The Worldwide Industrial PC Industry is Expected to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial PC Market By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial PC market size is expected to reach $7,207.4 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial PC is defined as a computing platform developed to work in extreme environments like high-temperature fluctuation, moisture, humidity, and heavy dust. These industrial PCs are just like desktop PCs that are utilized for storage, processing, and communications, and provide a flexible interface to the personal and commercial environment. In comparison to other PCs, industrial PCs are more efficient, reliable, costly, and consume less power, as well as have a long service life.

As compared to the standard PCs, industrial PCs are suppler since they support legacy applications, which require flawless work conditions for five or even ten or more years. It is due to the fact that components utilized to make industrial PCs are industrial-grade instead of commercial-grade.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the demand and growth of the industrial PC market initially. It is due to the imposition of various restrictions, such as lockdown, ban on imports & exports, and shutdown of manufacturing units, across different nations of the world. Since the manufacturing of various non-essential goods was stopped in the initial phase of the pandemic, the demand for industrial PCs was declined.

In the recovery phase, governments across the world have permitted the re-opening of manufacturing units with limited capacity. Due to these technologies, production staff can safely supervise production in real-time, while working from remote places. In addition, companies have also begun to adopt various emerging technologies like machine learning and big data analytics to take well-informed data.

Story continues

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for industrial IoT

There are several manufacturing enterprises across different sectors that are widely adopting the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for their facilities to optimize their resources and reduce costs. This is expected to allow them to link via a broad network of intelligent devices to add automation to their manufacturing plants and produce a huge amount of manufacturing data utilizing industrial PCs for data accumulation and process control. By using advanced industrial PCs, enterprises can get high productivity, better efficiency, and uptime.

Improved asset tracking and simulation

There is an increase in the applications of industrial PCs across various industries since they help manufacturers better manage and track their assets. Healthcare and retail industries are increasingly deploying industrial PC hardware into their operations remotely as well as on-site, which helps them in keeping an organized track of their assets and procedures. These PCs provide high accuracy and efficiency than the human workforce.

Market Restraining Factor:

The huge cost of deployment

Since industrial PCs are highly used in various segments of the business environment, they are made in a way to provide more visibility of the operations, supply, and distribution tasks and enable well-informed decisions on the basis of customers' demand patterns. However, the cost of installation of these industrial PCs is high, which is not affordable for startups and SMEs. The materials used in the making of industrial PCs should be tough enough to survive in extreme environments but the cost of these raw materials is comparatively high, which ultimately increases the cost of industrial PC.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Panel IPC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC and DIN Rail IPC. DIN rail IPC showcases a compact design along with flexible display options and numerous I/O modules, and thus, enabling a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. In addition, such IPCs emerge as high-performing computing solutions that can be customized based on the complications of the manufacturing control activities.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemical, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, and Others. The Semiconductor & Electronics segment is projected to showcase the high growth rate over the forecast period. Factors rising demand for enhanced process flexibility and improved efficiency, widespread integration of quality & regulatory needs, and the consistent pressure of minimizing maintenance & operation costs in the discrete industries are anticipated to spur the demand for the industrial PCs

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the high growth rate in the industrial PC market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the swift industrialization, supportive government policies, and rising infrastructural investments in the energy & power industry.

Cardinal Matrix - Industrial PC Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG is the major forerunners in the Industrial PC Market. Companies such as Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Advantech Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, and Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Nov - 2021, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Industrial PC Market by Type

4.1 Global Panel IPC Market by Region

4.2 Global Rack Mount IPC Market by Region

4.3 Global Box IPC Market by Region

4.4 Global Embedded IPC Market by Region

4.5 Global DIN Rail IPC Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Industrial PC Market by End User

5.1 Global Automotive Industrial PC Market by Region

5.2 Global Semiconductor & Electronics Industrial PC Market by Region

5.3 Global Chemical Industrial PC Market by Region

5.4 Global Healthcare Industrial PC Market by Region

5.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Industrial PC Market by Region

5.6 Global Energy & Power Industrial PC Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Industrial PC Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Industrial PC Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Advantech Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Emerson Electric Co.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Siemens AG

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Omron Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Panasonic Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.6.6 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Schneider Electric SE

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental And Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.7.6 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.8.6 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.10. Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements:

7.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyyx8k

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



