U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.50
    -19.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,769.00
    -143.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,530.00
    -75.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.20
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.98
    -0.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2502
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6560
    +0.7550 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,577.35
    -1,883.62 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.67
    -35.89 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.32
    -3.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

The Worldwide Industrial Floor Scrubbers Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market

Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market
Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering, Product, End-Use, and Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial floor scrubbers market is expected to grow from US$ 3,522.80 million in 2021 to US$ 6,334.41 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management. The inclusion of intelligent, automated systems and gadgets across the linked building unlocks new possibilities, new experiences, and new efficiency. Customers and coworkers benefit from smart lighting, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning HVAC, and cleaning technology, while facility managers benefit from decreased management effort, cost savings, productivity benefits, and the delivery of higher operational standards and a better customer experience. The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management.

The inclusion of intelligent, automated systems and gadgets across the linked building unlocks new possibilities, new experiences, and new efficiency. Customers and coworkers benefit from smart lighting, HVAC, and cleaning technology, while facility managers benefit from decreased management effort, cost savings, productivity benefits, and the delivery of higher operational standards and a better customer experience.

Robotic automation's return on investment (ROI) differs for every client, but end users may improve their ROI by looking at their processes holistically, according to Collins. Consider everything from lower expenses to increased worker productivity and better customer experiences when determining ROI. The continuous advancements in robotic floor scrubbers provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market during the forecasted period.

Individuals and businesses are acting in ways that assist in preserving the environment and conserving natural resources on a personal and commercial level. While green technology adoption is a global trend across all industries, the demand for environmentally aware industrial floor scrubbers varies across different market segments. Developed markets, such as those in Europe and North America, are early adopters of sustainable technology and place a high value on employing new products with little environmental effect. For instance, Tennant Company supplies hard floor and carpet cleaning equipment and the most cutting-edge cleaning technology. When compared to traditional floor cleaning chemicals and procedures, H2O technology electrically transforms water into a cleaning solution that cleans effectively, saves money, improves safety, and has a lower environmental impact. These advantages of green cleaning technologies are propelling the demand for industrial floor scrubbers.

In Canada, hospitals and commercial spaces dominate the industrial floor scrubbers market. Canada's largest hospital networks currently employ at-least one robotic scrubber, which has an autonomous navigation system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, autonomous floor scrubbers were also increasingly being used at airports, hospitals, universities, sports facilities, and shopping malls as the COVID-19 pandemic sharpened the public's focus on maintaining the hygiene of public spaces. However, robotic floor scrubbers in Canada are not replacing humans at work.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main countries that continue to face the economic effects of COVID-19 in the Middle East and African region. It is becoming clear with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the above-mentioned countries that few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for all sectors. The rising volatility of the region's power sector, as well as changing market dynamics, would have an undesirable effect on the industrial brakes market in the region. However, since the prominent oil and petrochemical industries in this region are reopening and process recorders play a significant role in efficient production and business optimization, the demand for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to regain momentum in this region.

The key companies operating in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market are Amano Corporation; Comac s.p.a.; Conquest Equipment Pty Ltd; Fimap s.p.a.; Hafi Elektra Private Limited; Hako GmbH; Nilfisk Group; Polivac International Pty Ltd; Roots Multiclean Ltd; and Tennant Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST - Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America (SAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
4.5 Premium Insights
4.5.1 Industrial Floor Scrubbers - Volume Analysis

5. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing environment and health concerns
5.1.2 Various initiatives by governments toward cleanliness
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High cost of floor scrubbers in their large-scale adoption
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Technological advancements in the field of robotics
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising adoption of green cleaning technologies
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Overview
6.2 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players

7. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Offering
7.1 Overview
7.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Offering (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Product
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Product: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Component
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Component: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Product (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Walk-behind Scrubbers
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Walk-behind Scrubbers: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Ride-on Scrubbers
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Ride-on Scrubbers: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Robotic Scrubbers
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Robotic Scrubbers: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End use
9.1 Overview
9.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By End Use (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Government
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Government: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Hospitality
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Hospitality: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Manufacturing and Warehousing
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Manufacturing and Warehousing: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Retail: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Component
10.1 Overview
10.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Brushes
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Brushes: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Pads
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Pads: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Squeegees
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Squeegees: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.6 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Product Development

14. Company Profiles
14.1 Amano Corporation.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 COMAC S.p.A.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Conquest Equipment
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 afi Elektra Pvt Ltd
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Hako GmbH
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Nilfisk Group
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Polivac International Pty Ltd
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Roots Multiclean LTD.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Tennant Company
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 R.P.S. Corporation
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5ru0l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Stocks Drop With US Futures in Risk-Off Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell with U.S. futures Tuesday as central banks resolute on tightening policy fanned growth fears. The dollar advanced and bond yields stabilized.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Indicators

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsThe largest cryptocurrency fell

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Few Market Signs Show a Recession Expected, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some prominent Wall Street figures have warned recently that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes could drive the US economy into a recession. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsBut that’s not what sto

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitte