Industrial Cleaning Chemical Manufacturers
5.7.3 Distribution to End-Use Industries
5.8 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
5.8.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario
5.8.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.8.3 Pessimistic Scenario
5.8.4 Realistic Scenario
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.9.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market
5.10 Connected Markets: Ecosystem
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Case Study Analysis
5.13 Trade Analysis
5.14 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Selling Price
5.15 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.16 Patent Analysis
5.17 List of Industrial Cleaning Players

6 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Ingredient Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Surfactants
6.2.1 Surfactants Widely Used in General Cleaners
6.2.2 Anionic Surfactants
6.2.3 Nonionic Surfactants
6.2.4 Cationic Surfactants
6.2.5 Amphoteric Surfactants
6.3 Solvents
6.3.1 Demand from Metal Cleaning to Drive the Solvents Market
6.4 Chelating Agent
6.4.1 High-Performance of Chelating Agents in Hard Water to Drive the Market
6.5 Ph Regulators
6.5.1 Demand from Commercial Laundry to Drive the Market for Ph Regulators
6.6 Solubilizers/Hydrotropes
6.6.1 Demand from High-Temperature Applications to Drive the Market
6.7 Enzymes
6.7.1 Demand from Low-Temperature Cleaning Applications to Drive the Market
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Supporting Function in Cleaning Formulation to Drive the Market

7 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 General Cleaning & Medical Device Cleaning
7.2.1 General Cleaner is Largest Product Type of Industrial Cleaning Chemicals
7.2.2 Floor Care
7.2.3 Carpet Care
7.3 Metal Cleaners
7.3.1 Metal Cleaners Accounted for Second-Largest Share of Overall Market
7.4 Disinfectants
7.4.1 Demand from Healthcare Application Will Drive Market for Disinfectants
7.5 Commercial Laundry
7.5.1 Demand from Healthcare and Hospitality Will Drive the Market
7.6 Dish Washing
7.6.1 Chelating Agent is Most-Widely Used Ingredient in Dish Washing
7.7 Oven & Grill Cleaners
7.7.1 Ph Regulator is Largest Ingredient Type in Oven & Grill Cleaners
7.8 Food Cleaners
7.8.1 Surfactant is Most-Widely Used Ingredient in Food Cleaners
7.9 Dairy Cleaners
7.9.1 Ph Regulators and Chelating Agents Are Most Commonly Used Ingredients in Dairy Cleaners

8 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing & Commercial Offices
8.2.1 Rising Industrialization in Developing Nations Driving the Market
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Increased Healthcare Expenditure Will Create Favorable Conditions for Market Growth
8.4 Retail & Food Service
8.4.1 Enzymatic Cleaning Processes to Drive Market in Retail & Food Service Application
8.5 Hospitality
8.5.1 Anticipated Growth in Tourism Sector Post-COVID-19 Pandemic to Drive the Market
8.6 Food Processing
8.6.1 Need for Hygiene & Bio-Based Products Will Drive the Market in Food Processing
8.7 Automotive & Aerospace
8.7.1 Surfactants Segment is Fastest-Growing Ingredient Type in Automotive & Aerospace Sector
8.8 Others
8.8.1 High Demand for Surfactants in Ultrasonic Cleaning

9 Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Key Players' Strategies
10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Industrial Cleaning Chemical Manufacturers
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2020
10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players
10.3.2.1 Basf Se
10.3.2.2 The Dow Chemical Company
10.3.2.3 Clariant Ag
10.3.2.4 Evonik Industries Ag
10.3.2.5 Solvay
10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
10.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
10.5.1.1 Stars
10.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders
10.6 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
10.6.1.1 Responsive Companies
10.6.1.2 Dynamic Companies
10.6.1.3 Starting Blocks
10.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.7.1 Product Launches
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Diversey Holdings, Ltd.
11.1.2 Evonik Industries Ag
11.1.3 Basf Se
11.1.4 The Dow Chemical Company
11.1.5 Stepan Company
11.1.6 Ecolab Inc.
11.1.7 Clariant
11.1.8 Solvay
11.1.9 Pilot Chemical Corp.
11.1.10 Dupont De Numerous, Inc.
11.1.11 Novozymes
11.1.12 National Chemical Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.13 Nyco Products Company
11.1.14 Trans Gulf Industries
11.1.15 Pro Chem, Inc.
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Croda International plc
11.2.2 Enaspol A.S.
11.2.3 Unger Fabrikker A.S
11.2.4 Aarti Industries
11.2.5 Eoc Group
11.2.6 Klk Oleo
11.2.7 Satol Chemicals
11.2.8 Arrow Solutions
11.2.9 Arcot Manufacturing Corporation
11.2.10 Chela Ltd
11.2.11 Emulso Corporation
11.2.12 Celeste Industries Corporation
11.2.13 Medalkan
11.2.14 Frasers Aerospace
11.2.15 Multi-Clean

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdiqy1

Attachment

