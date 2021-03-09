U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.75
    +44.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,974.00
    +198.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.00
    +295.75 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    +36.00 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.79
    +0.74 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    +27.20 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.62 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7100
    -0.1910 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,044.77
    +3,787.96 (+7.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.94
    +66.73 (+6.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,777.84
    +58.71 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Worldwide Industry for Population Health Management to 2025 - Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Population Health Management Market (2020-2025) by Components, Mode of Delivery, End User, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global population health management market is estimated to be USD 21.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 49.2 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18%.

The increasing penetration of the use of IT in the field of healthcare is expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Advantages offered by population health management systems, such as remote patient monitoring, which is very useful in the pandemic situation like Covid-19, data integration, care coordination, patient communication, data analysis, and data storage, is expected to be a driving factor for this market. Increasing awareness regarding the acceptance of better-personalized medicine is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Privacy and security concerns about the patient's data are going to hamper the growth of this market. High capital expenditure, high cost of installation, and maintenance costs are especially hampering the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare IT Solutions

  • Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

  • Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Restraints

  • Huge Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up a Robust PHM Program

  • The rising cost of installation of population health management platforms

Opportunities

  • Emerging Markets

  • Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine

  • Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine

Challenges

  • Data Breaches

  • Lack of Data Management Capabilities and Skilled Analysts

  • Interoperability Issues

Segments Covered

Based on the Component, the Software Segment accounted for the maximum share of the global market. The large share of this segment is mainly because of increased adoption of software solutions by health care providers to reduce readmissions, cost-effectiveness, operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.

Based on Mode of Delivery, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. On-premise mode of delivery is the fastest-growing segment in the population health management market. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, risk optimization related to data breaches, and the ability to revisit the existing servers and accessing the storage hardware, are supporting in increased adoption of the population health management solutions.

Based on the End User, the market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The maximum share of this segment is attributed to the new government policies that are supporting the PHMS. For example, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program in the US, which is aimed to lower the healthcare costs by installing population health management. Also, the high demand for PHM solutions among healthcare providers due to the benefits offered by these solutions.

Based on Region, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries in the APAC region are also expected to grow at a higher rate due to investments in new solutions, high healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness in the healthcare sector.

Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, I2I Population Health, Health Catalyst, Optum, Enli Health Intelligence, eClinicalWorks, Orion Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM Corporation, HealthEC LLC, Medecision, Arcadia, Athenahealth, Cotiviti, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, SPH Analytics, Lightbeam Health Solutions, Innovaccer, and others.

Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Infogence Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

  • Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

  • Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

  • Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

  • Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Population Health Management Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, a Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends

5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Global Population Health Management Market, By Components
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
6.3.2 Consulting Services
6.3.3 Training and Education Services
6.3.4 Implementation Services

7. Global Population Health Management Market, By Mode of Delivery
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premise
7.3 Cloud-Based

8. Global Population Health Management Market, By End Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Healthcare Providers
8.2.1 Ambulatory Care Centers
8.2.2 Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
8.2.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
8.2.4 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
8.2.5 Other Healthcare Providers
8.3 Healthcare Payers
8.3.1 Public Payers
8.3.2 Private Payers
8.4 Other End-Users

9. Global Population Health Management Market, By Applications
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automating Patient-Centred Medical Home (PCMH)
9.3 Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record
9.4 Effectively Coordinate Care
9.5 Patient Outreach
9.6 Others

10. Global Population Health Management Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Infogence Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
11.3.4 Investments & Fundings

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Cerner Corporation
12.2 Omnicell, Inc
12.3 Epic Systems Corporation
12.4 Koninklijke Philips
12.5 I2I Population Health
12.6 Health Catalyst
12.7 Optum (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)
12.8 Enli Health Intelligence
12.9 Eclinicalworks
12.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
12.11 IBM Corporation
12.12 Healthec, LLC
12.13 Medecision
12.14 Arcadia
12.15 Athenahealth
12.16 Cotiviti (Verscend Technologies)
12.17 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.
12.18 Conifer Health Solutions
12.19 SPH Analytics
12.20 Lightbeam Health Solutions
12.21 Innovaccer
12.22 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
12.23 Cigna
12.24 ZeOmega
12.25 McKesson Corporation

13. Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvglei

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Eurozone GDP and German Trade Data Puts the EUR Back in Focus

    It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. With no major stats from the U.S to consider, the EUR and German economy will be back in the spotlight.

