The Worldwide Industrial Foam Industry is Expected to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Foam Market by Foam Type (Flexible, Rigid), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Phenolic, Pet), End-Use Industry and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The industrial foam market size is estimated at USD 55.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026.

The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries such as building and construction, HVAC, aerospace. Increasing investments in infrastructure, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in China, India, and Brazil have also boosted the market growth.

Aerospace as an end use industry of industrial foam is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The aerospace industry is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the industrial foam market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to rising use of a high percentage of PMI, silicones, and metal foams in new-generation aircraft by aircraft manufacturers

PET as resin type is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

PET foam is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global industrial foam market from 2021 to 2026. PET foam is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is due to a surge in demand for PET foam in Asia Pacific due to increasing demand from the wind energy industry.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing demand for industrial foam from the rapidly growing industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors responsible for the highest share and CAGR of this region. The industrial foam market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the easy availability of raw materials, increased foreign investments, and low labor costs. The end-use industries of industrial foams, such as building & construction, HVAC, and aerospace, are growing in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which play an important role in driving the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Foam Market
4.2 Industrial Foam Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Foam Market, by End-Use Industry & Country
4.4 Industrial Foam Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Foam from Various Industries
5.1.1.2 Energy Conservation and Sustainability
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyols
5.1.3.2 Increasing Use of Co2-Based Polyols
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Use of Chemicals
5.1.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain
5.4.2 Prominent Companies
5.4.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
5.5 Ecosystem Market Map
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Polyurethane Foam
5.7.2 Polystyrene Foam
5.7.3 Polyethylene Foam
5.7.4 Expanded Polypropylene Foam
5.7.5 Extruded Polypropylene Foam
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.8.1 Trade Scenario for Polypropylene Foam
5.8.1.1 Polypropylene Import-Export Trend Impacting Epp and Xpp Foam Production
5.8.2 Polystyrene and Eps Import-Export Trend Impacting Eps and Xps Foam Production
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.10 Average Pricing Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.12.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.12.2 Impact on Building & Construction Industry
5.12.3 Impact on HVAC Industry

6 Industrial Foam Market, by End-Use Industry
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Building & Construction
6.2.1 Building & Construction Sector to Lead Overall Industrial Foam Market
6.2.2 Residential
6.2.3 Commercial
6.2.4 Industrial
6.3 HVAC
6.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in HVAC
6.3.2 Piping
6.3.3 Ducting
6.4 Industrial Pipe Insulation
6.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in Industrial Pipe Insulation
6.4.2 Hot Pipe Insulation
6.4.3 Cold Pipe Insulation
6.5 Marine
6.5.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in Marine Industry
6.5.2 Seats and Cushion
6.5.3 Flooring
6.5.4 Table/Doors
6.5.5 Window Seals
6.6 Aerospace
6.6.1 Aerospace Industry Witnessing Increasing Use of Industrial Foam
6.6.2 Seats and Cushion
6.6.3 Flooring
6.6.4 Table/Doors
6.6.5 Window Seals
6.7 Industrial Cold Storage
6.7.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in Industrial Cold Storage
6.8 Others

7 Foam Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flexible Foam
7.3 Rigid Foam

8 Industrial Foam Market, by Resin Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyurethane
8.2.1 Polyurethane Segment to Lead Industrial Foam Market
8.3 Polystyrene
8.3.1 High Demand for Ps Foam from Building & Construction Industry
8.3.2 Expanded Polystyrene Foam (Eps)
8.3.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps)
8.4 Polyolefin
8.4.1 Polyethylene Foam (Pe)
8.4.2 Polypropylene Foam (Pp)
8.4.3 Eva Foam
8.5 Phenolic
8.5.1 Phenolic Foam Widely Used in High-End Applications
8.6 Pet Foam
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Pvc Foam
8.7.2 Melamine Foam
8.7.3 Silicone Foam
8.7.4 Pvdf Foam
8.7.5 Rubber

9 Industrial Foam Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win
10.2 Revenue Analysis
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.4.1 Star
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive
10.4.4 Participants
10.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Matrix, 2020
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Responsive Companies
10.7 Competitive Benchmarking
10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.8.1 Product Launches
10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Armacell
11.1.2 Basf Se
11.1.3 Covestro Ag
11.1.4 Dow Chemical
11.1.5 Huntsman Corporation
11.1.6 Jsp Corporation
11.1.7 Recticel Nv/Sa
11.1.8 Rogers Corporation
11.1.9 Saint-Gobain
11.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation
11.1.11 Zotefoams plc
11.1.12 Trelleborg Ab
11.1.13 Tosoh Corporation
11.1.14 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.1.15 Ach Foam Technologies, Inc.
11.1.16 Foampartner Group
11.1.17 Eurofoam Group
11.1.18 Borealis Ag
11.1.19 Hanwha Chemical Corporation
11.1.20 Arkema S.A.
11.1.21 Kaneka Corporation
11.1.22 Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess)
11.1.23 Mitsui Chemicals Corp.
11.1.24 Toray Industries, Inc.
11.1.25 Woodbridge Foam Corporation
11.1.26 Loyal Group
11.1.27 Simona America Inc.
11.1.28 Sabic

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqmvom

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-industrial-foam-industry-is-expected-to-reach-72-2-billion-by-2026--301478681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

