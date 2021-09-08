U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Industrial Controls Industry to 2030 - Featuring Siemens, Honeywell International and Emerson Electric Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global industrial controls market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global industrial controls market is expected to grow from $45.82 billion in 2020 to $47.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $49.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 1%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the industrial controls? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Industrial Controls market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider industrial controls market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The industrial controls market section of the report gives context. It compares the industrial controls market with other segments of the industrial controls market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the industrial controls market are ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Endress+Hauser.

The industrial controls market consists of sales of different types of control systems and related instrumentation. Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

The industrial controls market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance and other services. Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. According to a recent forecast in the National Smart Cities Investment Guide of the International Data Corporation (IDC), global investment in smart city projects will total nearly $124 billion in 2020, a rise of 18.9% over 2019. The concept of smart cities is also increasingly being adopted in developing nations. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

Malicious cyber-attacks due to lack of security in industrial infrastructure are acting as a restraint on the industrial controls market. Industrial controls are increasingly being integrated with connected sensors and integrated data systems making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For instance, 156 tornado alarm systems in the US city of Dallas were hacked forcing authorities to shut down the emergency system.

The industrial controls market covered in this report is segmented by control system into distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA), and manufacturing execution system (MES). The industrial controls market in this report is segmented by end user into automotive, utility, electronics & semiconductor, mining, and others.

OEMs are increasingly outsourcing product design and development processes to EMS partners to reduce overall costs and shift from fixed costs to variable costs. Some OEMS are collaborating with EMS partners and moving into new business models such as joint design manufacturing (JDM) and outsourced design manufacturing (ODM). JDM model is further divided into high touch JDM and low touch JDM. ODM model focuses on qualification and system integration testing, thus indicating a shift in industrial controls manufacturing process.

In September 2020, Dover Corporation, an American conglomerate manufacturer of industrial products acquired XanTec Steuerungs und EDV-Technik (Maag) for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enhances Maag's automation solutions offering with an internet of things-enabled technology, and positions Maag to grow its presence in aftermarket, remote service and monitoring solutions for the polymer processing and related markets. XanTec Steuerungs und EDV-Technik (Maag), a Switzerland based provider of integrated and customizable process technology solutions for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Controls Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Controls Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Controls

5. Industrial Controls Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Industrial Controls Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Industrial Controls Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Industrial Controls Market Segmentation

7. Industrial Controls Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Industrial Controls Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Industrial Controls Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Industrial Controls Market

9. China Industrial Controls Market

10. India Industrial Controls Market

11. Japan Industrial Controls Market

12. Australia Industrial Controls Market

13. Indonesia Industrial Controls Market

14. South Korea Industrial Controls Market

15. Western Europe Industrial Controls Market

16. UK Industrial Controls Market

17. Germany Industrial Controls Market

18. France Industrial Controls Market

19. Eastern Europe Industrial Controls Market

20. Russia Industrial Controls Market

21. North America Industrial Controls Market

22. USA Industrial Controls Market

23. South America Industrial Controls Market

24. Brazil Industrial Controls Market

25. Middle East Industrial Controls Market

26. Africa Industrial Controls Market

27. Industrial Controls Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
27.1. Industrial Controls Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Industrial Controls Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. Siemens
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. Honeywell International Incorporation
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. Emerson Electric Company
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. Schneider Electric SA
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance

29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Industrial Controls Market

29. Industrial Controls Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c31knp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industrial-controls-industry-to-2030---featuring-siemens-honeywell-international-and-emerson-electric-among-others-301371567.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