  • Wall Street Strategists See Rotation Powering Stocks to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity strategists are as bullish as ever, despite all the nervousness among investors about sky-high valuations and rising rates.Strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are counting on more gains from equities as investors rotate out of bonds and cash, and economic growth accelerates. Even if some stocks dip because of higher rates, there will be strong rallies in other sectors, according to Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs.“We are seeing this very significant rotation,” Cohen said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We are seeing some movement now in those sectors that do better when we come out of lockdown, and the good news on the vaccine will be helpful.”Goldman is expecting the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,300, implying a 13% increase from current levels and a new all-time high. The median S&P 500 forecast from a Bloomberg survey is 4,100 versus the index’s current level of 3,850.According to Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, this is the beginning of a bonds-to-equity switch. Stocks and bond yields were positively correlated in February, and when that’s happened in the past, equity prices were up an average of 6% six months later, he wrote in a note on Monday.“We worry when US 10-year bond yields rise above 2%, inflation expectations go above 3% or there is a large rise in the TIPS yield,” wrote Credit Suisse strategists. For now, all of those conditions are some ways off. The bank is sticking to a year-end forecast for the MSCI All-Country World Index Ex-U.S. of 375, which implies a 13% gain from today’s levels.Goldman Sachs makes a similar case in favor of equities. “History shows that equity funds generally experience inflows when real rates are rising,” strategists led by David Kostin said in a report on Friday.The bank predicted households will be the biggest source of U.S. equity demand, estimating purchases of $350 billion this year. Corporate buying will also be strong at $300 billion amid a resurgence of stock buybacks, Goldman Sachs said.At JPMorgan Chase & Co., the rotation out of technology and into cyclicals isn’t over yet. Airlines, hotels and auto suppliers are attractive, and investors should consider shorting online retail and technology, said strategist Mislav Matejka.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan Nominates Nomura Asset Chief to Replace Only Woman on BOJ Board

    (Bloomberg) -- The nomination of Nomura Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Junko Nakagawa for the Bank of Japan’s board is seen maintaining the existing balance of opinions among the bank’s nine policy-setting members.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government nominated Nakagawa, who pioneered a route for women to reach the upper echelons of Japan’s biggest securities firm, to replace the only woman on the board now, former banker Takako Masai, according to a parliamentary document on Tuesday.Little is known of Nakagawa’s specific policy leanings, but as she hasn’t been a vocal advocate of adding extra stimulus, she is expected to take a centrist’s position rather than a dissenter’s.Her nomination comes as the BOJ heads into a policy review next week. With inflation now running in negative territory, the bank is expected to unveil policy tweaks designed to help it keep its stimulus in place for years to come, making its communication with financial market increasingly vital.“It’s important to install someone who knows markets and communicates well,” said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Research Institute and a former BOJ official. “They also wanted to have someone who doesn’t have any strong view on monetary policy with some staunch easing advocates already at the board.”Read More: BOJ Board Nominee Junko Nakagawa in Her Own WordsBefore taking the top job at Nomura Holding Inc.’s asset management unit, Nakagawa served in the early 2010s as the holding company’s first female chief financial officer.A spokesman at Nomura declined to comment on her nomination.Now 55, she was the only woman among a group of executives handpicked by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration to meet with Donald Trump when he visited Tokyo as U.S. president. She also serves as an adviser to the Tokyo Olympic Committee.Nakagawa is the second nominee to the BOJ board this year, a crucial one for the bank and for the Japanese economy as it struggles to shake off the pandemic.Her nomination is likely to ease market concerns over the BOJ board tilting too much toward an easing bias after Suga surprised economists and investors by picking a known reflationist to the board earlier this year. With four out of the nine seats to be filled by reflationists, an increase would have secured them a majority, potentially complicating Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s room for maneuver.Asahi Noguchi, an academic economist known for his reflationist views, joins next month, replacing Makoto Sakurai.Nakagawa is likely to fit in with the majority group around Kuroda, said economist Takahide Kiuchi at Nomura Research Institute Ltd. and another former BOJ board member. “Even with Noguchi, reflationists won’t be a majority, and so another neutral-stanced member will give Kuroda more of a free rein.”(Updates with no comment from Nomura Holdings.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italy’s Agnelli Family Expands in Luxury With 24% Stake in Louboutin

