Worldwide Industrial Cleaning Industry to 2027 - Rising Workplace Hygiene Initiatives are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Cleaning Market based on Ingredient, Product, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Industrial Cleaning Market is expected to grow at the rate of 5.09% CAGR by 2027. Industrial cleaning is referred to cleaning hazardous areas such as warehouses, factories, power plants, and others in industries. Cleaning and removing dirt, grease, stains, rust, and all other hazardous particles from components, metals, substances, and various other types of industrial components are the key functions included in industrial cleaning. In the cleaning process generally, a chemical solution or a solvent, which is made up of a chemical compound in the form of liquid, is used to apply to the industrial products.

The key factors driving the industrial cleaning market, among others, are escalating demand for energy driven by renewable sources, rising workplace hygiene initiatives, an increasing number of infectious and communicable diseases has set forward a requirement for disinfection and other industrial cleaners in industries, which in turn elevate the demand for industrial cleaning. On the other hand, the government and environmental regulations might hamper market growth.

Based on ingredient type, the surfactants segment has a substantial share in the industrial cleaning market growth. This is due to the factors such as lower prices, easy availability of surfactants, and a wider area of applications. In addition, the proliferating awareness about the hygiene and demand for germ-free, dirt-free, and clean working space is propelling the use of surfactants in industrial cleaning.

As per the market by product type, the general cleaners segment is anticipated to exhibit a major share in the market. Since the consumption of general cleaners is very more in the market majorly owing to its consumption in nearly every industry. General cleaners consist of sub-types such as floor care and carpet care. Cleaning of floor and carpet is very general in every industry, which increases the consumption of general cleaners in the industrial cleaning market.

By application, the healthcare segment is exhibiting considerable growth in the market. The increasing healthcare expenditure is a key factor driving the growth of the industrial cleaning market in the healthcare segment. Moreover, the prevalence of cleaning is very high in healthcare facilities, which propels its high consumption. The utilization of superior and high-performance cleaning is estimated to boost the growth of industrial cleaning in healthcare application.

According to the geography, the Asia Pacific industrial cleaning market is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. This is primarily owing to the well-developed manufacturing industry. The key industrial cleaning markets in the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea, which is also contributing to the market growth.

Increasing hygiene and health awareness among consumers around the world is majorly projected to accelerate the market growth of industrial cleaning. In addition, the increasing awareness about the infections caused by several types of viruses and bacteria owing to the growing incidence of the outbreak of viral infections around the world is further anticipated to augment the market growth of industrial cleaning over the forecast period.

The key vendors operating in the industrial cleaning market are Arcot Manufacturing Corporation, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Pilot Chemical Corp, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., Nyco Products Company, Croda International PLC, Emulso Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, and Prime Industries Ltd.

As a result, the effectual cleaning solutions help industries maintain a high level of safety and efficiency in their premises, preventing environmental and health hazards and providing flawless products to the market. Hence, industrial cleaning plays a vital role in achieving a high level of safety and prevents health hazards.

  • This report for the industrial cleaning market consists of a complete quantitative analysis of the market, which helps the shareholders to maximize profits by the present market trends.

  • Further, the report will help in perceiving the market players' capabilities and strategies such as innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions.

  • This report on the industrial cleaning market also includes exclusive insights about the technical innovations in the products.

  • Additionally, this research will illustrate the geographical analysis of the industrial cleaning market to understand the market penetration across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot

4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Ingredient: Market Size & Analysis
5.1. Overview
5.2. Surfactants
5.3. Solvents
5.4. Chelating Agents
5.5. pH Regulators
5.6. Solubilizers/Hydrotropes
5.7. Others

6. Product: Market Size & Analysis
6.1. Overview
6.2. General Cleaners
6.3. Metal Cleaners
6.4. Oven & Grill Cleaners
6.5. Dish Washing
6.6. Commercial Laundry
6.7. Dairy Cleaners
6.8. Food Cleaners
6.9. Disinfectants

7. Application: Market Size & Analysis
7.1. Overview
7.2. Manufacturing & Commercial Offices
7.3. Healthcare
7.4. Retail & Foodservice
7.5. Hospitality
7.6. Automotive & Aerospace
7.7. Food Processing
7.8. Others

8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Rest of the World

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis
9.2. Market Developments
9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships
9.2.2. Product Launches and execution

10. Vendor Profiles
10.1. Arcot Manufacturing Corporation
10.1.1. Overview
10.1.2. Financial Overview
10.1.3. Product Offerings
10.1.4. Developments
10.1.5. Business Strategy
10.2. Dupont De Nemours Inc.
10.2.1. Overview
10.2.2. Financial Overview
10.2.3. Product Offerings
10.2.4. Developments
10.2.5. Business Strategy
10.3. Pilot Chemical Corp
10.3.1. Overview
10.3.2. Financial Overview
10.3.3. Product Offerings
10.3.4. Developments
10.3.5. Business Strategy
10.4. Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.
10.4.1. Overview
10.4.2. Financial Overview
10.4.3. Product Offerings
10.4.4. Developments
10.4.5. Business Strategy
10.5. Nyco Products Company
10.5.1. Overview
10.5.2. Financial Overview
10.5.3. Product Offerings
10.5.4. Developments
10.5.5. Business Strategy
10.6. Croda International PLC
10.6.1. Overview
10.6.2. Financial Overview
10.6.3. Product Offerings
10.6.4. Developments
10.6.5. Business Strategy
10.7. Emulso Corporation
10.7.1. Overview
10.7.2. Financial Overview
10.7.3. Product Offerings
10.7.4. Developments
10.7.5. Business Strategy
10.8. Evonik Industries AG
10.8.1. Overview
10.8.2. Financial Overview
10.8.3. Product Offerings
10.8.4. Developments
10.8.5. Business Strategy
10.9. Huntsman Corporation
10.9.1. Overview
10.9.2. Financial Overview
10.9.3. Product Offerings
10.9.4. Developments
10.9.5. Business Strategy
10.10. Prime Industries Ltd
10.10.1. Overview
10.10.2. Financial Overview
10.10.3. Product Offerings
10.10.4. Developments
10.10.5. Business Strategy

11. Analyst Opinion

12. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwi1y4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


