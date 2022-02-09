The Worldwide Industrial Foam Industry is Expected to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Foam Market by Foam Type (Flexible, Rigid), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Phenolic, Pet), End-Use Industry and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial foam market size is estimated at USD 55.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026.

The market is propelled by the growth of various end-use industries such as building and construction, HVAC, aerospace. Increasing investments in infrastructure, new housing projects, and renovation of non-residential buildings in China, India, and Brazil have also boosted the market growth.



Aerospace as an end use industry of industrial foam is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The aerospace industry is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the industrial foam market in 2021 and is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The growth is due to rising use of a high percentage of PMI, silicones, and metal foams in new-generation aircraft by aircraft manufacturers



PET as resin type is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



PET foam is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global industrial foam market from 2021 to 2026. PET foam is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is due to a surge in demand for PET foam in Asia Pacific due to increasing demand from the wind energy industry.



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Increasing demand for industrial foam from the rapidly growing industrial sector in the Asia Pacific region is one of the major factors responsible for the highest share and CAGR of this region. The industrial foam market in Asia-Pacific is driven by the easy availability of raw materials, increased foreign investments, and low labor costs. The end-use industries of industrial foams, such as building & construction, HVAC, and aerospace, are growing in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which play an important role in driving the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Foam Market

4.2 Industrial Foam Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Foam Market, by End-Use Industry & Country

4.4 Industrial Foam Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Foam from Various Industries

5.1.1.2 Energy Conservation and Sustainability

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Polyols

5.1.3.2 Increasing Use of Co2-Based Polyols

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Use of Chemicals

5.1.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain

5.4.2 Prominent Companies

5.4.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.5 Ecosystem Market Map

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Polyurethane Foam

5.7.2 Polystyrene Foam

5.7.3 Polyethylene Foam

5.7.4 Expanded Polypropylene Foam

5.7.5 Extruded Polypropylene Foam

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.8.1 Trade Scenario for Polypropylene Foam

5.8.1.1 Polypropylene Import-Export Trend Impacting Epp and Xpp Foam Production

5.8.2 Polystyrene and Eps Import-Export Trend Impacting Eps and Xps Foam Production

5.9 Regulatory Landscape

5.10 Average Pricing Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.12.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.12.2 Impact on Building & Construction Industry

5.12.3 Impact on HVAC Industry

6 Industrial Foam Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Building & Construction

6.2.1 Building & Construction Sector to Lead Overall Industrial Foam Market

6.2.2 Residential

6.2.3 Commercial

6.2.4 Industrial

6.3 HVAC

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in HVAC

6.3.2 Piping

6.3.3 Ducting

6.4 Industrial Pipe Insulation

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in Industrial Pipe Insulation

6.4.2 Hot Pipe Insulation

6.4.3 Cold Pipe Insulation

6.5 Marine

6.5.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in Marine Industry

6.5.2 Seats and Cushion

6.5.3 Flooring

6.5.4 Table/Doors

6.5.5 Window Seals

6.6 Aerospace

6.6.1 Aerospace Industry Witnessing Increasing Use of Industrial Foam

6.6.2 Seats and Cushion

6.6.3 Flooring

6.6.4 Table/Doors

6.6.5 Window Seals

6.7 Industrial Cold Storage

6.7.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Industrial Foam Market in Industrial Cold Storage

6.8 Others

7 Foam Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flexible Foam

7.3 Rigid Foam

8 Industrial Foam Market, by Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyurethane

8.2.1 Polyurethane Segment to Lead Industrial Foam Market

8.3 Polystyrene

8.3.1 High Demand for Ps Foam from Building & Construction Industry

8.3.2 Expanded Polystyrene Foam (Eps)

8.3.3 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (Xps)

8.4 Polyolefin

8.4.1 Polyethylene Foam (Pe)

8.4.2 Polypropylene Foam (Pp)

8.4.3 Eva Foam

8.5 Phenolic

8.5.1 Phenolic Foam Widely Used in High-End Applications

8.6 Pet Foam

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Pvc Foam

8.7.2 Melamine Foam

8.7.3 Silicone Foam

8.7.4 Pvdf Foam

8.7.5 Rubber

9 Industrial Foam Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

10.2 Revenue Analysis

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Star

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Matrix, 2020

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Responsive Companies

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Armacell

11.1.2 Basf Se

11.1.3 Covestro Ag

11.1.4 Dow Chemical

11.1.5 Huntsman Corporation

11.1.6 Jsp Corporation

11.1.7 Recticel Nv/Sa

11.1.8 Rogers Corporation

11.1.9 Saint-Gobain

11.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

11.1.11 Zotefoams plc

11.1.12 Trelleborg Ab

11.1.13 Tosoh Corporation

11.1.14 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.1.15 Ach Foam Technologies, Inc.

11.1.16 Foampartner Group

11.1.17 Eurofoam Group

11.1.18 Borealis Ag

11.1.19 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

11.1.20 Arkema S.A.

11.1.21 Kaneka Corporation

11.1.22 Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess)

11.1.23 Mitsui Chemicals Corp.

11.1.24 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.1.25 Woodbridge Foam Corporation

11.1.26 Loyal Group

11.1.27 Simona America Inc.

11.1.28 Sabic

12 Appendix