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s billionaire Agnelli family agreed to buy a stake in French shoe and bag maker Christian Louboutin for 541 million euros ($640 million), expanding in the luxury industry.The family’s Exor holding company said Monday it’s acquiring a 24% stake and sees growth potential for the brand in China and in e-commerce. Exor will nominate two of Louboutin’s seven board members.Under the leadership of John Elkann, the Agnelli family’s investment company has been diversifying its investments in recent years as the founders of Fiat Chrysler expand beyond the car industry. Linking up with Louboutin, known for its signature red-soled women’s shoes, follows Exor’s 80 million-euro investment in Chinese luxury brand Shang Xia.Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin has grown to operate 150 stores in 30 countries. Exor is stepping in as many shoe brands are suffering from the pandemic.“Formal footwear brands are difficult,” said Luca Solca, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. “They are impacted by a secular casualization trend, of which sneakers are the epitome in the category, and they are difficult to expand into other product categories, as footwear’s average price is relatively low.”The Agnelli family owns 53% of Exor through a separate holding company named after Fiat founder Giovanni Agnelli that includes dozens of his descendants as investors. It also controls sportscar maker Ferrari NV, Juventus Football Club SpA and reinsurance business PartnerRe, as well as a stake in Stellantis NV, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler with PSA Group.The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold slumps to 9-month trough as yields, dollar erode appeal

    Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,689.87 per ounce by 1523 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier. The dollar climbed to a three-month peak, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held close to a more than one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. "We have an economy that is recovering and inflation is materializing; that ultimately means that yields have room to move higher," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding that gold could fall further towards $1,660 as a result.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • China’s Yuan Becomes Latest Victim of Treasury-Led Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan erased all its gains against the dollar this year, the latest to fall prey to the Treasury-led global market selloff.The onshore yuan weakened as much as 0.5%, falling past the 6.5283 per dollar level it closed at last year. At its January peak, it was up 1.6% from 2020 as the economy rebounded and investors poured money into the Chinese bond market.Optimism over a global recovery from the pandemic has morphed into concerns that central banks will withdraw stimulus quicker-than-expected, leading to higher bond yields. This latest bout of market selling was spurred by the U.S. stimulus package and better Chinese exports data.“Surging U.S. Treasury yields and a USD rebound are pressuring EM Asia currencies including the renminbi,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd in Hong Kong. “Foreign investors may have started to trim their emerging-market asset exposure and repatriate capital back into dollars. We turn more cautious on the CNY outlook in the near term.”Monday’s rout across markets picked up pace as Treasury 10-year yields hit 1.61%, nearing Friday’s high. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar’s strength gained as much as 0.5% to its highest in almost four months.Trading volumes for onshore yuan rose to $48.9 billion on Monday, the highest level in over two months. Some bank clients who were previously hoarding dollars were selling off positions at higher prices, according to China-based traders, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.The traders added they also received a higher volume of requests for forward prices on the greenback, including from clients who had just signed import orders and were looking to lock in foreign-exchange rates to guard against further yuan depreciation risks.China’s main stock benchmark entered a correction on Monday, with concerns over liquidity conditions and lofty valuations in some stocks fueling bearish sentiment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq Leads Surge in Futures as Bonds Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index led a surge in U.S. equity futures and bonds rebounded from Monday’s selloff.Contracts on the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 rose 2.3% while those on the S&P 500 advanced more than 1%. Shares in Tesla were up 4.8% in premarket trading, while Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which has Tesla as its largest holding, gained 4.6%. Both are set to open higher after five straight days of declines.Markets have been gripped by volatility in tech stocks this week and the Nasdaq 100 has fallen 11% from an all-time high. On Tuesday, markets were tilting back to risk on, with the dollar weakening and stocks from Asia and Europe also notching gains. Investors will be closely watching Treasury sales in the coming days, with the U.S. planning three debt auctions totaling $120 billion. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global markets and short bets climbed to a record.Prospects of accelerating growth have driven up borrowing costs in recent weeks, raising the specter of inflation and unsettling tech stocks with long-term growth horizons.But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered reassurance Monday, suggesting inflation fears are overblown. She has repeatedly rejected concerns that U.S. fiscal stimulus is excessive given the economy’s signs of recovery, and that run-away inflation could damage the economy.“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” she told MSNBC. Inflation before the pandemic “was too low rather than too high,” she noted.Yellen Says Stimulus Unlikely to Cause Inflation ProblemElsewhere, China’s CSI 300 equity gauge dropped again after state-related funds stepped in to alleviate an earlier plunge. Bitcoin fluctuated around the $54,000 level after hitting a two-week high on more signs of institutional interest. Oil fluctuated near $65 a barrel.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1.1% as of 6:28 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.5%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.6%.The euro climbed 0.5% to $1.1912.The British pound climbed 0.5% to $1.3887.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.512 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.66 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 1.53%.The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to -0.33%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.127%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.708%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1% to $65.70 a barrel.Brent crude increased 1.2% to $69.04 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.4% to $1,707.18 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast is for a strengthening to 6.38 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5238 in Hong Kong on Monday afternoon.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.While U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereAfter ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits correction, Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

