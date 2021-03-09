Worldwide Industry for Population Health Management to 2025 - Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine Presents Opportunities
The global population health management market is estimated to be USD 21.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 49.2 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18%.
The increasing penetration of the use of IT in the field of healthcare is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Advantages offered by population health management systems, such as remote patient monitoring, which is very useful in the pandemic situation like Covid-19, data integration, care coordination, patient communication, data analysis, and data storage, is expected to be a driving factor for this market. Increasing awareness regarding the acceptance of better-personalized medicine is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.
Privacy and security concerns about the patient's data are going to hamper the growth of this market. High capital expenditure, high cost of installation, and maintenance costs are especially hampering the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare IT Solutions
Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics
Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs
Restraints
Huge Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up a Robust PHM Program
The rising cost of installation of population health management platforms
Opportunities
Emerging Markets
Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine
Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine
Challenges
Data Breaches
Lack of Data Management Capabilities and Skilled Analysts
Interoperability Issues
Segments Covered
Based on the Component, the Software Segment accounted for the maximum share of the global market. The large share of this segment is mainly because of increased adoption of software solutions by health care providers to reduce readmissions, cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.
Based on Mode of Delivery, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. On-premise mode of delivery is the fastest-growing segment in the population health management market. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, risk optimization related to data breaches, and the ability to revisit the existing servers and accessing the storage hardware, are supporting in increased adoption of the population health management solutions.
Based on the End User, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The maximum share of this segment is attributed to the new government policies that are supporting the PHMS. For example, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program in the US, which is aimed to lower the healthcare costs by installing population health management. Also, the high demand for PHM solutions among healthcare providers due to the benefits offered by these solutions.
Based on Region, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries in the APAC region are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to investments in new solutions, high healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness in the healthcare sector.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, I2I Population Health, Health Catalyst, Optum, Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, Orion Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM Corporation, HealthEC LLC, Medecision, Arcadia, Athenahealth, Cotiviti, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, SPH Analytics, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Innovaccer, and others.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Infogence Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.
