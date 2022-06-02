Worldwide Industrial Gases Industry to 2027 - Featuring Air Liquide, Linde Group, Praxair, Air Products & Chemicals and Airgas

Company Logo

Global Industrial Gases Market

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial gases market reached a value of US$ 93.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 129.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Industrial gases refer to the gases produced in large quantities for usage in industrial processes. Depending on their application in different sectors, these gases are also known as fuel, medical, refrigerant, or specialty gases. Some of the industrial gases, such as oxygen and helium, provide a base for life support for artificially ventilated patients and modern anesthetic techniques. Hydrogen is used in the transportation industry and oxygen in gasification plants, hospitals and steel manufacturing plants. In addition, liquid helium is utilized in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment to cool down superconductive magnet coil scanners.



Industrial Gases Market Trends

In recent years, technological innovations in the usage of various industrial gases have bolstered the growth of the market. For instance, liquid oxygen and hydrogen are being used in propellants to launch rockets that carry broadcast, communications and meteorological satellites into space.

Apart from this, the leading companies are investing in research and development activities (R&D) to develop new and improved methods to produce and distribute industrial gases across the globe. Moreover, several international non-profit organizations, such as the European Industrial Gases Association, provide manufacturers with expert advice on the production, transport, storage and utilization of industrial gases. They also promote consistency of safety, health, environmental and technical standards throughout the industrial gas industry.

However, the demand and production of industrial gases are being affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has led to a slow-down in the commercial, transportation and industrial activities.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Air Liquide S.A., Linde Group, Praxair, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Airgas, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the global industrial gases market size in 2021?

2. What will be the global industrial gases market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?

3. What are the global industrial gases market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global industrial gases market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial gases market?

6. What is the global industrial gases market breakup by type?

7. What is the global industrial gases market breakup by application?

8. What is the global industrial gases market breakup by supply mode?

9. What are the major regions in the global industrial gases market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Gases Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Supply Mode

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Distribution

5.10.6 Export

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Nitrogen

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Oxygen

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Carbon Dioxide

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Argon

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Hydrogen

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Manufacturing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Metallurgy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Energy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Chemicals

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Supply Mode

8.1 Packaged

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Bulk

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 On-site

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Industrial Gases Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Air Liquide S.A.

12.3.2 Linde Group

12.3.3 Praxair, Inc.

12.3.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

12.3.5 Airgas, Inc.

