The Worldwide Industrial Sensors Industry is Expected to Reach $31.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Sensors Market with Covid-19 impact by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial sensors market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

Key factors fuelling this market's growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in the industrial sensor. Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.

Level sensors to hold the largest size of Industrial Sensors market in 2020

The market for level sensors accounted for the largest size in 2020. A level sensor is used to detect and measure the level of liquids, bulk solids, and other fluids. The level measurement is either continuous or in the form of point values. The need for level sensor arises due to various factors, such as the need for accuracy, appearance, response rate; ease of calibration of instruments; size of the instrument; monitoring and/or controlling of continuous or point level.

Contact type to hold largest share of Industrial Sensors market in 2020

The market for contact type sensors is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, in 2020. Contact level sensors involve physical contact between the device (comprising contact type industrial sensor) and media. The technologies used in contact type level sensors are magneto resistive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic and mechanical float, pneumatic, rotating paddle, resistive chain, and weight and chain. Some of the most common types of contact type sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, flow sensors, etc.

APAC to dominate Industrial Sensors market in 2020

In terms of value, APAC led the Industrial Sensors market in 2020, accounting for the largest share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, by region. As China is among the major industrial areas in the world, the industrial sensors market in APAC is expected to record the largest market share by 2026. Key countries for the industrial sensors market in APAC are China and Japan. APAC has vast opportunities for revenue generation from the industrial sector in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Sensors Market
4.2 Industrial Sensors Market, by Type
4.3 Industrial Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
4.4 Industrial Sensors Market in Apac, by End-User Industry and Country
4.5 Industrial Sensors Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT in Manufacturing
5.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Smart Sensor-Enabled Wearable Devices
5.2.1.3 Growing Technological Advancements in Industrial Sensors
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Competitive Pricing Resulting in Decline in Average Selling Prices
5.2.2.2 High Installation Cost of Sensor Networks
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Predictive Maintenance to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Market Players
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand from Automobile Manufacturers to Deliver Improved Safety and Comfort for Smart Sensors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Precise Performance Requirements from Upcoming Advanced/ Technologically Sensors
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Industrial Sensor Ecosystem
5.5 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Businesses of Customers
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.7.1 Forbo Uses Icenta Controls Ic-Lpm Flow Meter
5.7.2 Major Agricultural Machinery Company Started Using Wika's Level Sensors
5.7.3 Pressure Sensor Package Developed with Reduced Footprint
5.7.4 Refinery Improves Vacuum Tower Level Measurement with Siemens Rosemount 3051S Ers and Thermal Range Expander
5.7.5 Innovative Gas Sensor Network Monitors Using Alphasense's (Uk) So2 Sensors in Hawaii
5.7.6 Co2Meter Inc.(Us) Uses Gas Sensing Solutions' (Gss) (Us) Sensors as Its Co2 Alarms
5.8 Technology Trends
5.8.1 Seed Technology
5.8.2 Ubiquitous Sensor Networks
5.8.3 Electronic Nose (E-Nose)
5.8.4 Printed Gas Sensors
5.8.5 Mems Temperature Sensor
5.8.6 Miniature Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Patent Registrations, 2018-2021
5.9.2 Industrial Sensor: Patent Analysis
5.9.2.1 Methodology
5.9.2.2 Document Type
5.9.2.3 Insight
5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.11.1 Import Scenario of Hs Code 902690
5.11.2 Export Scenario of Hs Code 902690
5.12 Tariff
5.12.1 Tariffs
5.13 Government Regulations and Standards

6 Industrial Sensors Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Major Packaging Types Considered in Industrial Sensors Market
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 System-In-Package (Sip)
6.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Miniaturization and Higher Functionality of Devices to Drive Demand for Sip Technology
6.2.3 System-On-Chip (Soc)
6.2.3.1 Benefits Associated with Soc Such as Compactness, Portability, High Reliability, Fast Circuit Operation, and Small Form Factor to Propel Market Growth
6.3 Mems Technology
6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mems Technology-Based Industrial Sensors in Various Process Industries to Boost Market Growth
6.3.2 Role of Very-Large-Scale Integration Technology (Vlsi)
6.3.3 Relevance of Nanoelectromechanical Systems (Nems)
6.3.4 Merits and Demerits of Mems Technology
6.4 Cmos Technology
6.4.1 Characteristics Such as Low Static Power Consumption and High Noise Immunity are Driving Demand for Cmos Technology
6.4.2 Merits and Demerits of Cmos Technology
6.5 Optical Sensing
6.5.1 Optical Pressure Sensors are Widely Used in Healthcare Industry
6.6 Other Technologies
6.6.1 Optical Spectroscopy
6.6.2 Microsystems Technology (Mst)
6.6.3 Integrated Industrial Sensor - Hybrid Sensor
6.6.4 Ic-Compatible 3D Microstructuring
6.6.5 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (Asic)

