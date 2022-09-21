U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

The Worldwide Industrial Crystallizers Industry is Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

0
·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Crystallizers Market by Type (DTB, Forced Circulation, Fluidized Bed), Process (Continuous, Batch), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Agrochemical, Wastewater Treatment) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial crystallizers market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 4.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The global market for industrial crystallizers is driven by major factors such as increasing pharmaceutical spending and increasing demand of ZLD systems across various regions.

By type, the forced circulation crystallizers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of industrial crystallizers market during 2022 to 2027

Based on type, the forced circulation crystallizers is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Forced circulation crystallizers are widely used in various end-use industries such as chemical, food & beverage and pharmaceutical, specially for fouling products. These type of crystallizers are easy to operate and ideal for continuous process.

By process, the continuous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on process, the continuous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous process is more economical in operation and labour cost and has several advantages over batch process such as scale-up elimination. This type of crystallizers can generate high level of supersaturation which helps in development of crystals.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Food & beverage industry is one of the fastest growing industries and uses crystallizers in various food & beverage processing. Crystallizers are used for manufacturing of sugar, whey, ice creams and many other products.

The industrial crystallizers market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial crystallizers market from 2022 to 2027. Asia-Pacific is one of the key markets for industrial crystallizers. The region has high demand for the industrial crystallizers due to rising demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical and food & beverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Industrial Crystallizers Market
4.2 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Process and Country
4.4 Industrial Crystallizers Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment and Growth of Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of ZLD in Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing and Operational Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Demand from Metal & Mineral and Agrochemical Sectors in Developing Regions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Highly Fragmented Market
5.2.4.2 Supply Chain Disruption in Global Industrial Crystallizers Market
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Key Conferences & Events
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 Standards for Industrial Crystallizers
5.10.2 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Optimization of Industrial Crystallization Through Semi-Automated Crystallizer
5.11.2 Successful Commissioning of Crystallization Plant

6 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 DTB Crystallizers
6.2.1 DTB Crystallizers Used to Produce Large Size Crystals
6.3 Forced Circulation Crystallizers
6.3.1 Forced Circulation Crystallizers Ideal for Continuous Process
6.4 Fluidized Bed Crystallizers
6.4.1 Fluidized Bed Crystallizers Used for Wastewater Treatment
6.5 Others

7 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Continuous
7.2.1 Continuous Process More Economical Than Batch Process
7.3 Batch
7.3.1 Batch Process Ideal for Processing Encrustation Solutions

8 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by End-use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical
8.2.1 Crystallizers Widely Used for Manufacturing API in Pharmaceutical Sector
8.3 Agrochemical
8.3.1 Crystallizers Used in Fertilizer Manufacturing in Agrochemical Industry
8.4 Metal & Mineral
8.4.1 Crystallizers Used for Metal Separation
8.5 Food & Beverage
8.5.1 One of Leading Consumers of Industrial Crystallizers
8.6 Chemical
8.6.1 Crystallizers Used to Produce Specialty Compounds
8.7 Wastewater Treatment
8.7.1 Crystallization is Promising Technique for Wastewater Treatment
8.8 Others

9 Industrial Crystallizers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies
10.3 Market Share and Revenue Analysis
10.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Industrial Crystallizers Market
10.4 Competitive Benchmarking
10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Responsive Companies
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Key Market Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Veolia Water Technologies
11.1.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
11.1.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
11.1.4 GEA Group AG
11.1.5 Sulzer Ltd.
11.1.6 Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd.
11.1.7 Fives Group
11.1.8 Condorchem Envitech
11.1.9 Piovan S.p.A
11.1.10 Alaqua Inc.
11.1.11 Vobis LLC
11.1.12 Anssen Metallurgy Group C0. Ltd.
11.1.13 Ebner GmbH & Co. KG
11.1.14 Moretto S.p.A.
11.1.15 Motan Colortronic
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Technoforce LLC
11.2.2 Fasa AB
11.2.3 Boardman LLC
11.2.4 OMVE
11.2.5 Nu-Vu Conair
11.2.6 Dega Plastics
11.2.7 Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
11.2.8 Diamat Maschinenbau GmbH
11.2.9 Zhangjiagang Yurefon Machinery Co. Ltd.
11.2.10 Whiting Equipment Canada, Inc.
11.2.11 Rosenblad Design Group, Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xytsno

