The Worldwide Industrial Refrigeration Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market

Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market
Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component (Compressors, Condensers), by Compressor Type, by Capacity, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial refrigeration systems market size is estimated to reach USD 27.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods and retail food is expected to contribute to expanding the industrial refrigeration system market as there is a need for efficient storage of perishable edible items. Furthermore, governments' initiatives to support and strengthen cold chain infrastructures in developing nations and an increasing trend towards eco-friendly refrigeration systems due to inflexible regulatory policies are influencing factors driving the market growth.

Global warming and climate change have alarmed nations to take the necessary step to curb the crisis. As a result, industrial refrigeration system manufacturing companies have expressed concerns regarding the potential of global warming and ozone depletion of their refrigerants.

As a result, companies are focusing on technologies to offer improved cost-effectiveness, lesser toxic refrigerants, lower energy consumption, and less toxic materials. For instance, Danfoss, a prominent manufacturer of industrial refrigeration systems, introduced Coolselector 2 to help them design and optimize their air conditioning and refrigeration systems. System designers, engineers, and consultants can use the software to make optimum use of energy and HVACR systems.

The benefits of using CO2 refrigeration systems are recognized worldwide as CO2 has a GWP (Global Warming Potential) of 1. The new update allows you to calculate components from the standpoint of an application for trans critical high-pressure side systems.

As concerns over refrigerants that contribute to global warming increase, alternative industrialized refrigerators are likely to develop. Emerging technology is magnetic refrigeration, which does not use a refrigerant, but liquid heating or cooling and is often water-based. Magnetic refrigeration also tends to be more efficient than conventional refrigeration. Additionally, nanotechnology is being widely tested and tried to optimize refrigeration system performance. The technology integrates the use of nanofluids that have excellent thermodynamic properties. However, more research is required in this field.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused transportation and manufacturing facilities and food production units to shut down. As a result, the sales of these refrigeration systems witnessed significant losses due to lower sales volume. However, vaccines and pharmaceuticals are contributing to the growth of the industrial refrigeration system as there is a global need to establish cold chains to preserve and supply the items in large quantities.

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report Highlights

  • Approximately 57.9% of the market's revenue was generated by the food and beverage segment in 2021. Consumer demand for packaged and processed food is on the rise, which can be attributed to the segment's growth.

  • Over the next few years, the compressors market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.7%. One of the reasons for this growth is the availability of natural refrigerants, which can help compressors increase cooling capacity and reduce global warming.

  • Asia Pacific is predicted to grow fastest, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.9% between 2022 and 2030. The cold chain market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in response to an increase in cold chain infrastructure adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.4.1.1 Rising global consumption of processed food
3.4.1.2 Rising demand for natural refrigerant based equipment
3.4.1.3 Government initiatives supporting development of cold chain infrastructure
3.4.1.4 Advancements in technology
3.4.2 Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis
3.4.2.1 energy consumption and high installation & operating costs
3.4.2.2 Lack of skilled labor and high safety concerns
3.4.3 Market Opportunity
3.4.3.1 Use of IoT enabled regrigeration solutions for equipment monitoring

Chapter 4 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Component Segment Analysis
4.1 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: By Component Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030
4.2 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
4.3 Compressors
4.3.1 Compressors Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.4 Condensers
4.4.1 Condensers Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5 Evaporators
4.5.1 Evaporators Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.6 Controls
4.6.1 Controls Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.7 Others
4.7.1 Others Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Compressor Type Segment Analysis
5.1 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: By Compressor Type Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030
5.2 Compressor Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Rotary Screw Compressors
5.3.1 Rotary Screw Compressors Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Centrifugal Compressors
5.4.1 Centrifugal Compressors Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.5 Reciprocating Compressors
5.5.1 Reciprocating Compressors Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Others Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 . Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Reciprocating Compressor Type Segment Analysis
6.1 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: By Reciprocating Compressor Type Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030
6.2 Reciprocating Compressor Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.3 Diaphragm
6.3.1 Diaphragm Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Others Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 . Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Capacity Segment Analysis
7.1 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: By Capacity Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030
7.2 Capacity Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.3 Less than 100 Kw
7.3.1 Less Than 100 Kw Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.4 100-500 kW
7.4.1 100-500 Kw Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.5 500kW-1000 Kw
7.5.1 500KW-1000 Kw Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.6 1000kW-5000kW
7.6.1 1000KW-5000KW Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
7.7 More than 5000 kW
7.7.1 More Than 5000 Kw Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Application Segment Analysis
8.1 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: By Application Segment Outlook & Market Share 2021 and 2030
8.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
8.3 Refrigerated Warehouse
8.3.1 Refrigerated Warehouse Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
8.4 Food & Beverage
8.4.1 Food & Beverage Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
8.5 Chemical Petrochemical & Pharmaceuticals
8.5.1 Chemical Petrochemical & Pharmaceuticals Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
8.6 Refrigerated Transportation
8.6.1 Refrigerated Transportation Market, BY Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Company Profiles
10.1.1 JOHNSON CONTROLS
10.1.1.1 Company overview
10.1.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.2 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
10.1.2.1 Company overview
10.1.2.2 Financial Performance
10.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.2.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.3 DANFOSS
10.1.3.1 Company Overview
10.1.3.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.3.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
10.1.4.1 Company Overview
10.1.4.2 Financial Performance
10.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.5 GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10.1.5.1 Company Overview
10.1.5.2 Financial Performance
10.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.5.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.6 MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD.
10.1.6.1 Company Overview
10.1.6.2 Financial Performance
10.1.6.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.6.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.7 BITZER KUHLMASCHINENBAU GMBH
10.1.7.1 Company Overview
10.1.7.2 Financial Performance
10.1.7.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.8 EVAPCO, INC.
10.1.8.1 Company Overview
10.1.8.2 Financial Performance
10.1.8.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.8.4 Strategic Initiatives
10.1.9 GUNTNER GMBH & CO. KG
10.1.9.1 Company Overview
10.1.9.2 Product Benchmarking
10.1.10 LU-VE S.P.A.
10.1.10.1 Company overview
10.1.10.2 Financial Performance
10.1.10.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnd6ud

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