7 Industrial Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Level Sensors
7.2.1 Growing Use of Level Sensors in Processing Industries
7.3 Temperature Sensors
7.3.1 Automotive and Pharmaceuticals Industries to Propel Demand for Temperature Sensors
7.4 Flow Sensors
7.4.1 Flow Sensors are Widely Used in Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, and Building Automation Industries to Measure Rate of Fluid Flow
7.5 Gas Sensors
7.5.1 Rising Air Pollution Levels to Boost Demand for Gas Sensors
7.6 Position Sensors
7.6.1 Major Types of Position Sensors
7.6.1.1 Linear Position Sensors
7.6.1.1.1 Linear Position Sensors Held Largest Market Share in 2020
7.6.1.2 Rotary Position Sensors
7.6.1.2.1 Rotary Position Sensors Used to Measure the Rotational or Angular Movement of an Object.
7.7 Pressure Sensors
7.7.1 Increasing Application of Pressure Sensors in Automotive Industry to Drive Market Growth
7.8 Force Sensors
7.8.1 Increasing Use of Force Sensors in Various Industrial Applications to Boost Market Growth
7.9 Humidity and Moisture Sensors
7.9.1 Types of Humidity Sensors
7.9.1.1 Capacitive Humidity Sensors
7.9.1.1.1 Capacitive Humidity Sensors are Suitable for Operations in Temporary High Temperatures
7.9.1.2 Resistive Humidity Sensors
7.9.1.2.1 Resistive Humidity Sensors Require More Complex Circuitry
7.1 Image Sensors
7.10.1 Image Sensors Segment to Register Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

8 Industrial Sensors Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Contact Sensors
8.2.1 Contact Sensors Require Physical Contact with Substance/Object/Source
8.3 Non-Contact Sensors
8.3.1 Non-Contact Sensors Do Not Require Physical Touch Between Sensors and Objects Being Monitored to Function

9 Industrial Sensors Market, by End-User Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.2.1 Surge in Adoption of Industrial Automation and IIoT in Automotive and Process Industries to Drive Market
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.3.1 Need to Enhance Safety and Improve Production Yields to Boost Use of Industrial Sensors in Oil & Gas Industry
9.4 Chemicals
9.4.1 Sensors are Used in Chemicals Industry to Ensure Safety and for Continuous Chemical Process Monitoring
9.5 Pharmaceuticals
9.5.1 Heightened Demand for Sensors by Pharmaceutical Companies for Supervision and Management of Various Processes Occurring on Production Floor to Augment Market Growth
9.6 Energy & Power
9.6.1 Increasing Renewable Power Generation is Positively Impacting Industrial Sensors Market
9.7 Mining
9.7.1 Increasing Need for Safety in Mining Industry is Driving Demand for Sensors

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.2.1 Product Portfolio
11.2.2 Regional Focus
11.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
11.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Industrial Sensors Market
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Star
11.5.2 Pervasive
11.5.3 Emerging Leader
11.5.4 Participant
11.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Progressive Company
11.6.2 Responsive Company
11.6.3 Dynamic Company
11.6.4 Starting Block
11.7 Company Footprint
11.8 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.8.1 Product Launches & Developments
11.8.2 Deals
11.8.3 Others

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Rockwell Automation
12.1.2 Honeywell
12.1.3 Texas Instruments
12.1.4 Panasonic
12.1.5 Stmicroelectronics
12.1.6 Te Connectivity
12.1.7 Siemens
12.1.8 Amphenol Corporation
12.1.9 Dwyer Instruments
12.1.10 Bosch Sensortec
12.2 Other Key Players
12.2.1 Omega Engineering
12.2.2 Sensirion Ag
12.2.3 Ams Ag
12.2.4 Microchip Technology Inc.
12.2.5 Abb Ltd.
12.2.6 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
12.2.7 Endress+Hauser Management Ag
12.2.8 Figaro Engineering Inc.
12.2.9 Safran Colibrys Sa
12.2.10 Analog Devices, Inc.
12.2.11 Infineon Technologies Ag
12.2.12 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas)
12.2.13 Breeze Technologies
12.2.14 Elichens
12.2.15 Edinburgh Sensors

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91ukc2