    Technology-related shares sold off on Monday in a big downturn that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction and offset stocks that rose on hopes the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will spur the U.S. economic recovery. The Dow hit a record intra-day high but the big tech stocks that have led Wall Street to scale successive peaks over the past year fell, with the Nasdaq closing down 2.41%.

  • Robust Demand for EU’s Social Bonds Defies Rout for Global Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s latest offering of social bonds looks set to avoid the collapse of demand seen in recent sovereign debt sales.The bloc pulled in over 61 billion euros ($73 billion) of orders for a 9 billion-euro sale of 15-year debt via banks Tuesday, with the proceeds to be used to help fund a jobs program in the region. Still, it was about half as much as a previous deal for the same maturity in November. Since then global bonds have suffered a sharp selloff.“I take the swiftness of the process as a sign that there is no real challenge for the EU to get demand,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV. “There might be more reluctance on the part of investors to put bids worth a multiple of the size they’re expecting to get.”The triple-A rated bloc has emerged as one of the most appealing new borrowers, after bidding for its first social bond smashed records last year and a sale in January saw strong demand. That comes as investors are still piling into debt linked to ethical goals, with Italy’s debut last week pulling in the biggest-ever green order book.The broader debt market has seen demand struggle at sovereign auctions, including for U.S. Treasuries and German bonds, sparking the selloff in recent weeks. The EU may have its own appeal, with its debt seen as a potential future rival asset to Treasuries.Treasury Traders Beware Auctions in March as Demand Litmus TestThe sales for its 100 billion-euro SURE social bond program are just a taster ahead of financing for its 800 billion-euro pandemic recovery fund.“There is strong appetite for its name out there,” said Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank A/S, who expects another social bond sale by the end of the month.The bloc cut pricing to 4 basis points below midswaps, from initial guidance of about 2 basis points below. While the order book is “huge,” even the EU is not immune to market repricing and it’s no longer a “one-way street” in terms of ever-tighter deal prices, said Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG.DZ Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, NatWest Markets, Toronto-Dominion Bank and UniCredit SpA were appointed as joint lead managers. The EU’s sale of 15-year bonds in November attracted more than 114 billion euros of demand.(Updates with final terms of sale throughout, analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Revolution

    A growing semiconductor shortage could hamstring the EV boom in 2021. Here’s who could profit in the days ahead

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech selloff eases; U.S. Senate passes stimulus bill

    The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, while heavyweight tech-related stocks clawed back some losses. President Joe Biden said he hoped for a quick passage of the revised bill by the House of Representatives so he could sign it and send $1,400 direct payments to Americans.

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers

    When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles, Ends 11% Below Feb. 12 Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares tumbled anew, sending the Nasaq 100 Index down 11% from its all-time high, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle.The benchmark for megacap tech dropped 2.9% and is now at the lowest since November. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1% as tech shares in the gauge dropped 2.5%. Financial firms and materials producers kept losses from being worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain, buoyed by rallies in banks and Walt Disney Co. Tesla Inc. pushed its five-day rout past 20%. Blank-check companies backed by Chamath Palihapitiya tumbled.The 10-year Treasury rate jumped toward 1.6%, while the dollar strengthened. Brent crude briefly traded near $70 a barrel before pulling back. Gold slumped and Bitcoin traded above $51,000.Investors embraced the prospect for a surge in global economic growth as vaccine distribution improves and the U.S. heads toward passing a $1.9 trillion spending bill. The risks associated with rising Treasury yields remain an overhang amid fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeHere are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Stimulus-Led Rise Fades as Stocks Drop, Dollar Gains

    Stronger bond yields and a rising dollar are capping price progress for risk assets.